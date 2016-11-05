Lexington boys cross country takes third at Class 5A state meet

Weston Hutto didn’t expect a 10th-place finish in the Class 5A state cross-country championships, but he’ll gladly take it.
“I felt great,” he said. “I went out with the front pack and did the best I can.”
Weston crossed the finish line at Clemson Extension on Saturday in a time of 16:40. The Lexington freshman’s performance was enough to move the Wildcats to a third-place finish, behind state champion Riverside and Wando.
“We were hoping to get third, and that’s exactly what we did,” Hutto said. “Boiling Springs was right behind us by a few points, so our back guys really helped us out.”
It was Lexington’s highest finish since the team won the state championship from 2009-12. Last year, the Wildcats turned in a 10th-place showing.
“We’ve been running real well lately,” Lexington coach Bailey Harris said. “For this team that, on paper, was third in the region coming into the season, to win the region, win the mid-state, and finish third in the state, you couldn’t ask for anything more.
Behind Hutto were Dan Bell (16:34) at 16th, Thomas Sutcliffe (16:53) in 33rd, William Johnson (16:55) in 36th and Chase Neuberger (16:57) in 37th.
“We all stick together, a really good group of guys. It shows in the race,” Neuberger said. “We’ve got a lot of team camaraderie.”
Blythewood’s Joshua Bowers (13th place at 16:22) and Irmo’s Jake Mueller (14th at 16:23) finished behind Hutto to claim All-State honors.
River Bluff’s Riley Stuart took eighth place in the girls race with a time of 19:12.
“Last week at the state qualifier, I didn’t have that good of a race,” Stuart said. “This week my goal was to get under 20 minutes, but I felt really good today and had the Riverside girls to pace me.”
Riverside won the state championship with all seven of its runners finishing in the top 12.
Dutch Fork didn’t have any all-state finishers, but took third place behind the Warriors and Dorman.
In the 4A races, the Chapin, Airport and A.C. Flora boys finished in the top 10. Chapin took seventh, Airport ninth, and the Falcons 10th.
Airport’s Michael Cook (16:25) finished fifth to lead area runners.
“I feel like I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Cook said. “We all had our ups and downs, but we really came together at the end.”
Airport’s finish pleased – and surprised – coach Paul Brohomiresky.
“Only two of our seven runners were healthy,” he said. “We’ve had some injuries and only two of our guys were healthy enough to run the week before the race. They ran strong and we did the best we could and I was happy with that.
Jaden Kinglsey (16:37) finished seventh.
In the 4A girls race, Dreher finished fifth, ahead of sixth-place A.C. Flora.
Hannah Twine was the top individual finisher for the Falcons with a time of 18:56. Dreher’s Kathleen Allden came in sixth.
“I went out really fast and tried to stay with the lead group as long as I could,” Twine said. “I thought we would get about fifth or sixth as a team, because I figured Daniel and Hilton Head had pretty good teams.”
Allden added that she got off to a good start and wanted to move her position up as close to Twine and the others.
“I was running eleventh, and she (Twine) was up ahead of me with a pack of second-to-10th runners,” Allden said. “I wanted to finish around fifth or sixth. I had a whole pack of runners behind me and I didn’t want them to pass me.”
5A Boys
Teams
Riverside (93), 2. Wando (110), 3. Lexington (131), 4. Boiling Springs (138), 5. Dorman (169), 6. Hillcrest (171), 7. Woodmont (232), 8. Mauldin (258), 9. Summerville (269), 10. Spring Valley (277).
Top 10 Finishers
John Ward (Wade Hampton) 15:40, 2. Patrick Spychalski (Wando) 15:40, 3. Dolan Owens (James Island) 15:49, 4. Jackson Ellenburg (Summerville) 15:57, 5. Ben Cignarale (Riverside) 15:59, 6. Colt Griffith (Woodmont) 16;02, 7. Ben Clark (Clover) 16:08, 8. Andrew Castano (Riverside) 16:09, 9. Kade Gosnell (Boiling Springs) 16:09. 10. Weston Hutto (Lexington) 16:14.
5A Girls
Teams
Riverside (26), 2. Dorman (85), 3. Dutch Fork (153), 4. Wando (161), 5. Wade Hampton (G) 179, 6. James Island (197), 7. Mauldin (225), 8. Lexington (243), 9. J.L.Mann (245), 10. Fort Mill (275).
Top 10 Finishers
Cate Ambrose (Riverside) 18:35, 2. Morgan Moseley (J.L. Mann) 18:46, 3. Abigail Smith (Riverside) 18:46, 4. Kate Hamilton (Dorman) 18:50, 5. Jessie Crowley (Riverside) 18:59, 6. Melea Sangl (T.L. Hanna) 19:11, 7. Mikie Harris (Riverside) 19:12, 8. Riley Stuart (River Bluff) 19:12, 9. Katerina Hendrix (Dorman) 19:13, 10. Carter Marchbanks (Riverside) 19:15.
4A Boys
Teams
Hilton Head (51), 2. Eastside (63), 3. Blue Ridge (93), 4. Aiken (137), 5. Wren (141), 6. Travelers Rest (171), 7. Chapin (211), 8. Greer (211), 9. Airport (314), 10. A.C. Flora (317)
Top 10 Finishers
Ben Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:49, 2. Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:54, 3. Noah White (Eastside) 15:55, 4. Cameron Owens-Hunter (Wren) 16:16, 5. Michael Cook (Airport) 16:25, 6. Austin Terault (Blue Ridge) 16:34, 7. Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 16:37, 8. Coen Roberts (Greer) 16:41, 9. Layton Gwinn (Aiken) 16:42, 10. Bruce Nation (Aiken) 16:42.
4A Girls
Teams
Eastside (63), 2. Daniel (65), 3. Hilton Head (69), 4. Wren (162), 5. Dreher (175), 6. A.C. Flora (179), 7. Travelers Rest (180), 8. Blue Ridge (198) 9. Aiken (214), 10. North Myrtle Beach (248).
Top 10 Finishers
Mari Cagle Lockhart (Daniel) 18:40, 2. Ally Wilson (Daniel) 18:45, 3. Olivia Henn (Eastside) 18:52, 4. Hannah Twine (A.C. Flora) 18:56, 5. Madison Ellis (Eastside) 19:27, 6. Kathleen Allden (Dreher) 19:32, 7. Eliza Sorber (Daniel) 19:34, 8. Isabel Muehleman (Hilton Head) 19:34, 9. Taylor Houston (Greer) 19:34, 10. Maren Sorber (Daniel) 19:35.
3A Boys
Teams
1. Powdersville (103), 2. Bishop England (136), 3. Waccamaw (149), 4. Camden (173), 5. Pelion (175), 6. Palmetto (1770, 7. Walhalla (201), 8. Bluffton (219), 9. Seneca (219), 10. May River (220).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Michael Spearman (West Oak) 16:34, 2. Sam Boykin (Bishop England) 16:53, 3. Brendan McManamon (Powdersville) 16:57, 4. Andrew Spearman (West Oak) 17:01, 5. Jacob Holcombe (Walhalla) 17:04, 6. Elijah Stewart (Seneca) 17:08, 7. Perrin Jones (Waccamaw) 17:14, 8. Josh Moore (Powdersville) 17:18, 9. Noah Ward (Hanahan) 17:19, 10. Juan Alejandro (Indian Land) 17:23.
3A Girls
Teams
1. Palmetto (41), 2. Seneca (116), 3. May River (119), 4. Waccamaw (127), 5. Bluffton (162), 6. Indian Land (181), 7. Bishop England (204), 8. Walhalla (236), 9. Pelion (244), 10. Southside (265).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Maggie Rhodes (Woodruff) 19:15, 2. Hannah Beach (Palmetto) 19:40. 3. Madison Crumley (Palmetto) 19:47, 4. Madison Lewellen (May River) 20:00, 5. Perla Jimenez (Bluffton) 20:06, 6. Kelsey Brandt (Bluffton) 20:10, 7. Olivia Rish (Palmetto) 20:10, 8. Annabelle Scully (Waccamaw) 20:16, 9. Emily Arenas (Walhalla) 20:22, 10. Kaitlyn Rodman (Indian Land) 20:25.
2A Boys
Teams
1. St. Josephs (32), 2. Academic Magnet (52), 3. Greer Middle College (81), 4. Landrum (87), 5. Southside Christian (128), 6. Christ Church (187), 7. Brashier Middle College (236), 8. Ninety Six (283), 9. Central (306), 10. Liberty (315).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Ford McCoy (St. Josephs) 16:12. 2. Colin Baker (Academic Magnet) 16:30. 3. Brendan McTigue (St. Josephs) 16:41, 4. Cooper Schell (Greer Middle College) 17:02, 5. Jacob Hudson (Greer Middle College) 17:11, 6. Kyle Gilmore (Landrum) 17:14, 7. Lyle Johnson (Academic Magnet) 17:21, 8. Alfredo Diaz-Santillan (St. Josephs) 17:26, 9. Zac Palmer (St. Josephs) 17:30, 10. Seth Corey (Greer Middle College) 17:27.
2A-1A Girls
Teams
1. St. Josephs (42), 2. Greer Middle College Charter (54), 3. Landrum (65), 4. Southside Christian (125), 5. Ninety Six (141), 6. Christ Church (150), 7. Academic Magnet (173), 8. Buford (265), 9. Brashier Middle College (283), 10. Central (305).
2A-1A Top 10 Finishers
1. Morgan Summey (Greer Middle College) 19:04, 2. Callie Free (Ninety Six) 19:43, 3. Annika Bissinger (St. Josephs) 19:53, 4. Aysia Cooper (Greer Middle College) 19:58, 5. Alexus Atkins (Landrum) 20:02, 6. Madison Patrick (Southside Christian) 20:11, 7. Caroline Linen (St. Josephs) 20:14, 8. Bryn Bissinger (St. Josephs) 20:17, 9. Grace Furman (Landrum) 20:30, 10. Kathrine Uprichard (St. Josephs) 20:20.
1A Boys
Teams
1. Dixie (28), 2. Green Sea-Floyds (90), 3. Charleston Math & Science (96), 4. Governor’s School (131), 5. Ware Shoals (151), 6. Lewisville (170), 7. Military Magnet (178), 8. Great Falls (201), 9. East Clarendon (232), 10. Hannah-Pamplico (248).
Top 10 Finishers
1. Zane Jackson (Palmetto Scholars) 17:23, 2. Christian Smith (Charleston Math &Science) 18:14, 3. J.C. Wood (Williston-Elko) 18:34, 4. Gregory Tavarez (Governor’s School) 18:48, 5. Owen Taylor (Dixie) 18:59, 6. Hamilton Patrick (Dixie) 19:02, 7. Garnaris McCormick (Military Magnet) 19:13, 8. Jerimiah Boyd (Dixie) 19:14, 9. Zachary Gamble (Dixie) 19:26, 10. Noah Blagg (Dixie) 19:27.
