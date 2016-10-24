Lexington leads after first round of 5A girls golf championship

The Lexington girls golf team is off to a strong start after the first day of the Class 5A championship at Wildewood.
The Wildcats shot a team score of 323 and lead White Knoll by 16 shots. Blythewood is one back at 340.
Lexington junior and Clemson commit Gracyn Burgess leads the individual competition after shooting a 2-over 74. Blythewood’s Parker Stalvey is one back with a 75 and White Knoll’s Jensen Castle is two back after a 76. The final round will be held Tuesday.
Blythewood’s Mary Kathryn Talledo and Linsey Hoile are tied for 12th with a pair of 83s. Competing as individuals, Spring Valley’s Payton Starmack (86) is 18th, and Kamryn Beaman (87) is 22nd.
In Class 4A at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina, A.C. Flora is in eighth after an opening round 371. Chapin is 11th with a 378. Dreher’s Jordan Guyton is tied for fourth after shooting a 76.
St. James leads the way with a 314. SJ’s Smith Knaffle is in first after a 69.
In Class 3A, Gilbert’s Haylee Price shot a 93.
Class 5A
Top 10 team scores: Lexington 323: White Knoll 339; Blythewood 340; Boiling Springs 358; Fort Dorchester 364; Spartanburg 377; Dorman 380; Byrnes 383; Wando 392; TL Hanna 392.
Top 10 individuals: Gracyn Burgess (Lex) 74; Parker Stalvey (Blythewood) 75; Alyssa Campbell (Clover) 76; Jensen Castle (WK) 76; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 77; Jalen Castle (WK) 79; Anna Morgan (Spartanburg) 79; Kayleigh Reinke (Northwestern) 81; Emily Dunlap (Mauldin) 81 Isabella Rawl (Lex) 81.
