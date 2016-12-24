High School Sports

The State’s All-Midlands Girls Tennis Team

By Lou Bezjak

Midlands Girls Tennis Player of Year

Name: Samantha Calais

School: Dutch Fork

Class: Senior

Season Highlights: Helped Dutch Fork reach Class 5A championship. Went 18-2 in her matches and was runner-up in Class 5A individual state tournament. Ranked No. 4 in her age group in state by USTA. Signed with Presbyterian College.

Dutch Fork coach Eugenia Hilts on Calais: “It was like an early Christmas present when I found out that Sam was transferring to Dutch Fork four years ago. It was a pleasure to have a team player with her talent on our team.”

Calais on her season: “Last year was like a building year and this year we had a bunch of seniors and we all stepped up. We did really well and I am happy we performed. I tried to be more of a leader and keep everyone positive and make it fun.”

All-Midlands Tennis team

Raquel Acco, A.C. Flora – Sophomore was Region 5-4A Player of Year. Went 14-4, including a 7-0 mark in region play. Also was 4-1 in doubles and qualified for Class 4/5AA singles tournament.

Caroline Eckstrom, Ben Lippen – Went 13-3 in singles and was SCISA 3A Region Player of Year.

Cameron Jenkins, Lugoff-Elgin – Selected for Class 4-5A individual state tournament.

Mary Kathryn Gillespie, Cardinal Newman – Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player and all-region selection.

Crawford Latham, Spring Valley – Finished fourth at Class 4/5A individual state tournament.

Elise Mills, Mid-Carolina – Class 3A individual state champion.

Lydia Roxburgh, Gilbert – Region 5-3A Player of Year and went 15-3 in singles. Qualified for Class 3A individual tournament.

Elizabeth Sayvwell, Chapin – Finished with 57-18 career mark, including 12-6 this year. Selected to North-South All-Star tennis.

Victoria Votion, River Bluff – Went 22-1 playing No. 2 singles.

Honorable mention: Katherine Cromer, A.C. Flora;; Claire Floyd, River Bluff; Claire Lewis, Hammond; Megan Pleasant, A C Flora; Alison Walsh, Dutch Fork

