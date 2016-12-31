High School Sports

December 31, 2016 2:01 PM

Friday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

From Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

Boys

Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch (Ga.) 47

BL scorers: R McCray 16, Garrison Moore 15, Hester 8, M Yunana 7,Cureton 6.

Vance 56, Irmo 51

I: Winston Hill 19, Gunn 6, Edwards 6, Jenkins 5, Young 4, T. Rivers 4, H. Rivers 2, Flowers 2, Henryland 2, Caldwell 1.

Gaston (N.C.) Day 78, Keenan 62

GD: M.J. Armstrong 14, Nate Hinton 15, Quan McCluney 23, Brandon Reeves 13, John Crump 13. K: Tariq Simmons 20, Sanders 5, Rodriguez Marshall 11, Dillon JOnes 16, Haynes 2, Sligh-Rodgers 2, Sinkler 6.

Dutch Fork 64, Landstown (Va.) 59

DF: Warlick 2, Cannon 4, