Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Boys
Lexington 69, Irmo 64
L: Foulks 9, Shakleford 9, Darius Bryant 26, Haney 7, Neuberger 2, Tyler Reed 17. I: Caldwell 12, Edwards 9, Hill 12, Gunn 9, Jenkins 16, Heath 6.
Blythewood 74, River Bluff 44
B: Matthews 8, Breeland 13, Jackson 9, Riley 4, Bowses 6, Williams 2, Dawkins 10, Sharim-Harris 14, Thompson 2, Johnson 2, Jenkins 4. RB: Aaron Adams 14, Spencer 2, Matthews 7, Proffitt 9, Reeves 7, Kight 2, Cribb 3
Airport 69, Brookland-Cayce 63
A: C.J. Wright 21, Anthony Calhoun 11, Nygel Boozer 14, Brandon Jamison 10, Tucker 2, Robinson 8, Canada 3. S: Dominique Perry 24, McCoy 7, Lloyd Hemming 23, Hook 2, Brown 3, Teeter 4.
Northwood 78, Cardinal-Newman 73
CN: Christiaan Jones 21, Patrick Reedy 19, Chico Carter Jr. 13, Dunlap 8, Martin 8, O’Connor 2, Beadle 2. N: Jamaul Edmondson 23, Randall Litman 18, Cameron Roberts 11, Devin Ramsey 10, Jackson 9, Newman 7. Records: CN 5-3
Heathwood Hall 58, Hammond 49
HH: I. Caldwell 5, Lee 4, Josh Caldwell 34, Justice Hill 13, Joseph 2. H: Jack Theodore 10, Canty 9, L. Prickett 9, A. Prickett 2, Green 4, Washington 2, Josh Lipsitz 13. Records: HH 5-2, H 4-3
Keenan 74, Calhoun County 46
K: Tariq Simmons 11, Sanders 6, Marshall 7, Jones 8, Haynes 2, Taylor 7, Sligh-Rodgers 4, Ervin Stone 14, Derrick Sinkler 11, Morris 4. CC: Bonapart 8, Fredrick 8, Zeigler 8, Miller 1, Williams 2, Johnson 7, Thomas Brunson 10.
Girls
Irmo 53, Lexington 43
I: Wagstaff 6, DeMoss 8, Hampton 8,B. Brown 8, Ashley Johnson 12, Courtney Evans 11. L: Olivia Thompson 18, McClary 2, A. Langford 3, St.Andrews 6, Alannna Langford 15
Spring Valley 80, White Knoll 39
SV: Davis 6, Kristian Wall 15, Porter 5, Destiney Coleman 15, Lee 4, Taylor 11, Ashley Williamson 24. WK: Harper 10, Whitsett 15, Norman 4, Squirewell 4, Strawder 4, Johnson 2.
Airport 47, Brookland-Cayce 42
A: Abbriana Washington 13, India Candelario 12, Caliegh Corbitt 11, Jackson 4, Weeks 3, Douglas 2, Young 2. BC: Zaria Walker 13, Mya Benn 12, Tallessa Perry 11, Moore 2, Pettus 2, Wilson 2
Northwood 68, Cardinal-Newman 25
CN: Parter 9, Meyers 8, Dayhuff 4, Hill 2, Bacon 1, Laubacker 1. N: Elisa Wesolek 15, Angel Middleton 12, McKenzie Yon 11, Priscilla Delaney 10, Jailah Melvin 10, Simpson 6, Mitchell 2, Peatross 2
Keenan 61, Calhoun County 29
K: Logan McDaniel 24, A. Hammonds 2, Jadimond Hickman 11,B. Woods 5, C. Jones 7, J. Walker 3. CC: A. Robinson 2, Janel Brown 12, Jasmine Keller 12, J. Johnson 3.
Wilson Hall 49, Heathwood Hall 33
WH: C. Duffy 12, D. Crawford 10, Stokes 9, Moyes 8, Segars 5, Jarecki 2, Patrick 1. HH: R. Whittaker 8, Parker 7, Goodwin 6, McInnis 6, Edwards 2, Leidinger 2, Harris 2
Blythewood 43, River Bluff 39
Blythewood leading scorers: L. Weeks 9, Bostick 8, Smith 7, Ke. Jackson 7, Kea. Jackson 6, Mims 4, Gallman 2
Schedule
Saturday
Brookland-Cayce at Timberland
Oceanside Academy at Columbia
Swansea at North
Home Pest Control tournament at Heathwood Hall
Cardinal Newman Girls vs. Heathwood Girls, 2 p.m.
Cardinal Newman Boys vs. Hammond Boys , 3:15 p.m.
Northwood Academy Girls vs. Wilson Hall Girls, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood Academy Boys vs. Heathwood Boys, 6 p.m.
