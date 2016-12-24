The State’s All-Midlands Girls Golf Team

Midlands Golfer of Year
Name: Gracyn Burgess
School: Lexington
Class: Junior
Season Highlights: Member of Lexington’s Class 5A state championship team. Had 71.3 stroke average. Won five tournaments including Class 5A Lower State championship. Had two second-place finishes, including Class 5A state tournament. No. 1 golfer by South Carolina Junior Golf Association and winner of Beth Daniel Award. Committed to Clemson.
Lexington coach Brandon Smith on Burgess: “Gracyn had a tremendous year on the course, but what impresses me the most is her leadership. While she is a great golfer, she’s an even better leader and role model for our young team.”
Burgess on her season: “This year was really special for me. I finally got to be a leader because we had so many younger. It was pretty cool for me to show them how everything works and look up to me as a big sister. Not winning individually didn’t feel the best, but I kept my head up for those girls.”
All-Midlands Girls Golf Team
Madison Branum, Heathwood Hall – Had 76 stroke average. Won SCISA 3A championship
Jalen Castle, White Knoll – Had scoring average of 76. All-state selection.
Jensen Castle, White Knoll – Had 75 stroke average. Won Class 5A state championship
Jordan Guyton, Dreher – Had 76 stroke average for 18 holes. Region 5-A Player of Year, All-State selection. Finished fourth in Class 4A state tournament.
Isabella Rawl, Lexington – Seventh-grader had 77.6 scoring average. Had seven top-10 finishes, including third place at Class 5A state tournament.
Parker Stalvey, Blythewood – Finished fifth in Class 5A state tournament
Karlee Vardas, Lexington – Eighth grader had 79.1 stroke average. Tied for eighth at Class 5A tournament.
Honorable mention: Kamryn Beamen, Spring Valley; Bonnie Chapman, A.C. Flora; Lextyn Petz, Cardinal Newman; Kelsea Potthast, A.C. Flora ; Kaylee Price, Gilbert; Payton Starmack, Spring Valley; Mary Kathryn Talledo, Blythewood; Michaelah Wise, Lugoff-Elgin
