The State’s All-Midlands Boys Cross Country Team

Midlands Boys Cross Country Runner of Year
Name: Michael Cook
School: Airport
Class: Senior
Season Highlights: Won five races, including Region 4-4A meet, 4A Mid-State qualifier and finished fifth in Class 4A meet. Shrine Bowl run participant.
Airport coach Paul Drohomirecky on Cook: “From where he started as a seventh-grader, Michael has come a long way and to finish his career as region champion and earning all-state with a fifth-place finish is a testament to his hard work and dedication over the years.”
Cook on his season: “This year I will remember my team and my brother being there with me. We always have been there for each other because we ran cross country. But the biggest things I will take from this year are those feelings of coming in first place, leading those races and all that.”
All-Midlands Boys Cross Country
Dan Bell, Lexington – Region 5-5A champion, Shrine Bowl run selection
Joshua Bowers, Blythewood – Class 5A, All-state, second in Mid-State qualifier, holds school record
Johnny Clemens, White Knoll – All-region, 17th in state meet, Shrine Bowl selection
Joseph French, Heathwood Hall – SCISA 3A All-state
Terrell Gilmore, Blythewood – Shrine Bowl run selection
Weston Hutto, Lexington – Class 5A all-state, Shrine Bowl run selection
Jaden Kingsley, Chapin – Class 4A all-state, second in Mid-State qualifier
Julian McCue, Hammond – SCISA 3A All-state
Jake Mueller, Irmo – Class 5A all-state, fifth in Mid-State qualifier
Chase Neuberger, Lexington – All-region, and Shrine Bowl run selection
Chandler Stanley, Pelion – Class 2A All-state, second in Mid-State qualifier
Hugh Wilcox, Heathwood Hall – SCISA 3A all-state
Honorable mention: Nick Basile, Heathwood Hall, Andrew Lamberson, A.C. Flora; Henry Long, Ben Lippen; Sam Messinides, Camden; Justin Rose, Matthew Quan, Heathwood Hall; Ridge View; Kieran Schuetterle, Chapin; Thomas Sutcliffe, Lexington.
