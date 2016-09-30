High School Sports

September 30, 2016 12:02 AM

Friday high school game schedule

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Friday’s Games

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Airport at Midland Valley

Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Blythewood at Dutch Fork

Broome at Mid-Carolina

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep

Chapin at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Columbia at Fairfield Central

Eau Claire at Saluda

Gray Coll. at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Hammond at Augusta Christian

Jefferson Davis at WW King

Lancaster at Westwood

Lee Central at North Central

Lexington at River Bluff

Lower Richland at North Augusta

Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood

Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy

Northside Christian at St. John’s Christian

Pelion at Brookland-Cayce

Richard Winn at Andrew Jackson

Richland Northeast at York

Ridge View at South Pointe

Swansea at Gilbert

White Knoll at Irmo

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall

Woodruff at Newberry

GIRLS TENNIS

Blythewood 6, Irmo 0

Singles: Hannah Myers (B) d. Kendra Hoffman 6-2, 6-2; Jordan Slagle (B) d. Kiya Davis 6-2, 6-2; Sophia Carlton (B) d. Bailey Bennett 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; Jenna Kramer (B) d. Kendall Dryman 6-2, 6-0; Alexia Pryor (B) d. Sonny Carter 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Savannah Kitowicz/Emma Horan (B) d. Vanessa Johnson/Mikaili Gilliard 6-0, 6-3.

Cardinal Newman 6, Heathwood Hall 3

Singles:Mary Katherine Gillespie (CN) def Francis James 6-2, 6-1; Daisy McLeod (HH) def Kathryn Gervasi 3-6, 6-4, (10-5); Caroline Bunch (HH) def Canaan Michel 6-3, 7-5; Reagan Hamm (CN) def Isabelle Lord 2-6, 6-2, (10-2); Emma Barr (HH) def Eileen Winslow 6-2, 6-0; Madeline Fawlaw (CN) def Laura McInnis 7-6, 6-4. Doubles: Gillespie/Gervasi (CN) def James/McLeod 8-0; Michel/Hamm (CN) def Bunch/McInnis 8-4; Winslow/Fawlaw (CN) def Lord/Barr 8-4.

Gilbert 4, White Knoll 3

Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) d. Holly Smith 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Perry (G) d. Kallie Lee 6-2, 6-4; Abby Kandare (G) d. Kassie Lee 6-2, 6-2; Maria Lavida (WK) d. Emily Miller 6-4, 6-2; Khloe Lee (WK) d. Metta Watkins 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: McKayla Trongo/Olivia Jordan (WK) d. Madison Brown/Emily Lewis 7-6, 6-2; Lydia Roxburgh/Hannah Perry (G) d. Holly Smith/Kallie Lee 6-1, 6-0.

Chapin 5, Dreher 1

Singles: Katie Koon (C) def Grace Stricklin 7-6, (7-1), 3-6, 10-8; Emily Sawvell (C) def Isabel Montague 6-0, 7-6, (7-4); Hannah Stewart (C) def Evie Dillard 6-0, 6-3; Gracie Culley (C) def Tymia Boles 6-2, 6-3; Isabel Cook (D) def Paige Maylath 6-7, (9-11), 7-5, 10-6. Doubles: Sidney Smith/Sara Kate Blalock (C) def Julia Rayfield/Abagail Lacy 6-1, 6-0. Records: Cn 11-3, 3-1.

GIRLS GOLF

Cardinal Newman 203, Lugoff-Elgin 255, Hammond 267

Medalists: Lextyn Petz (CN) 44, Michaelah Wise (LE) 48, Sophie Higgins (H) 63

VOLLEYBALL

Lexington 3, Spring Valley 0

Scores: 25-7, 25-21, 25-13. Record: L 5-2 in region.

River Bluff 3, Dutch Fork 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

