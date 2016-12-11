Sunday’s high school scores

Football
SCHSL Championships
Friday
At Benedict College
Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.
Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
Putnam Science (Conn.) 74, Gray Collegiate 47
PS: Eric Ayala 18, Hamidou Diallo 12, Cornwell 8, Issac Kante 10, Ondigo 2, Brodie 2, Hurst 7, Pettway 1, Akok 4, Alexis Yetna 10. GC: Bruner 3, Khalil Robinson 10, Cooke 2, Juwan Gary 22, Marsh 2, J. Robinson 6, Livingston 2.
Late Saturday
Blythewood 63, Midland Valley 43
B: Matthews 7, Breeland 5, Charles Jackson 12, Riley 8, Josh Bowers 14, Williams 2, Harris 3, Heatly 1, Braswell 9, Dawkins 2. MV: Johnson 5, Wade 11, Brown 2, Truesdell 3, Ray 18, Williams 4.
Girls
Midland Valley 52, Blythewood 38
B: Camryn Bostick 12, Kea. Jackson 5, Mims 5, Smith 5, Ke. Jackson 4, Weeks 3, Shephard 2, Bryan 1.
Swansea 65, North 22
S: Danae McNeal 31, Lauryn Robinson 11, Z. Gillings: 6, DaviS 6, James 7, K. Gillings 2, Pressley 1, Sloan 1. N: Johnson 2, Jessica Darby 17, Brooks 3.
Schedule
Monday
A.C. Flora at Sumter
Cardinal Newman at Eau Claire
Gilbert at Batesburg-Leesville
Keenan at Fairfield Central
Pelion at Branchville
Tuesday
Andrew Jackson at North Central
Airport at Columbia
Blythewood at Irmo
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
Chapin at Newberry
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Lexington at Spring Valley
Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher
Saluda at Mid-Carolina
South Pointe at Keenan
Wednesday
Blackville-Hilda at Swansea
Brookland-Cayce at A.C. Flora
Cardinal Newman at Richland Northeast
C.A. Johnson at North
Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin
Mid-Carolina at Pelion
Thursday
McBee at North Central
Westwood at Dutch Fork
Friday
Brookland-Cayce at Airport
Cardinal Newman vs. Northwood at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall (boys and girls)
Calhoun County at Keenan
Clinton at Chapin
Columbia at Eau Claire
Gilbert at Greenwood
Hammond at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (boys)
Irmo at Lexington
Lakewood at Camden
Newberry at Fairfield Central
Richland Northeast at Lower Richland
River Bluff at Blythewood
South Aiken at Dreher
Spartanburg Day at Ben Lippen
Spring Valley at White Knoll
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (girls)
Saturday
Brookland-Cayce at Timberland
Cardinal Newman, Hammond at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall
Oceanside Academy at Columbia
Swansea at North
Wrestling
Silver Fox Invitational
At Dutch Fork
Team results: River Bluff 244.5; Chapin 206; Lugoff-Elgin 197; Dutch Fork (Green) 161.5; White Knoll 118; Irmo 108; Spring Valley 105; Boiling Springs 88; Sumter 86.5. Socastee 85; Fort Dorchester 81; May River 73; Columbia 68; Westwood 65; Midland Valley 63; Blythewood 55; Swansea 40; Airport 33; Dutch Fork (Silver) 30; North Augusta 30; Richland Northeast 28; Socastee B 21; Brookland-Cayce 18; Bluffton B 8; Bluffton 6.
Winners: 106: Jordan Aluyan (Fort Dorchester); 113: Sam Emery (River Bluff); 120: Dylan Whitcomb (Chapin); 126: Devin Wilson (Lugoff-Elgin); 132: Selwyn Porter (White Knoll); 138: Taylor Cabe (Chapin); 145: Ben Emery (River Bluff); 152: Noah North (Lugoff-Elgin); 160: Connor Salley (Dutch Fork); 170: Ryan Humel (May River); 182: Jabari Dunbar (Richland Northeast); 195: Cole Haile (Chapin); 220: Darieus McCaskill (Westwood); 285: Fabain Leon (River Bluff)
