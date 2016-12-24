The State’s All-Midlands Girls Cross Country Team

Midlands Girls Cross Country Runner of Year
Name: Maryah Nasir
School: Heathwood Hall
Class: Junior
2016 Season Highlights: Won six of the nine events she entered this year, including SCISA 3A Region Championship. Finished second in SCISA 3A championship. Had the fastest time among Midlands girls and 10th fastest overall in the state with 18:33. Was second among S.C. runners at the Foot Locker Invitational.
Heathwood coach Willis Ware on Nasir: “Maryah had a fantastic 2016 season. She won several cross country meets including the regional championship, the Sandhills Invitational, the Lexington Invitational, the Heathwood Hall Invitational and the Low Country Invitational. She finished the season as the fastest runner in the Midlands (for the second year in a row) and in the top 10 among all (public and private) runners in the state of South Carolina. Maryah is a competitor and she helps instill that in our team. The girls look to her as the pace setter and she willingly embraces that role. Maryah has helped to continue our strong cross country tradition at Heathwood Hall.”
Nasir on her season: “The biggest thing I accomplished this season is I made it through and I did my best. ... It just felt like God was with me and I feel like as long as God is with me than I can do anything.”
All-Midlands Cross Country Team
Kathleen Alldeen, Dreher – Class 4A all-state, second in 4A Mid-State qualifier
Lauren Devaney, Dutch Fork – Class 5A Mid-State qualifier champion
Brianna Hartley, Dutch Fork – Fourth in Class 5A Mid-State qualifier, 19th in 5A state meet
Emily Letts, Ben Lippen – SCISA 3A champion
Pippa Richter, A.C. Flora – Third in Class 3A Mid-State qualifier, 18th in 4A state meet
Riley Stuart, River Bluff – Class 5A All-state
Sara Steiger, Dutch Fork – Shrine Bowl run selection
Hannah Twine, A.C. Flora – Class 4A all-state, Mid-State qualifier champion
Honorable mention: Paige Driggers, Pelion; Katie Kendall, Ben Lippen; Maddie Huffstetler, Mid-Carolina; Alanie Foster, Westwood; Ava Fowler, Lexington; Anna Jenkins, Dutch Fork; Sidney Jenkins, Dreher, Caroline Winslow, Cardinal Newman
