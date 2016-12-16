Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Boys
Westwood 52, Dutch Fork 39
DF: Jaylen Glover 14, Davis 6, Dean 5, Taylor 4, Warlick 2, Chatman 2, Eaddy 2, Vernau 2, Eleazer 2. W: Terrance Barnes 13, Russell Jones Jr. 13, Harris 9, Dobey 2, Douglas 5, Cameron Warmack 13, Peachers 2.
Airport 68, Swansea 57
A: C.J. Wright 16, Calhoun 7, Boozer 9, Brandon Jamison 21, Jordan Robinson 12, Canada 3. S: Hines 2, Moore 2, Effix Miller 22, Keenan Coates 17, Parrish 2, C.J. Jackson 12.
Girls
Westwood 68, Dutch Fork 54
DF: Butler 5, T.Jones 2, Harris 8, Jenna Mills 16, Madison Golden 22, Sanders 1. W: Essence Marshall 13, Unique Drake 11, Harling 3, Maliyah Lockett 14, Leveretter 8, Frederick 3, Mya Belton 16.
Late Wednesday
Mid-Carolina 52, Pelion 30
M-C: Morris 2, Counts 2, Hester 6, Alex Fulmer 25, Nia Hall 17. P: Whitney Craft 12, Beems 4, Kell 3, Keith 3, Avender 4, Kneece 4.
Chapin 37, Lugoff-Elgin 19
C: Whitman 8, Fabry 2, K. Borcky 3; P. Borcky 6, Dargan 6, Waring 1, Lominick 1, Miller 4, Rutherford 2, Currie 4. LE: Bracey 2, Larsen 1, Allen 2, Alyana Gainos 10, Sexton 2, Weems 2
Schedule
Friday
Brookland-Cayce at Airport
Cardinal Newman vs. Northwood at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall (boys and girls)
Calhoun County at Keenan
Clinton at Chapin
Columbia at Eau Claire
Gilbert at Greenwood
Hammond at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (boys)
Irmo at Lexington
Lakewood at Camden
Newberry at Fairfield Central
Richland Northeast at Lower Richland
River Bluff at Blythewood
South Aiken at Dreher
Spartanburg Day at Ben Lippen
Spring Valley at White Knoll
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (girls)
Saturday
Brookland-Cayce at Timberland
Cardinal Newman, Hammond at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall
Oceanside Academy at Columbia
Swansea at North
