December 11, 2016 11:02 PM

Sunday’s high school scores

Football

SCHSL Championships

Friday

At Benedict College

Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.

Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Williams-Brice Stadium

Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon

Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

Putnam Science (Conn.) 74, Gray Collegiate 47

PS: Eric Ayala 18, Hamidou Diallo 12, Cornwell 8, Issac Kante 10, Ondigo 2, Brodie 2, Hurst 7, Pettway 1, Akok 4, Alexis Yetna 10. GC: Bruner 3, Khalil Robinson 10, Cooke 2, Juwan Gary 22, Marsh 2, J. Robinson 6, Livingston 2.

Late Saturday

Blythewood 63, Midland Valley 43

B: Matthews 7, Breeland 5, Charles Jackson 12, Riley 8, Josh Bowers 14, Williams 2, Harris 3, Heatly 1, Braswell 9, Dawkins 2. MV: Johnson 5, Wade 11, Brown 2, Truesdell 3, Ray 18, Williams 4.

Girls

Midland Valley 52, Blythewood 38

B: Camryn Bostick 12, Kea. Jackson 5, Mims 5, Smith 5, Ke. Jackson 4, Weeks 3, Shephard 2, Bryan 1.

Swansea 65, North 22

S: Danae McNeal 31, Lauryn Robinson 11, Z. Gillings: 6, DaviS 6, James 7, K. Gillings 2, Pressley 1, Sloan 1. N: Johnson 2, Jessica Darby 17, Brooks 3.

Schedule

Monday

A.C. Flora at Sumter

Cardinal Newman at Eau Claire

Gilbert at Batesburg-Leesville

Keenan at Fairfield Central

Pelion at Branchville

Tuesday

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Airport at Columbia

Blythewood at Irmo

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Chapin at Newberry

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Lexington at Spring Valley

Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

South Pointe at Keenan

Wednesday

Blackville-Hilda at Swansea

Brookland-Cayce at A.C. Flora

Cardinal Newman at Richland Northeast

C.A. Johnson at North

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Mid-Carolina at Pelion

Thursday

McBee at North Central

Westwood at Dutch Fork

Friday

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Cardinal Newman vs. Northwood at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall (boys and girls)

Calhoun County at Keenan

Clinton at Chapin

Columbia at Eau Claire

Gilbert at Greenwood

Hammond at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (boys)

Irmo at Lexington

Lakewood at Camden

Newberry at Fairfield Central

Richland Northeast at Lower Richland

River Bluff at Blythewood

South Aiken at Dreher

Spartanburg Day at Ben Lippen

Spring Valley at White Knoll

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (girls)

Saturday

Brookland-Cayce at Timberland

Cardinal Newman, Hammond at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall

Oceanside Academy at Columbia

Swansea at North

Wrestling

Silver Fox Invitational

At Dutch Fork

Team results: River Bluff 244.5; Chapin 206; Lugoff-Elgin 197; Dutch Fork (Green) 161.5; White Knoll 118; Irmo 108; Spring Valley 105; Boiling Springs 88; Sumter 86.5. Socastee 85; Fort Dorchester 81; May River 73; Columbia 68; Westwood 65; Midland Valley 63; Blythewood 55; Swansea 40; Airport 33; Dutch Fork (Silver) 30; North Augusta 30; Richland Northeast 28; Socastee B 21; Brookland-Cayce 18; Bluffton B 8; Bluffton 6.

Winners: 106: Jordan Aluyan (Fort Dorchester); 113: Sam Emery (River Bluff); 120: Dylan Whitcomb (Chapin); 126: Devin Wilson (Lugoff-Elgin); 132: Selwyn Porter (White Knoll); 138: Taylor Cabe (Chapin); 145: Ben Emery (River Bluff); 152: Noah North (Lugoff-Elgin); 160: Connor Salley (Dutch Fork); 170: Ryan Humel (May River); 182: Jabari Dunbar (Richland Northeast); 195: Cole Haile (Chapin); 220: Darieus McCaskill (Westwood); 285: Fabain Leon (River Bluff)

