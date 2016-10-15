A.C. Flora has strong day at Class 4A state swimming championships

A.C Flora got the Class 4A state swimming championship meet started Saturday on a high note.
The girls team of Lucy McCardle, Katherine Loggins, Riley Ammons, and Frazier Reynolds took first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:51.33.
In the boys 200 medley relay, Tanner Edwards, Emerson Edwards, Cole Teas and Will Higgins followed with a first-place time of 1:42.54.
The boys finished seventh behind state champion Eastside, while the girls took fourth behind champion South Aiken at the Sol Blatt Natatorium.
“Our day started with a bang,” Falcons coach Kim Gould said. “We had a good afternoon. We’re only losing two seniors on the girls side, and I think we’re going to have some more interest in the program.”
For the boys, Emerson Edwards led the way with a top finish in the 100 breaststroke.
The girls 400 freestyle relay team of Ammons, Meagan Robins, Reynolds and McCardle took second with a time of 3:45.28. Robins also took third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.45.
“I only added a second to my personal best time, so that was good,” Robins said. “I think we did pretty well today.”
Dreher’s Hayley Mason won the 200 freestyle with a personal best time of 1:51.96, then won the 500 freestyle with a personal best time of 5:01.50.
“I dropped three seconds from my time in the 200 and won that by five seconds, and in my 500 free, I dropped five seconds from my time and won that by nine seconds,” Mason said. “Overall, we had a really good time. We had a lot of fun.”
The Dreher girls finished sixth, and the boys finished 13th.
“It was a great meet for both our boys and girls,” Dreher coach Charlotte Giese said. “Our girls really stepped up. We only graduate two swimmers and we’ve got alot of youth on our side.”
The Chapin boys, who finished sixth, brought nine swimmers to state. While Jake Thompson finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke, there were no other top finishers.
“This is a young team,” Chapin boys coach Richard Catoe said. “I’m only losing three seniors this year, so next year we’re probably going to be really strong. Most of my guys are year-round swimmers, which is a plus. I expect to have just as many back here, if not more, and put some good points on the board next year.”
The seven girls representing Chapin finished 11th overall.
“I think they did really well today,” Chapin girls coach Hanna Goeckner said. “They made a lot of progress at the beginning of the season. They had a good time today, and if they’re happy, I’m happy, no complaints.”
In the 3A meet, the Brookland-Cayce boys finished 10th and the girls 11th.
Bishop England swept the boys and girls titles.
Class 4A
Boys team scores
1. Eastside (484), 2. South Aiken (392.5), 3. Myrtle Beach (252), 4. Hilton Head (210), 5. North Augusta (202), 6. Chapin (194), 7. A.C. Flora (192.5), 8. Aiken (176), 9. Lancaster (173), 10. South Pointe (145), 11. Daniel (121), 12. St. James (120), 13. Dreher (103), 14. North Myrtle Beach (88), 15. Greenville (40), 16. Cane Bay (37), 17. Wren (33), 18. Airport (30), 19. Berkeley (29), 20. York Comprehensive (23), 21. Travelers Rest (7), 22. Beaufort (5).
Girls team scores
1. South Aiken (366), 2. Eastside (291), 3. Hilton Head (278), 4. A.C. Flora (257), 5. Myrtle Beach (238.5), 6. Dreher (213), 7. Lancaster (184), 8. North Augusta (181), 9. Greenville (157.5), 10. Wren (148), 11. Chapin (145), 12. Aiken (135), 13. North Myrtle Beach (134), 14. St. James (133), 15. Beaufort (70). 16. Daniel (60), 17. Berkeley (56), 18. Travelers Rest (35), 19. Richland Northeast (21), 20. Greer (2), 21. Cane Bay (1).
Individual results
Boys
50 Yard Freestyle – 5. Emerson Edwards (A.C. Flora) 22.58. 8. Will Higgins (A.C. Flora) 22.92. 10. Sam Sawyer (Dreher) 23.49. 14. Cole Temples (Chapin) 24.23. 15. Alec Dixon (Chapin) 24.46. 29. Charlie Wheeler (Dreher) 26.14.
100 Freestyle – 6. Will Higgins (A.C. Flora) 50.43. 7. Austin Chavis (Airport) 52.05. 12. Weston Watts (Chapin) 54.36. 14. Cole Temples (Chapin) 54.83. 16. Alec Dixon (Chapin) 55.34. 21. Cole Teas (A.C. Flora) 56.87.
