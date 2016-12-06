Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

BOYS
Gray Collegiate 87, Oceanside Academy 54
GCA: Tommy Bruner 11, Robinson 9, Cook 3, Juwan Gary 21, Jalek Felton 32, Shields 1, Rumph 2, Blanding 2, Marsh 6. OA: Floyd 9, G. Archie 11, I. Archie 13, Stern 2, Washington 2, McCrary 6, Gregg 9
Dreher 53, Eau Claire 41
D: Simon Grant 13, Darby 7, Myers 1, Rojas 1, Clarke 2, Salters 3, TJ Brown 11, D Jones 11. EC: Gunter 8, Robert Johnson 12, Salley 4, Hair 7, Crouder 8, Rapley 2.
Cardinal Newman 83, Pinewood Prep 77
CN (2-1): Brandon Pirie 27, Daniel Dunlap 18, Christiaan Jones 18, Brandon Martin 12, Carter, Jr. 4, Reedy 4. PP (4-2): Jalen Swanson 31, Tyler Garvin 22, Brandon Miller 12, Gillard 7, Lima 3, Diffley 2.
Strom Thurmond 61, Airport 60
ST: Holloway 6, Richard Holmes 16, Jones 8, Jamal Stevens 17, Whitt 9, Moore 5. A: CJ Wright 10, Anthony Calhoun 13, Nygel Boozer 10, Brandon Jamison 13, Dillon 6, Robinson 8.
Pelion 60, Branchville 44
P: Richard Kollie 12, Malcom Davis 11, Nico Austin 18, Dayrun Keith 9, Alston 6, Green 4. B: J Hayes 13, N Thomas 3, C Leeks 6, P Strange 15, H Thompson 4, A Jakes 1, J Jamison 2.
Lugoff-Elgin 55, CA Johnson 46
LE: Bradwin Salmond 19, Kevon Roberson 13, Wyatt Campbell 8.
Heathwood Hall 46, Wilson Hall 33
HH (4-2): Lee 7, Josh Caldwell 16, Squirewell 2, Edwards 3, Justice Hill 15, Joseph 3. WH (5-2): Ward 5, Drew Talley 14, DeVarona 5, Scott 3, Sonntag 6.
Lexington 77, Columbia 46
L: Carver 5, Foulks 6, Shakleford 8, Darius Bryant 36, Vandergest 6, Neuberger 8, Reed 4, Davenport 4. C: Cobb 7, Miller 8, Salahuddia 7, Blocker 11, Goodwin 6, Squirewell 7.
Dutch Fork 69, Fairfield Central 36
DF: Jordan Davis 20, Warlick 8, Chatman 8, Vernau 7, Thompson 7, Dean 5, Eaddy 5, Dunbar 4. FC: Davis 15, Sease 5, Armstrong 3, Barber 4, McBride 3, Edmonds 2, Carrack 6.
Covenant Christian 53, Northside Christian 40
CC: Javonte Cooke 35, Seth McNulty 10, Aaron Elliot 8.
Blythewood 73, Midland Valley 55
B: Keith Matthews 13, Breeland 6, Jackson 4, Riley 6. Dawkins 3, Khalil Shakir-Harris 14, Robert Braswell 25, Patten 2. MV: Johnson 8, Wade 11, Milhouse 2, Mosley 2, Brown 8, A. Ray 21, S. Ray 3.
Greenwood 71, River Bluff 69
G: Vari Calhoun 14, Tapp 2, Jackson 3, Jabious Rouse 17, Donovon Williams 23, Pinkney 8, Elmore 2, Carter 2. RB: Aaron Adams 22, Proffitt 6, J.T. Reeves 15, Stephen Kight 10, Cameron Cribb 16.
GIRLS
Lexington 50, Columbia 39
L: Olivia Thompson 24, A. Langford 9, McClary 6. C: A. Copeland 18, K. Steadman 12.
Pelion 37, Branchville 10
P: Quinn 2, Whitney Craft 19, Beems 6, Kell 1, Keith 5, Arender 2, Kneece 2. B: Felder 8, Jakes 2.
Westwood 71, Spring Valley 59
W: Mya Belton 25 (triple-double: 12 steals and 10 rebs), Maliyah Lockett 19, Unique Drake 12 (double-double: 12 assists), Leveretter 8, Marshall 7. SV: Ashley Williamson 18, Kristian Wall 14, Davis 8, Taylor 8, Porter 5, Coleman 4, Robinson 2.
