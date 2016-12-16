High School Sports

December 16, 2016 1:18 AM

Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

Boys

Westwood 52, Dutch Fork 39

DF: Jaylen Glover 14, Davis 6, Dean 5, Taylor 4, Warlick 2, Chatman 2, Eaddy 2, Vernau 2, Eleazer 2. W: Terrance Barnes 13, Russell Jones Jr. 13, Harris 9, Dobey 2, Douglas 5, Cameron Warmack 13, Peachers 2.

Airport 68, Swansea 57

A: C.J. Wright 16, Calhoun 7, Boozer 9, Brandon Jamison 21, Jordan Robinson 12, Canada 3. S: Hines 2, Moore 2, Effix Miller 22, Keenan Coates 17, Parrish 2, C.J. Jackson 12.

Girls

Westwood 68, Dutch Fork 54

DF: Butler 5, T.Jones 2, Harris 8, Jenna Mills 16, Madison Golden 22, Sanders 1. W: Essence Marshall 13, Unique Drake 11, Harling 3, Maliyah Lockett 14, Leveretter 8, Frederick 3, Mya Belton 16.

Late Wednesday

Mid-Carolina 52, Pelion 30

M-C: Morris 2, Counts 2, Hester 6, Alex Fulmer 25, Nia Hall 17. P: Whitney Craft 12, Beems 4, Kell 3, Keith 3, Avender 4, Kneece 4.

Chapin 37, Lugoff-Elgin 19

C: Whitman 8, Fabry 2, K. Borcky 3; P. Borcky 6, Dargan 6, Waring 1, Lominick 1, Miller 4, Rutherford 2, Currie 4. LE: Bracey 2, Larsen 1, Allen 2, Alyana Gainos 10, Sexton 2, Weems 2

Schedule

Friday

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Cardinal Newman vs. Northwood at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall (boys and girls)

Calhoun County at Keenan

Clinton at Chapin

Columbia at Eau Claire

Gilbert at Greenwood

Hammond at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (boys)

Irmo at Lexington

Lakewood at Camden

Newberry at Fairfield Central

Richland Northeast at Lower Richland

River Bluff at Blythewood

South Aiken at Dreher

Spartanburg Day at Ben Lippen

Spring Valley at White Knoll

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall Home Pest Control tournament (girls)

Saturday

Brookland-Cayce at Timberland

Cardinal Newman, Hammond at Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall

Oceanside Academy at Columbia

Swansea at North

High School Sports

