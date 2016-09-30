Friday high school game schedule

HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Friday’s Games
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Airport at Midland Valley
Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
Blythewood at Dutch Fork
Broome at Mid-Carolina
C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep
Chapin at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Columbia at Fairfield Central
Eau Claire at Saluda
Gray Coll. at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Hammond at Augusta Christian
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Lancaster at Westwood
Lee Central at North Central
Lexington at River Bluff
Lower Richland at North Augusta
Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood
Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy
Northside Christian at St. John’s Christian
Pelion at Brookland-Cayce
Richard Winn at Andrew Jackson
Richland Northeast at York
Ridge View at South Pointe
Swansea at Gilbert
White Knoll at Irmo
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall
Woodruff at Newberry
GIRLS TENNIS
Blythewood 6, Irmo 0
Singles: Hannah Myers (B) d. Kendra Hoffman 6-2, 6-2; Jordan Slagle (B) d. Kiya Davis 6-2, 6-2; Sophia Carlton (B) d. Bailey Bennett 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; Jenna Kramer (B) d. Kendall Dryman 6-2, 6-0; Alexia Pryor (B) d. Sonny Carter 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Savannah Kitowicz/Emma Horan (B) d. Vanessa Johnson/Mikaili Gilliard 6-0, 6-3.
Cardinal Newman 6, Heathwood Hall 3
Singles:Mary Katherine Gillespie (CN) def Francis James 6-2, 6-1; Daisy McLeod (HH) def Kathryn Gervasi 3-6, 6-4, (10-5); Caroline Bunch (HH) def Canaan Michel 6-3, 7-5; Reagan Hamm (CN) def Isabelle Lord 2-6, 6-2, (10-2); Emma Barr (HH) def Eileen Winslow 6-2, 6-0; Madeline Fawlaw (CN) def Laura McInnis 7-6, 6-4. Doubles: Gillespie/Gervasi (CN) def James/McLeod 8-0; Michel/Hamm (CN) def Bunch/McInnis 8-4; Winslow/Fawlaw (CN) def Lord/Barr 8-4.
Gilbert 4, White Knoll 3
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) d. Holly Smith 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Perry (G) d. Kallie Lee 6-2, 6-4; Abby Kandare (G) d. Kassie Lee 6-2, 6-2; Maria Lavida (WK) d. Emily Miller 6-4, 6-2; Khloe Lee (WK) d. Metta Watkins 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: McKayla Trongo/Olivia Jordan (WK) d. Madison Brown/Emily Lewis 7-6, 6-2; Lydia Roxburgh/Hannah Perry (G) d. Holly Smith/Kallie Lee 6-1, 6-0.
Chapin 5, Dreher 1
Singles: Katie Koon (C) def Grace Stricklin 7-6, (7-1), 3-6, 10-8; Emily Sawvell (C) def Isabel Montague 6-0, 7-6, (7-4); Hannah Stewart (C) def Evie Dillard 6-0, 6-3; Gracie Culley (C) def Tymia Boles 6-2, 6-3; Isabel Cook (D) def Paige Maylath 6-7, (9-11), 7-5, 10-6. Doubles: Sidney Smith/Sara Kate Blalock (C) def Julia Rayfield/Abagail Lacy 6-1, 6-0. Records: Cn 11-3, 3-1.
GIRLS GOLF
Cardinal Newman 203, Lugoff-Elgin 255, Hammond 267
Medalists: Lextyn Petz (CN) 44, Michaelah Wise (LE) 48, Sophie Higgins (H) 63
VOLLEYBALL
Lexington 3, Spring Valley 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-21, 25-13. Record: L 5-2 in region.
River Bluff 3, Dutch Fork 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
