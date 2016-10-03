High School Sports

Lugoff-Elgin’s Roberts commits to play baseball at Clemson

By Lou Bezjak

Lugoff-Elgin junior Chase Roberts has committed to play baseball at Clemson.

Roberts, a right fielder, was an all-region selection last year and hit .321 as a sophomore, scored 20 runs and stole 12 bases for the Demons.

Roberts (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) recently played in the South Atlantic Border Battle last weekend, where he hit a home run in the invite-only event. He played summer baseball for the EvoShield Canes.

Roberts also is a member of the Lugoff-Elgin football team. He had a rushing touchdown Friday against Lakewood and entered the game with 12 tackles this season.

