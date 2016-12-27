Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Basketball
BOYS
Sandestin Beachball Blowout
Lexington 58, Maclay 48
L: Carver 7, Foulks 1, Shakleford 9, Darius Bryant 21, Haney 5, Neuberger 2, Tyler Reed 13. M: Dudley 10, Johnson 8, Wilson 6, Crawford 7, Nugresi 13, Sunoberg 2.
Sumter Holiday Tournament
Hammond 78, CE Murray 68, OT
H: Lucas Prickett 27, J. Theodore 2, Cleo Canty 14, Trent Green 12, I. Washington 9, T. Neal 3, A. Prickett 8, A. Washington 2. CEM: Tisdale 20, Butler 7, Scott, 20, Major 6, Swaringer 15.
Newberry Tournament
Clover 93, Airport 55
C: Tyson 2, Q. Robbins 26, White 2, Glover 3, A. Milner 14, Nastose 8, Baker 8, Jacobus 8, Darling 2, Starr 4, Garrett 2, H. Massey 14. A: CJ Wright 15, Calhoun 8, Nygel Boozer 16, Dillon 3, Tucker 3, Robinson 4, Canada 6.
Bennie Bennett Holiday Invitational
Aiken 62, River Bluff 58
RB: Aaron Adams 11, Spencer 2, Strehlow 6, Matthew Proffitt 14, J.T. Reeves 12, Smalls 2, Stephen Kight 11. A: Hall 6, J. Lytes 11, I. Odom 10, Mathis 1, D. Young 17, N. Baltimore 17.
Joyner Poinsettia Tournament
Westwood 61, Greer 49
Pelion Christmas Tournament
Pelion 62, Orangeburg Prep 43
P: Richard Kollie 17, Malcolm Davis 12, N. Austin 6, D. Keith 9, J. Bunch 2, M. Dwyer 5, T. Alston 4, M. Dwyer III 5, J. Crawford 2. OP: Markese Wilson 20, H. Wolfe 6, G. Wassell 2, B. Davis 5, B. Metts 7, S. Reynolds 3.
Thomas Sumter 49 Whitmire 33
GIRLS
District 9 Tournament
Spring Valley 71, Lakewood 49
SV: Davis 2, Kristian Wall 15, Porter 2, Destiny Coleman 18, Lawryn Taylor 15, Ashley Williamson 19.
Spring Valley 64, Crestwood 59
SV: Davis 7, Kristian Wall 11, Porter 9, Coleman 5, Lawryn Taylor 15, Ashley Williamson 17.
Pelion Christmas Tournament
Orangeburg Prep 28, Pelion 23
Calhoun Academy 52, Whitmire 17
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
A.C. Flora, Westwood at Joyner Poinsetta Classic (boys)
Airport, Batesburg-Leesville, Newberry, River Bluff at Bennie Bennett Classic (boys)
Blythewood at Pepsi Classic in Florence (boys)
Cardinal Newman at Windermere Prep tournament (boys)
Dreher at Farm Bureau Classic in Chesterfield (boys)
Dutch Fork, Keenan and Ridge View at Farm Bureau Classic at Dorman (boys)
Gray Collegiate at Slam Dunk to the Beach in Delaware (boys)
Hammond, Keenan, Lower Richland, Ridge View at Carolina Invitational (girls)
Irmo at York Cougar Invitational (boys)
Lexington at The Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout (boys and girls)
Mid-Carolina at Lowe’s Classic (boys and girls)
Pelion at Pelion Winter Classic (boys and girls)
Blythewood, Newberry, Spring Valley at District 9 tournament (girls)
Westwood at Farm Bureau Classic (girls)
White Knoll at Modie Risher Classic (boys)
Thursday
Gray Collegiate at Slam Dunk to the Beach in Delaware (boys)
Hammond, Keenan, Lower Richland, Ridge View at Carolina Invitational (girls)
Lower Richland at Comporium Classic (boys)
Friday
Hammond, Lower Richland, Ridge View at Carolina Invitational (girls)
Lower Richland at Comporium Classic (boys)
