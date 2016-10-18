Roundup: Heathwood Hall’s Branum wins SCISA 3A championship

Heathwood Hall’s Madison Branum fired a 72 to win the SCISA 3A girls golf championship Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club.
Branum won the tournament by one shot over Hilton Head Christian’s Anna Leesman Eddy. Branum and Leesman Eddy tied for medalist honors last year.
Hilton Head, which finished with a team score of 359, won the tournament for the second consecutive year, topping Ashley Hall by 29 shots.
Cardinal Newman finished third for the second year in a row with 394. Lextyn Petz led the Cardinals with a 93. Heathwood Hall (400) finished fifth and Hammond (471) was eighth.
Football
Shrine Bowl staying put
The Shrine Bowl released a statement that its game will remain on Dec. 17 at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, despite it being the same weekend of South Carolina and North Carolina state championship games.
Both states pushed back state championship games because of the damage from Hurricane Matthew. SC’s was moved two weeks, while NC’s was postponed a week.
“The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas’ fully understand the change in the State Championship dates in both states due to the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. The Shrine Bowl will continue its plan to play the 80th game on Saturday, December 17th at 2 p.m. in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The Shrine Bowl has a plan in place to address the replacement of players and or coaches if need be,” game chairman Jamie Smith and BOG chairman Connie Altman said in a release.
SCISA not pushing back playoffs
South Carolina Independent Schools Association decided not to push back its playoffs after a meeting held Tuesday.
SCISA championships will remain Nov. 18 for 8-man and Nov. 19 for Class A, 2A and 3A at Benedict College. Any playoff tiebreakers will be decided by a point system if teams didn’t play head to head.
