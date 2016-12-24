The State’s All-Midlands Girls Swim Team

Midlands Girls Swimmer of Year
Name: Hayley Mason
School: Dreher
Class: Freshman
Season Highlights: Won the 200 and 500 freestyle championship and was on first place 200 freestyle relay at Class 4A swim meet. She also was in “Faces in the Crowd” in Sports Illustrated.
Dreher coach Charlotte Geise on Mason: “Hayley has been and will continue to be a great asset to the team. Not only is she extremely talented, but she is also a team player. She will swim whatever we put her in without complaint. We are fortunate to have her on the Dreher swim team.”
Mason on her season: “I guess you can’t get any higher than two first places in your individuals, so I guess I am going to have to go an repeat that for the rest of my high school experience and hopefully break a state record while I’m at it.”
All-Midlands Girls Swim Team
50 freestyle: Anna Frye, Spring Valley; Vinez Lyde, Dreher; x-Lydia Parrish, Ben Lippen
100 backstroke: Riley Ammons, A.C. Flora; x- Savannah Hillmeyer, Heathwood Hall; Vinez Lyde, Dreher; Lucy Mccardle, A.C.Flora; Lilly Richter, Heathwood Hall
100 breastroke: Marina Bradford, Chapin; McKenna Cassella, Brookland-Cayce; Anna Frye, Spring Valley; Grayson Johnson, River Bluff; Katherine Loggins, A.C. Flora; Abby Wilson, Heathwood Hall
100 butterfly: Riley Ammons, A.C. Flora; Brianna Broussard, Chapin; Oliva Moran, Heathwood Hall: Meagan Robbins, A.C. Flora
100 freestyle: Donna Etter, Cardinal Newman; x-Savannah Hillmeyer Heathwood Hall; Lydia Parrish, Ben Lippen; Eleanor Wachtel, Dreher
200 freestyle: Carli Baker, Brookland-Cayce; Brianna Broussard, Chapin; Margaret Halloran, Lexington; x-Sarah Liebenow, Cardinal Newman; Sarah Northey-Pagett, Heathwood Hall
200 IM: Oliva Moran, Heathwood Hall; Meagan Robbins, A.C. Flora
500 freestyle: Kate Baker, Richland Northeast; Margaret Halloran, Lexington; Sarah Liebenow, Cardinal Newman; Sarah Northey-Pagett, Heathwood Hall
x-Won state championship
Comments