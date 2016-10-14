Lexington teams gear up for state meets

Despite temperatures in the upper 40s, Lexington’s swim teams took one last lap Thursday in preparation for the SCHSL state swim meet.
Coach Foster Mathews opened the gate at the Country Club of Lexington at 6 a.m. as members of his team emerged from their cars in sweatshirts and long pants. It wouldn’t be long before they would be submerged in the icy water. Some slowly eased their way into the water, while others took a flying leap, hoping the shock would wear off quicker.
The state meet was scheduled to take place last week, but because of inclement weather around the state, it was pushed back to this weekend. With the new classifications, there will be three separate meets over Friday and Saturday. Class 5A will swim Friday evening, Class 4A swims Saturday morning and Class 3A concludes the event Saturday evening.
“There’s an uncertainty with the extra week,” Mathews said. “It puts everybody off. The pools are a lot colder, but I felt it was important for our teams to get one more swim together.”
Mathews said Thursday’s practice was the first time in two weeks both teams have been together. He encouraged them to swim with their club teams during the extra week.
The LHS boys team is coming into the meet having won the Region V championship two weeks ago.
The boys team is led by freshman J.J. Hardy who earned all-region honors and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle last season. This year, Hardy is seeded in the top three of both of his events, and is expected to make a run at a first-place finish.
“That would be awesome, to win a state championship – to see all those early morning practices pay off,” Hardy said.
Hardy said he wasn’t affected by the extra week. He took the time to continue his training and he said he feels even more prepared for his events.
While Hardy is just beginning his Lexington career, girls team member Margaret Halloran will be finishing hers Friday night. Halloran finished sixth in the 500 yard freestyle last season, and hopes to improve on that number this year as she is one of the top seeds in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle.
Other Midlands teams joining Lexington at the 5A meet include: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Dutch Fork, Irmo and White Knoll. River Bluff’s girls team earned a region championship two weeks ago, and will look to improve on their 10th place finish from a year ago. Dutch Fork’s Wyatt Boyer, who earned a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle last year, is a top-three seed in two events.
Chapin, Dreher and A.C. Flora will each take part in the Class 4A event. A.C. Flora’s girls team finished third overall in the state last season, while the boys finished seventh. Dreher’s Haley Mason is the top overall seed in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle.
Brookland-Cayce will participate in Class 3A. B-C is led by Nathan Walton who finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 100-yard backstroke last year.
The independent schools will also be taking to the water this weekend at the SCISA state swim championship. Hammond, Heathwood and Cardinal Newman will each take part in the Class 3A Division. The meet will be held Saturday at the Augusta Aquatics Center in Augusta, Ga.
SCHSL Class 5A state swim meet
USC Natatorium
Friday, 6 p.m.
Tickets are $8, Five years and younger free
SCHSL Class 4A state swim meet
USC Natatorium
Saturday, 10:15 a.m.
Tickets are $8, Five years and younger free
SCHSL Class 3A state swim meet
USC Natatorium
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Tickets are $8, Five years and younger free
