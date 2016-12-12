High School Sports

December 12, 2016 10:35 PM

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Football

SCHSL Championships

Friday

At Benedict College

Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.

Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Williams-Brice Stadium

Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon

Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

Dreher 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43

LE leading scorers: Bradwin Salmond 13, Samuel 7.

Keenan 53, Fairfield Central 41

K: Tariq Simmons 10, Q’Dardruis Sanders 10, Jones 4, Taylor 7, Sligh-Rodgers 5, Ervin Stone 12, Wyche 3, Flagler 2. FC: Chandon Davis 10, Scase 2, Audwin Armstrong 12, Barbur 4, McBride 4, Glenn 5, Camack 4.

Cardinal Newman 72, Eau Claire 41

CN: Christiaan Jones 18, Brandon Pirie 14, Martin 8, Andrews 7, Reedy 7, Dunlap 6, Beadle 3, O'Connor 3, Carter Jr. 2, Wilbur 2, Adams 2. EC: R. Johnson 11, Hair 9, Crouder 5, A. Brown 4, K. Brown 3, Glenn 3, Rapley 2, Lewis 2, Gunter 2. Records: CN 4-2

Grace Christian 61, Sumter Christian 58

GCS: Seth Martin 22, Madison Spires 19, Reese Barrett 18, Zimmerman 2. SCS: Nicholas Thurmond 28, Donzell Metts 24, Dawson 6. GCS record: 4-1

Fox Creek 52, Covenant Christian 27

FC: Rod Culver 19, Dreshon Carter 11, Karymychael McCoy 10, Freeman 8, J. Carter 2, Malik 2 CC: Javonte Cooke 23, McNulty 2, Moseley 2

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Records through Dec. 10

Team

Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (3-3)

2

2. Keenan (3-0)

4

3. Irmo (6-1)

3

4. A.C. Flora (3-3)

1

5. Blythewood (5-1)

7

6. Lexington (8-1)

NR

7. Cardinal Newman (3-2)

10

8. Dutch Fork (3-2)

5

9. Lower Richland (2-2)

6

10. Brookland-Cayce (0-1)

7

Others receiving votes: Westwood. Dropped out: Ridge View

Girls

A.C. Flora 46, Sumter 33

ACF: Debrielle Williams 13, McKinley Brooks Sumpter 10, Jordan Strange 10, Wongwon 8, Rhue 5. S: Lyons 7, Wells 5, Brown 9, Edlow 4, Jackson 2, Broughton 2, Banzon 4.

Cardinal-Newman 51, Eau Claire 20

CN: Mya Parter 24, Meyers 8, Dayhuff 6, Boyer 4, D. Etter 4, Hill 3, Murphy 1, Bacon 1. EC: Starks 8, Burke 6, Solomon 3, Adams 2, Harley 1

Pelion 40, Branchville 15

P: Whitney Craft 13, Beems 4, Kell 7, Walker 2, Keith 5, Monarca 2, Kneece 7. B: Jefferson 2, Felder 6, Brown 2, Bethea 3, Jakes 2.

Swansea 79, Blackville 36

S: Danae McNeal 39, Zharia Gillings 22, Lauryn Robinson 16, K.Gillings 2. B: Singleton 9, Smalls 4, Richmond 6, Jenkins 2, Barker 8, James 2, McKevie 5

Grace Christian School 34, Sumter Christian School 8

GC: Melody Bushy 14, K. Brooks 8, K. Miranda 6, M. Morgan 2, K. McGuire 2, J. Townsend 2. SC: P. Halley, 5, A. Barnhill 2, V. Hodge 1

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Records through Dec. 10

Team

Prv

1. Dreher (3-0)

1

2. Westwood (5-2)

4

3. Ridge View (3-3)

2

4. Spring Valley (4-2)

3

5. Swansea (5-0)

6

6. Richland Northeast (5-2)

NR

7. A.C. Flora (6-3)

NR

8. Irmo (5-2) NR

NR

9. Newberry (3-3)

7

10. Lower Richland (4-3)

9

Dropped out: Hammond, Dutch Fork. Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Hammond, Keenan, Lexington

Schedule

Tuesday

Andrew Jackson at North Central

Airport at Columbia

Blythewood at Irmo

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Chapin at Newberry

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Lexington at Spring Valley

Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

South Pointe at Keenan

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Tested Batesburg-Leesville squad ready for title game

View more video

Sports Videos