Midland Valley 53, Blythewood 42
B: Cameyn Bostick 15, Alexis Mims 10, Shephard 4, Smith 4, Weeks 3, Jackson, Kea. 2, Jackson, Keke 2, Weeks, L. 2.
Ninety Six 45, Saluda 37
S: Hill 4, Nichols 2, Star Ergle 22, Culbreath 9. NS: Louden 3, Price 4, Sexton 3, Ginger Cannon 17, Booker 8, Tajea Barr 10.
Ben Lippen 65, Laurence Manning 37
LM: CoraLee Downer 13, Brooke Ward 11, Sara Knight Nalley 5, Olivia Coker 6, Brooke Bennett 4. BL: Sarah Stevens 5, Abby Gilliam 2, Talia Roberts 19, Dexter Reasons 3, Elizabeth Sturkie 4, Hannah Trawick 8, Malayah Montgomery 22, Rainey Dinkins 2.
Fairfield Central 46, Dutch Fork 44
DF: Wareanna Butler 14, Iyonna Harris 10, M.Jones 1, Mills 3, Madison Golden 12, Malovic 2, Bishop 2. FC: Henderson 9, Jamaria Sampson 12, Collier 6, Boyd 2, Ruff 5, Cristin Gray 12.
Westwood 66, Spring Valley 55
W: Barnes 8, Russell Jones, Jr. 14, Harris, 7, Brown 4, Dobey 6, Adam Douglas 13, Cameron Wormack 14. SV: Gantt 3, Davion Davis 13, Smith 6, Grant 9, Micbell 2, Elkins 2, Rashaad Williams 20.
Wilson Hall 50, Heathwood Hall 22
WH: S. Hutson 12, C. Clark 9, M. Stokes 8, Segars 6, Patrick 5, McCaffrey 4, Noyes 4. HH: Parker 5, Hanna 5, McInnis 4, Whittaker 4, Edwards 2, Leidinger 2.
Cardinal Newman 44, Pinewood Prep 26
CN: Tyra Beadle 19, Parter 8, Dayhuff 5, Meyers 5, Bacon 4, Hill 3. PP: N. Crum 16, Powell 9, Bennett-Shaffer 1.
Northside Christian 54, Covenant Christian 44
CC: Chloe Murphy 18, Allie Carter 13, Jaylina Johnson 7, Kristin Moseley 6
Greenwood 44, River Bluff 37
Schedule
Wednesday
Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge Spring Monetta
Chapin at Clinton
Lugoff-Elgin at North Central
Mid-Carolina at Gilbert
Newberry at Irmo
Richland Northeast at Hammond
Thursday
Lexington at Dreher (girls)
Spring Valley at A.C. Flora (girls)
Friday
A.C. Flora at Cardinal Newman
Airport at Brookland-Cayce, ppd.
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
C.A. Johnson at North
Camden at Lugoff-Elgin
Calhoun County at Swansea
Chapin at Mid-Carolina
Eau Claire at Columbia
Fairfield Central at Newberry
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Lower Richland at Keenan
Wagener-Salley at Pelion
Westwood at Blythewood
Saturday
Aiken at Lexington
Blythewood at Midland Valley
Brookland-Cayce at River Bluff
Chapin at Irmo
Gray Collegiate vs. Putnam Science Academy at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)
Ridge View at Best of Carolina Holiday Classic (girls)
Hammond at LB Insider Classic in Gastonia, N.C. (girls)
Sunday
Gray Collegiate vs. McNamara at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)
Bojangles’ Bash (Boys)
At Ridge View
Thursday
Lexington vs. Westwood, 5 p.m.
Keenan vs. Dutch Fork, 6:15 p.m.
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Ridge View, 8:45 p.m.
Friday
York Prep vs. 22 Feet Academy, 5 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Abraham Lincoln (NY), 6:15 p.m.
Dorman vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 7:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
Ben Lippen vs. Olympic (NC), noon
Cardinal Newman vs. Byrnes, 1:30 p.m.
22 Feet Academy vs. Dutch Fork, 3 p.m.
Trinity Christian (NC) vs. West Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Dorman, 6 p.m.
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.
Miller Grove (Ga.) vs. Ridge View, 9 p.m.
