Lexington girls win 5A Lower State golf championship

Led by Gracyn Burgess’ 70, Lexington placed four golfers in the top 10 on its way to winning the Class 5A Lower State championship Monday at Coosaw Country Club in in North Charleston.
The Wildcats will be one of the favorites for next week’s state championship Oct. 24-25 at Wildewood. Lexington won 10 of the last 12 Class 4A championships, and were runner-up last season.
Burgess, a Clemson commit, won medalist honors for the event. Karlee Vardas (80) tied for eighth, and teammates Hannah Stephenson and Isabella Rawl tied for 10th with 81s.
Blythewood and White Knoll finished behind Lexington and will qualify for next week’s Class 5A state championship. White Knoll’s Jalen Castle (73) finished second overall and Blythewood’s Mary K Talledo (74) was third. Blythewood’s Parker Staley (75) was fifth, while White Knoll’s Jensen Castle (76) sixth.
Spring Valley’s Payton Starmack (82) and Kamryn Beaman (84), and River Bluff’s Megan Slattery (89) qualified as individuals.
In Class 4A, Chapin and A.C. Flora advanced in Lower State qualifiers. Chapin was fourth with a 366 and the Falcons were one shot back. Dreher’s Jordan Guyton tied for fourth with an 81 and qualified as an individual. St. James won the Lower State with a 319. The Upper State qualifier will be held Tuesday.
In Class 3A, Gilbert’s Kaylee Price qualified as an individual. The Indians finished tied with Camden for eighth with a 441. The top seven teams in 3A advance to the championship. Bishop England and Bluffton tied for first with a 314.
