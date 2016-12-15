River Bluff’s Phil Savitz wins national soccer coaching honor

River Bluff boys soccer coach Phil Savitz was rewarded for leading the Gators to their state championship.
The National Soccer Coaches Association of America named Savitz its National Coach of the Year for the large public school division. He will receive his award at the NSCAA convention Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.
The Gators won their first state 4A championship with a 5-0 win over Clover on May 14. The victory was Savitz 700th of his career and 15th state championship, both South Carolina state records. River Bluff also finished the season nationally ranked in the NSCAA Top 25 poll.
River Bluff is 66-8 in three seasons under Savitz and made it to at least the state semifinals in each of those years. Before starting the River Bluff program, he coached at Irmo, where he won 14 state championships and his teams appeared in the state finals 24 times.
