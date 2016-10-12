Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
Football
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Lexington at Blythewood
Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek
Friday
A.C. Flora at Midland Valley
Aiken at Airport
Batesburg-Leesville at at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Brookland-Cayce at Edisto
Buford at North Central
C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Camden at Chester
Columbia at Indian Land
Clinton at Newberry
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin
Keenan at Saluda
Lower Richland at Chapin
Mid-Carolina at Chapman
Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher, ppd., to Nov. 11
Richard Winn at Laurens Academy
Richland Northeast at Ridge View
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Swansea at Pelion
White Knoll at Dutch Fork
Wilson Hall at Hammond
WW King at Newberry Academy
York at Westwood
Saturday
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Ridge View Cross Country Meet #2
Boys
Team scores: Lexington 25; Aiken 75; Spring Valley 103; Dutch Fork 137; Chapin 139; River Bluff 178; Pelion 186; Ridge View 219; Camden 221; Cardinal Newman 245; Lancaster 317; Westwood 348; Richland Northeast 381.
Top 10 finishers: Weston Hutto (Lex) 16:45; Dan Bell (Lex) 16:46; Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 16:51; Jackson Jordan (DF) 16:51; William Johnson (Lex) 17:06; Layton Gwinn (Aiken) 17:07; David McKeel (Aiken) 17:09; Jeffrey Keene (Lex) 17:15; Chase Neuberger (Lex) 17:22; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 17:22
Girls
Team scores: Dutch Fork 29; Lexington 73; Aiken 85; River Bluff 97; Chapin 143; Pelion 169; Cardinal Newman 200; Camden 247; Lancaster 294; Westwood 308; Ridge View 309; Richland Northeast 316; Spring Valley 332.
Top 10 finishers: Riley Stuart (RB) 19:47; Brianna Hartley (DF) 20:12; Elizabeth Tucker (Aiken) 20:21; Victoria Colon-Laborde (Aiken) 20:22; Lauren Devaney (DF) 20:24; Anna Jenkins (DF) 20:20; Miranda Kirkely (DF) 21:02; Alexandra Niggemann (RB) 21:08; Brogan Brown (DF) 21:12; Mia Perry (DF) 21:14.
Highlander Invitational
Boys scores: Heathwood Hall 45; Wilson Hall 76; Thomas Sumter 101; Porter-Gaud 103; Ben Lippen 118; Hammond 125; Wardlaw Academy 196; Camden Military 230; Orangeburg Prep 263; Northwood Academy 265; South Aiken Christian 338; Newberry Academy 339; Calhoun Academy 352; Covenant Christian 392
Top 10 finishers: Hammond Manly (WA) 15:52; Drew Reynolds (WH) 17:58; Julian McCue (Hammond) 18:04; Josh Fugate (TS) 18:11; Joseph French (HH) 18:12; Hugh Wilcox (HH) 18:13; McCallum Senn (NA) 18:15; David Butts (PG) 18:15; Bryce Lyles (WH) 18:16; Nick Basile (HH) 18:33.
Girls team scores: Ashley Hall 43; Porter-Gaud 91; Calhoun Academy 98; Ben Lippen 110; Wilson Hall 121; Heathwood Hall 146; Hammond 165; Thomas Sumter 168; Cambridge Academy 257; Irmo 267; Gray Collegiate 322; St. John’s Christian 370
Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (HH) 19:14; Emily Letts (BL) 19:44; Kristen Cherry (CA) 19:55; Lauren Marshall (AH) 20:03; Aubrey Stoddard (TS) 20:34; Ava Evans Godley (AH) 20:49; Bella Crowe (TS) 21:06; Emily Ockerman (AH) 21:12; Connor McMahon (PG) 21:14; Molly Moss (WH) 21:14
Volleyball
Ben Lippen 3, Hammond 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-21, 25-15. BL: Kristy Carnes 11 aces, 14 kills, Amanda Carnes 12 assists, 9 kills.
Lexington 3, River Bluff 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.
Cardinal Newman 2, Camden 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-22.
Cardinal Newman 2, White Knoll 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-14.
Record: CN: 41-9-3, 8-0.
Girls tennis
Chapin 5, Gilbert 1
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) def. Katie Koon (C) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Emily Sawvell (C) def. Hannah Perry (G) 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Stewart (C) def. Abby Kandare (G) 6-0, 6-3; Gracie Culley (C) def. Emily Miller (G) 6-2, 6-3; Paige Maylath (C) def. Metta Watkins (G) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sidney Smith/McCuen Bland (C) def. Madison Brown/Emily Lewis (G) 6-0, 6-0.
River Bluff 6, Irmo 0
Singles: Victoria Votion (RB) d. Kendra Hoffman 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) d. Morgan Groomes 7-6, 6-1; Maegan Togneri (RB) d. Kiya Davis 6-1, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher (RB) d. Bailey Bennett 6-0, 6-0; Shelby Byers (RB) d. Sunny Carter 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Kroll/Elli Delk (RB) d. Mikaila Gilliard/Vanessa Johnson 6-3, 6-0.
Record: RB: 16-2, 10-1.
