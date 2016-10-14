High School Sports

October 14, 2016 11:32 PM

River Bluff’s Loos wins state swimming title

River Bluff’s Brian Loos won the 100 breaststroke and finished second in the 100 butterfly to help the Gators to a third-place finish in the Class 5A swimming state championships.

Riverside won both the boys and girls championships.

River Bluff was the top Midlands team on the boys side, followed by Lexington (fourth) and Spring Valley (sixth). River Bluff’s 200 medley team finished second and Lexington’s Jackson Hardy was third in the 100-yard butterfly, and part of the Wildcats’ second-place team in the 400 freestyle relay.

Dutch Fork’s Wyatt Boyer was third in the 500 freestyle.

On the girls side, Lexington was the highest finishing team in 12th place.

