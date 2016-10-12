High School Sports

October 12, 2016 10:59 PM

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Lexington at Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek

Friday

A.C. Flora at Midland Valley

Aiken at Airport

Batesburg-Leesville at at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Brookland-Cayce at Edisto

Buford at North Central

C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Camden at Chester

Columbia at Indian Land

Clinton at Newberry

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin

Keenan at Saluda

Lower Richland at Chapin

Mid-Carolina at Chapman

Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher, ppd., to Nov. 11

Richard Winn at Laurens Academy

Richland Northeast at Ridge View

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Swansea at Pelion

White Knoll at Dutch Fork

Wilson Hall at Hammond

WW King at Newberry Academy

York at Westwood

Saturday

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Ridge View Cross Country Meet #2

Boys

Team scores: Lexington 25; Aiken 75; Spring Valley 103; Dutch Fork 137; Chapin 139; River Bluff 178; Pelion 186; Ridge View 219; Camden 221; Cardinal Newman 245; Lancaster 317; Westwood 348; Richland Northeast 381.

Top 10 finishers: Weston Hutto (Lex) 16:45; Dan Bell (Lex) 16:46; Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 16:51; Jackson Jordan (DF) 16:51; William Johnson (Lex) 17:06; Layton Gwinn (Aiken) 17:07; David McKeel (Aiken) 17:09; Jeffrey Keene (Lex) 17:15; Chase Neuberger (Lex) 17:22; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 17:22

Girls

Team scores: Dutch Fork 29; Lexington 73; Aiken 85; River Bluff 97; Chapin 143; Pelion 169; Cardinal Newman 200; Camden 247; Lancaster 294; Westwood 308; Ridge View 309; Richland Northeast 316; Spring Valley 332.

Top 10 finishers: Riley Stuart (RB) 19:47; Brianna Hartley (DF) 20:12; Elizabeth Tucker (Aiken) 20:21; Victoria Colon-Laborde (Aiken) 20:22; Lauren Devaney (DF) 20:24; Anna Jenkins (DF) 20:20; Miranda Kirkely (DF) 21:02; Alexandra Niggemann (RB) 21:08; Brogan Brown (DF) 21:12; Mia Perry (DF) 21:14.

Highlander Invitational

Boys scores: Heathwood Hall 45; Wilson Hall 76; Thomas Sumter 101; Porter-Gaud 103; Ben Lippen 118; Hammond 125; Wardlaw Academy 196; Camden Military 230; Orangeburg Prep 263; Northwood Academy 265; South Aiken Christian 338; Newberry Academy 339; Calhoun Academy 352; Covenant Christian 392

Top 10 finishers: Hammond Manly (WA) 15:52; Drew Reynolds (WH) 17:58; Julian McCue (Hammond) 18:04; Josh Fugate (TS) 18:11; Joseph French (HH) 18:12; Hugh Wilcox (HH) 18:13; McCallum Senn (NA) 18:15; David Butts (PG) 18:15; Bryce Lyles (WH) 18:16; Nick Basile (HH) 18:33.

Girls team scores: Ashley Hall 43; Porter-Gaud 91; Calhoun Academy 98; Ben Lippen 110; Wilson Hall 121; Heathwood Hall 146; Hammond 165; Thomas Sumter 168; Cambridge Academy 257; Irmo 267; Gray Collegiate 322; St. John’s Christian 370

Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (HH) 19:14; Emily Letts (BL) 19:44; Kristen Cherry (CA) 19:55; Lauren Marshall (AH) 20:03; Aubrey Stoddard (TS) 20:34; Ava Evans Godley (AH) 20:49; Bella Crowe (TS) 21:06; Emily Ockerman (AH) 21:12; Connor McMahon (PG) 21:14; Molly Moss (WH) 21:14

Volleyball

Ben Lippen 3, Hammond 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-21, 25-15. BL: Kristy Carnes 11 aces, 14 kills, Amanda Carnes 12 assists, 9 kills.

Lexington 3, River Bluff 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.

Cardinal Newman 2, Camden 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-22.

Cardinal Newman 2, White Knoll 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-14.

Record: CN: 41-9-3, 8-0.

Girls tennis

Chapin 5, Gilbert 1

Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) def. Katie Koon (C) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Emily Sawvell (C) def. Hannah Perry (G) 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Stewart (C) def. Abby Kandare (G) 6-0, 6-3; Gracie Culley (C) def. Emily Miller (G) 6-2, 6-3; Paige Maylath (C) def. Metta Watkins (G) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sidney Smith/McCuen Bland (C) def. Madison Brown/Emily Lewis (G) 6-0, 6-0.

River Bluff 6, Irmo 0

Singles: Victoria Votion (RB) d. Kendra Hoffman 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) d. Morgan Groomes 7-6, 6-1; Maegan Togneri (RB) d. Kiya Davis 6-1, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher (RB) d. Bailey Bennett 6-0, 6-0; Shelby Byers (RB) d. Sunny Carter 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Kroll/Elli Delk (RB) d. Mikaila Gilliard/Vanessa Johnson 6-3, 6-0.

Record: RB: 16-2, 10-1.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton discusses moving back football playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos