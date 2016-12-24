The State’s All-Midlands Girls Tennis Team

Midlands Girls Tennis Player of Year
Name: Samantha Calais
School: Dutch Fork
Class: Senior
Season Highlights: Helped Dutch Fork reach Class 5A championship. Went 18-2 in her matches and was runner-up in Class 5A individual state tournament. Ranked No. 4 in her age group in state by USTA. Signed with Presbyterian College.
Dutch Fork coach Eugenia Hilts on Calais: “It was like an early Christmas present when I found out that Sam was transferring to Dutch Fork four years ago. It was a pleasure to have a team player with her talent on our team.”
Calais on her season: “Last year was like a building year and this year we had a bunch of seniors and we all stepped up. We did really well and I am happy we performed. I tried to be more of a leader and keep everyone positive and make it fun.”
All-Midlands Tennis team
Raquel Acco, A.C. Flora – Sophomore was Region 5-4A Player of Year. Went 14-4, including a 7-0 mark in region play. Also was 4-1 in doubles and qualified for Class 4/5AA singles tournament.
Caroline Eckstrom, Ben Lippen – Went 13-3 in singles and was SCISA 3A Region Player of Year.
Cameron Jenkins, Lugoff-Elgin – Selected for Class 4-5A individual state tournament.
Mary Kathryn Gillespie, Cardinal Newman – Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player and all-region selection.
Crawford Latham, Spring Valley – Finished fourth at Class 4/5A individual state tournament.
Elise Mills, Mid-Carolina – Class 3A individual state champion.
Lydia Roxburgh, Gilbert – Region 5-3A Player of Year and went 15-3 in singles. Qualified for Class 3A individual tournament.
Elizabeth Sayvwell, Chapin – Finished with 57-18 career mark, including 12-6 this year. Selected to North-South All-Star tennis.
Victoria Votion, River Bluff – Went 22-1 playing No. 2 singles.
Honorable mention: Katherine Cromer, A.C. Flora;; Claire Floyd, River Bluff; Claire Lewis, Hammond; Megan Pleasant, A C Flora; Alison Walsh, Dutch Fork
