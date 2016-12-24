The State’s All-Midlands Boys Swim Team

Midlands Boys Swimmer of Year
Name: Brian Loos
School: River Bluff
Class: Senior
Season Highlights: Won 100 breaststroke, finished second in 100 breaststroke, was on second-place relay team in 200 freestyle and third place relay team in 200 IM medley.
Loos on his season: “I wasn’t thinking of myself when I won or when I was racing. I was thinking more of my team. And I am very happy and have no regrets with my high school career.”
All-Midlands Boys Swim Team
50 freestyle: Emmanuel Cunningham, Cardinal Newman; Emerson Edwards, A.C. Flora; Jonathan Frye, Spring Valley; Jackson Hardy, Lexington; Will Higgins, A.C. Flora; Drew Malpress, Brookland-Cayce; Sam Sawyer, Dreher; Connor Slattery, River Bluff
100 backstroke: Alex Brooks, Ben Lippen; Ethan Burge, Newberry; Tanner Edwards, A.C. Flora; Tyler Horan, River Bluff; Nathan Walton, Brookland-Cayce; Jack Wright, Dreher
100 breaststroke: x-Emerson Edwards, A.C. Flora; Jonathan Frye, Spring Valley; Sam Sawyer, Dreher; Jack Tenbrunsel, Dreher; Jake Thompson
100 butterfly: Jackson Hardy, Lexington; Hayden Kasavicha, Blythewood; Preston Mazzei, Lexington; Chris Olivieri, Irmo
100 freestyle: Austin Chavis, Airport; Emmanuel Cunningham, Cardinal Newman; Matthew Fadel, Ben Lippen; Alexander Gregg, Spring Valley; Will Higgins, A.C. Flora; Logan Thomas, Lexington
200 freestyle: Wyatt Boyer, Dutch Fork; Austin Chavis, Airport; Thomas Liebenow, Cardinal Newman; Austin Rich Lexington;
200 IM: Alex Brooks, Ben Lippen; Tyler Horan, River Bluff; Hayden Kasavicha, Blythewood; Nathan Williams, Irmo;
500 freestyle: Wyatt Boyer, Dutch Fork; Sumpter Clarke, Hammond; x- Matthew Fadel, Ben Lippen; Thomas Liebenow, Cardinal Newman; Austin Rich Lexington, Nathan Williams, Irmo
x-Won state championship
