Mid-Carolina can’t slow down Bishop England in Class 3A title match

The Mid-Carolina girls tennis team had no seniors this year, and was happy to reach the Class 3A state championship.
The Rebels didn’t stop Lower State powerhouse Bishop England from winning the state title, falling 6-0 at the Cayce Tennis Center on Saturday, but the 15-3 team considered reaching the final match a high note to a successful season.
“This is their sixth in a row. You can’t take nothin’ from that,” Mid-Carolina coach Kenny Sanders said. “I’ve got a great group of girls. We lost to 4A powerhouses Chapin and A.C. Flora, but we’ve beaten everyone we faced at the 3A level, except for today.”
Bishop England, which won state in class 2A for the past five years, made the transition to 3A this year without much trouble, capturing a state trophy for the sixth consecutive year.
The Rebels’ No.1 player, sophomore Elise Mills, gave Jenna Vroman a little trouble, but the Bishop England ace prevailed 7-5, 6-4.
“I had a good match, but I just came up short. She played better today,” Mills said. “Our whole team has had a great season. We’re not losing anyone next year, so I think we can come back.”
After Mills’ match, the Bishops cruised past the Rebels.
“I’m full up with a bunch of seventh and eighth graders, so I expect we’ll be back here next year,” said Sanders, who lost to Bishop England in the state title match in 2013. “Hopefully, we’ll repeat it again next year.”
Singles: Jenna Vroman (Bishop England) d. Elise Mills 7-5, 6-4;. Camryn Deames (Bishop England) d. Caroline Matney 6-0, 6-1; Emily Elliott (Bishop England) d. Riley Frazier 6-2, 6-2; Lily Woods (Bishop England) d. Sarah DeWitt 6-0, 6-0; Eleanor Campbell (Bishop England) d. Tandice Northcutt 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 2. Crista Vroman-Drue Ranson (Bishop England) d. Reagan Peel-Catherine Taylor 6-0, 6-0.
Comments