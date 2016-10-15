Heathwood girls finish second at 3A swimming championships

Heathwood Hall’s Savannah Hillmeyer won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke as the Highlanders girls finished second in the SCISA 3A girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Porter-Gaud won the girls and boys championships.
Heathwood’s Oliva Moran was second in the 200 medley and 100 butterfly, while Lilly Richter was second in the 100 backstroke. Abby Wilson added a second in the breaststroke for Heathwood, and Sarah Northey-Pagett was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle.
The Highlanders also won the 200 freestyle relay and finished second in 200 medley relay.
Cardinal Newman’s Sarah Liebenow won the 200 freestyle and was second in the 500 freestyle. CN’s Donna Etter was third in the 100 freestyle. The Cardinals’ 400 freestyle relay team finished third. As a team, the Cardinals finished sixth.
Ben Lippen’s Lydia Parrish won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle.
On the boys side, Matthew Fadel won the 100 and 500 freestyle to help Ben Lippen to a fifth-place finish. BL’s Alex Brooks won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 200 individual medley. Ben Lippen’s 200 freestyle relay was second and the 200 medley relay was third.
Cardinal Newman’s Emmanuel Cunningham won the 50 freestyle and was third in the 100 freestyle. The Cards’ Thomas Liebenow was second in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and the team’s 400 freestyle relay finished third.
Football
Porter-Gaud 44, Cardinal Newman 14
Porter-Gaud scored 21 points in the second quarter to defeat the Cardinals on Saturday on their home field.
Cam Tringali threw two touchdowns in the loss for the Cards.
