Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Football
SCHSL Championships
Friday
At Benedict College
Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.
Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
Dreher 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43
LE leading scorers: Bradwin Salmond 13, Samuel 7.
Keenan 53, Fairfield Central 41
K: Tariq Simmons 10, Q’Dardruis Sanders 10, Jones 4, Taylor 7, Sligh-Rodgers 5, Ervin Stone 12, Wyche 3, Flagler 2. FC: Chandon Davis 10, Scase 2, Audwin Armstrong 12, Barbur 4, McBride 4, Glenn 5, Camack 4.
Cardinal Newman 72, Eau Claire 41
CN: Christiaan Jones 18, Brandon Pirie 14, Martin 8, Andrews 7, Reedy 7, Dunlap 6, Beadle 3, O'Connor 3, Carter Jr. 2, Wilbur 2, Adams 2. EC: R. Johnson 11, Hair 9, Crouder 5, A. Brown 4, K. Brown 3, Glenn 3, Rapley 2, Lewis 2, Gunter 2. Records: CN 4-2
Grace Christian 61, Sumter Christian 58
GCS: Seth Martin 22, Madison Spires 19, Reese Barrett 18, Zimmerman 2. SCS: Nicholas Thurmond 28, Donzell Metts 24, Dawson 6. GCS record: 4-1
Fox Creek 52, Covenant Christian 27
FC: Rod Culver 19, Dreshon Carter 11, Karymychael McCoy 10, Freeman 8, J. Carter 2, Malik 2 CC: Javonte Cooke 23, McNulty 2, Moseley 2
Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Records through Dec. 10
Team
Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (3-3)
2
2. Keenan (3-0)
4
3. Irmo (6-1)
3
4. A.C. Flora (3-3)
1
5. Blythewood (5-1)
7
6. Lexington (8-1)
NR
7. Cardinal Newman (3-2)
10
8. Dutch Fork (3-2)
5
9. Lower Richland (2-2)
6
10. Brookland-Cayce (0-1)
7
Others receiving votes: Westwood. Dropped out: Ridge View
Girls
A.C. Flora 46, Sumter 33
ACF: Debrielle Williams 13, McKinley Brooks Sumpter 10, Jordan Strange 10, Wongwon 8, Rhue 5. S: Lyons 7, Wells 5, Brown 9, Edlow 4, Jackson 2, Broughton 2, Banzon 4.
Cardinal-Newman 51, Eau Claire 20
CN: Mya Parter 24, Meyers 8, Dayhuff 6, Boyer 4, D. Etter 4, Hill 3, Murphy 1, Bacon 1. EC: Starks 8, Burke 6, Solomon 3, Adams 2, Harley 1
Pelion 40, Branchville 15
P: Whitney Craft 13, Beems 4, Kell 7, Walker 2, Keith 5, Monarca 2, Kneece 7. B: Jefferson 2, Felder 6, Brown 2, Bethea 3, Jakes 2.
Swansea 79, Blackville 36
S: Danae McNeal 39, Zharia Gillings 22, Lauryn Robinson 16, K.Gillings 2. B: Singleton 9, Smalls 4, Richmond 6, Jenkins 2, Barker 8, James 2, McKevie 5
Grace Christian School 34, Sumter Christian School 8
GC: Melody Bushy 14, K. Brooks 8, K. Miranda 6, M. Morgan 2, K. McGuire 2, J. Townsend 2. SC: P. Halley, 5, A. Barnhill 2, V. Hodge 1
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Records through Dec. 10
Team
Prv
1. Dreher (3-0)
1
2. Westwood (5-2)
4
3. Ridge View (3-3)
2
4. Spring Valley (4-2)
3
5. Swansea (5-0)
6
6. Richland Northeast (5-2)
NR
7. A.C. Flora (6-3)
NR
8. Irmo (5-2) NR
NR
9. Newberry (3-3)
7
10. Lower Richland (4-3)
9
Dropped out: Hammond, Dutch Fork. Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Hammond, Keenan, Lexington
Schedule
Tuesday
Andrew Jackson at North Central
Airport at Columbia
Blythewood at Irmo
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
Chapin at Newberry
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Lexington at Spring Valley
Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher
Saluda at Mid-Carolina
South Pointe at Keenan