200 Freestyle –9. Austin Chavis (Airport) 1:58.32. 14. Grant Tomlin (Chapin) 2:02.83. 17. Walker Stewart 2:03.70.
500 Freestyle –16. Walker Stewart (Dreher) 5:45.55. 17. Trey Haselden (Chapin) 5:46.64.
100 Butterfly –11. Cole Teas (A.C. Flora) 59.25. 13. Weston Watts (Chapin) 59.61 14. Tanner Edwards (A.C. Flora) 1:00.47. 19. Daniel Hanlin (Dreher) 1:03.41.
200 IM –13. Jake Thompson (Chapin) 2:13.45. 14. Jack Wright (Dreher) 2:17.61. 15. Trey Haselden (Chapin) 2:18.87. 20. Jack Tenbrussel (Chapin) 2:24.98. 21. Chris Gleaton (Chapin) 2:24.98.
100 Breast Stroke – 1. Emerson Edwards (A.C. Flora) 1:01.16. 6. Jake Thompson (Chapin) 1:06.49. 8. Sam Sawyer (Dreher) 1:08.10. 10. Jack Tenbrunsel (Chapin) 1:08.88. 15. Josh Tomlin (Chapin) 1:10.03.
100 Backstroke – 8. Tanner Edwards (A.C. Flora) 59.39. 10. Jack Wright (Dreher) 1:00.89.
200 Medley Relay – 1. A.C. Flora (Tanner Edwards, Emerson Edwards, Cole Teas, Will Higgins) 1:42.64. 9. Chapin (Jake Thompson , Jack Tenbrunsel, Trey Haselden, Alec Dixon) 1:50.60. 11. Dreher (Jack Wright, Sam Sawyer, Daniel Hanlin, Charlie Wheeler) 1:53.21.
200 Freestyle Relay – 4. A.C. Flora (Will Higgins, Tanner Edwards, Cole Teas, Emerson Edwards) 1:33.89. 6. Chapin (Weston Watts, Cole Temples, Alec Dixon, Jake Thompson) 1:37.02. 11. Dreher (Jack Wright, Charlie Wheeler, Walkers Stewart, Sam Sawyer) 1:41.85.
400 Freestyle Relay – 9. Chapin (Josh Tomlin, Weston Watts, Trey Haselden, Cole Temples) 3:44.94.
Girls
50 Yard Freestyle – 6. Vinez Lyde (Dreher) 25.26. 11. Eliza Cate (Dreher) 25.83. 13. Lucy McCardle (A.C. Flora) 25.97. 14. Frazier Reynolds (A.C. Flora) 26.06.
100 Freestyle – 9. Eleanor Wachtel (Dreher) 56.99. 12. Kara Kurtz (Hilton Head) 57.82. 13. Frazier Reynolds (A.C. Flora) 58.35.
200 Freestyle – 1. Hayley Mason (Dreher) 1:51.96. 9. Brianna Broussard (Chapin) 2:04.81. 11. Anna O’Shaughnnessey (Chapin) 2:08.35. 19. Ashley Gould (A.C. Flora) 2:12.36.
500 Freestyle – 1. Hayley Mason (Dreher) 5:01.30. 13. Anna O’Shaughnessey (Chapin) 5:48.52. 14. Meghan Vigh (Hilton Head) 5:51.22. 20. Maddie Gould (A.C. Flora 6:00.63.
100 Butterfly – 3. Meagan Robins (A.C. Flora) 59.45. 4. Riley Ammons (A.C. Flora) 1:00.23. 8. Brianna Broussard (Chapin) 1:02.21. 17. Fletcher Biggs (A.C. Flora) 1:08.80.
200 IM – 5. Meaghan Robins (A.C. Flora) 2:17.84. 13. Catherine Loggins (A.C. Flora) 2:25.44. 14. Marina Bradford (Chapin) 2:28.34. 16. Kelsey Krusen (Chapin) 2:31.24. 21. Maddie Gould (A.C. Flora) 2:37.34.
100 Breast Stroke – 4. Katherine Loggins (A.C. Flora) 1:10.13. 9. Marina Bradford (Chapin) 1:14.68. 15. Koral Bradford (Chapin) 1:17.83. 20. Hannah Ammons (Dreher) 1:20.75. 24. Dallas Bass (Dreher) 1:22.29.
100 Backstroke – 3. Vinez Lyde (Dreher) 1:00.97. 5. Riley Ammons (A.C. Flora) 1:01.64. 7. Lucy McCardle (A.C. Flora) 1:02.81. 12. Sally Ouzts (Chapin) 1:06.45. 14. Kate Baker (Richland Northeast) 1:07.22. 20. Fletcher Biggs (A.C. Flora) 1:09.32. 22. Megan Perry (Ridge View) 1:10.19. 23. Claire Ouzts (Chapin) 1:10.72.
200 Medley Relay – 1. A.C. Flora (Lucy McCardle, Katherine Loggins, Riley Ammons, Frazier Reynolds) 1:51.83. 12. Chapin (Sally Ouzts, Marina Bradford, Brianna Broussard, Anna O’Shaughnessey) 2:00.08. 14. Dreher (Eleanor Wachtel, Dallas Bass, Francie Schavo, Eliza Cate) 2:06. 76.
200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Dreher (Vinez Lyde, Eleanor Wachtel, Eliza Cate, Hayley Mason) 1:40.52. 12. A.C. Flora (Katherine Loggins, Meagan Robins, Maddie Gould, Ashleigh Gould) 1:51.46. 16. Chapin (Caitlyn Dorn, Taylor Sullivan, Jenna Sullivan, Claire Ouzts) 1:57.16.
400 Freestyle Relay – 2. A.C. Flora (Riley Ammons, Meagan Robins, Frazier Reynolds, Lucy McCardle) 3:45.28. 3. Dreher (Eleanor Wachtel, Eliza Cate, Vinez Lyde, Hayley Mason) 3:47.16. 9. Chapin (Anna O’Shaughnessey, Marina Bradford, Sally Ouzts, Brianna Broussard) 4:04.04.
Class 3A
Boys team scores
1. Bishop England (401), 2. Academic Magnet (374), 3. May River (335), 4. Waccamaw (306), 5. St. Joseph’s Catholic (290), 6. Bluffton (257), 7. Christ Church Episcopal (234), 8. Bfrashier Middle College (160), 9. Greenville Tech Charter (155), 10. Brookland-Cayce (139), 11. Greer Middle College (90), 12. Mid-Carolina (77), 13. Palmetto (48), 14. Emerald (45), 15. Oceanside Collegeiate Academy (40), 16. Newberry (37), 17. Fox Creek (18), 18. Georgetown (8). 19. W.J. Keenan (2), 20. Battery Creek (2).
Girls team scores
1. Academic Magnet (486), 2. Bishop England (401), 3. Christ Church Episcopal School (335.5), 4. May River (258), 5. Greenville Tech Charter (250), 6. Bluffton (206), 7. (St. Joseph’s Catholic (201), 8. Brashier Middle College (172), 9. Greer Middle College (147), 10. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (137.5), 11. Brookland-Cayce (111), 12. Southside Christian (83), 13. Waccamaw (59), 14. Governors School (50), 15. Mid-Carolina (36), 16. Latta (25), 17. Charleston Charter (8), 18. Georgetown (8).
Individual results
Boys
50 Yard Freestyle – 10. Drew Malpass (Brookland-Cayce) 23.66. 21. Tyrone Mack (Keenan) 25.13.
100 Freestyle – 19. Tyrone Mack (Keenan) 56.08.
100 Backstroke – 2. Nathan Walton (Brookland-Cayce) 51.61.
200 Freestyle Relay – 12. Bookland-Cayce (Ben Crider, Matt Edwards, Craig Buffkin, Zach Timmons) 1:51.81.
400 Freestyle Relay – 8. Brookland-Cayce (Zack Timmons, Wills King, Drew Malpass, Nathan Walton) 3:46.63.
Girls
100 Breast Stroke – 5. McKenna Cassella (Brookland-Cayce) 1:13.28.
100 Backstroke – 18. Cristen Hipp (Brookland-Cayce) 1:11.59.
200 Freestyle Relay – 13. Brookland-Cayce (McKenna Cassela, Courtney Braswell, Savannah Young, Carli Baker) 1:58.38.
