Friday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Boys
Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch (Ga.) 47
BL scorers: R McCray 16, Garrison Moore 15, Hester 8, M Yunana 7,Cureton 6.
Vance 56, Irmo 51
I: Winston Hill 19, Gunn 6, Edwards 6, Jenkins 5, Young 4, T. Rivers 4, H. Rivers 2, Flowers 2, Henryland 2, Caldwell 1.
Gaston (N.C.) Day 78, Keenan 62
GD: M.J. Armstrong 14, Nate Hinton 15, Quan McCluney 23, Brandon Reeves 13, John Crump 13. K: Tariq Simmons 20, Sanders 5, Rodriguez Marshall 11, Dillon JOnes 16, Haynes 2, Sligh-Rodgers 2, Sinkler 6.
Dutch Fork 64, Landstown (Va.) 59
DF: Warlick 2, Cannon 4, Justin Thompson 14, Willie Dunbar 17, Deuce Dean 15, Glover 6, Eaddy 2, Vernau 4. L: Marks 5, Jones 3, Kamilo Evans 13, Michael Christmas 30, Auzenne 2, Stukes 4, Freeze 2.
Pepsi Classic
Blythewood 64, Hartsville 60
H: Trae Hanibal 10, Rhodes 3, Mack 7, Blakney 7, Davis 2, S. Joyner 1, Kyron Gray 20. B: Keith Matthews 10, Trey Jackson 30, Riley 6, Bowers 8, Dawkins 1, Khalil Shakir-Harris 10. Records: H 5-9, B 9-4.
Hilton Sandestin Blowout Tournament
Hughes 81, Lexington 74
L: Carver 5, Caleb Shakleford 16 (on all Tournament team), Darius Bryant 35 (on all Tournament team), Will Haney 11, Neuberger 2, Reed 2. H: Rosado 19, Smith 17, Santos's 2, Long 32, Copeland 6, Robinson 2, Thomas 3
Comporium Classic Championship
Lower Richland 64, Andrew Jackson 45
LR leading scorers: Clyde Trapp 24, Ja’Cor Nelson 17
Poinsettia Tournament
Championship
A.C. Flora 64, Greenville 57
ACF leading scorer: James Reese 29 (Tournament MVP)
Third-place game
Westwood 71, Beaufort 53
Westwood leading scorers: Russell Jones 29, Terrell Harris 15.
Late Thursday
Poinsettia Tournament
A.C. Flora 38, Westwood 32
ACF leading scorers: Christian Brown 20, James Reese 12. Westwood leading scorers: Cam Wormack 8, Terrance Barnes 8
Lowe’s Classic
Brookland-Cayce 63, Union Co. 37
B-C: Dominique Perry 15, McCoy 9, Williams 5, Lloyd Hemming 11, Hook 4, Brown 5, Taylor 2, Giles 4, Taylor 4, Reese 2, Moore 2. UC: Thompson 5, Savage 2, Glover 8, Eison 3, Foster 3, Davis 5, Tyriek Goss 12.
Girls
Bayside (ala.) 45, Lexington 42
L leading scorers: Olivia Thompson 18, McClary 9
Carolina Invitational Coastal Division Championship
Ridge View 56, Goose Creek 47
RV: Ajukwa 3, Armani Armanii Grice 17, Erica Tisdale 15, Harts 11, Bolden 6. GC: Linney 11, Shivers 4, Oliver 11, Davis 2, Broughton 3, Nelson 10, Saylor 6
Farm Bureau Insurance Classic
Westwood 66, Volunteer (Tenn.) 53
W: Unique Drake 24, Nyah Leveretter 13, Mya Belton 12, Marshall 4, Harling 4, Lockett 4, Frederick 4, Mines 1. V: Chloe Salyer 20, Bryna Minton 14, J. Salyer 7, Hammonds 7, Hensley 3, Boyd 2
Late Thursday
Lowe’s Classic
Fort Mill 45, Mid-Carolina 25
Ft. Mill: Kelke 3, Meredith Christopher 22, Ford 4, Cortazar 9, Robinson 2, Geiger 2, Payne 2, Giarizzi 4. MC: Hester 5, Fulmer 2, Swugert 2, Coker 2, Hall 5, Alford 4.
