Camden volleyball, Mid-Carolina girls tennis to play for state championships

The Camden volleyball and Mid-Carolina girls will have their chance to play for state championships.
Camden defeated Powdersville 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17), to win the Class 3A Upper State title, while Mid-Carolina handled Clinton 4-2 to win the 3A Upper State tennis title Monday.
All-State selections Faith Grant and Emma Nash led Camden (32-4-1) as it handed Powdersville its first loss of the season. Grant finished the night with a match-high 18 kills while Nash added nine. The duo’s length also gave Powdersville fits on offense, with Grant registering five blocks and both had seven digs each. Grant also served three aces.
Junior Catherine Todd led Camden with 22 assists to go along with three digs and two aces.
Camden faces Bishop England on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Dutch Fork High School and is in the championship for the first time since 1998. The Bulldogs’ last championship came in 1996 when they won the last of their straight titles. Bishop England is going for its 17th straight title with the others coming in Class 2A.
Mid-Carolina also looks to stop a Bishop England streak in the 3A tennis title at noon at the Cayce Tennis Center. The Bishops have won five straight Class 2A titles, including beating Mid-Carolina 6-0 in 2013. That was the Rebels’ only other state title appearance.
Two other Midlands teams lost their chance to play for state championships. Hilton Head defeated A.C. Flora, 4-2, in the Class 4A Lower State final. The Falcons were looking for their second straight title appearance.
St. Joseph defeated North Central 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-18) in the Class 2A Upper State volleyball final.
The (Anderson) Independent Mail’s Lake Morris contributed to this report.
