Lugoff-Elgin’s Roberts commits to play baseball at Clemson

Lugoff-Elgin junior Chase Roberts has committed to play baseball at Clemson.
Roberts, a right fielder, was an all-region selection last year and hit .321 as a sophomore, scored 20 runs and stole 12 bases for the Demons.
Roberts (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) recently played in the South Atlantic Border Battle last weekend, where he hit a home run in the invite-only event. He played summer baseball for the EvoShield Canes.
Roberts also is a member of the Lugoff-Elgin football team. He had a rushing touchdown Friday against Lakewood and entered the game with 12 tackles this season.
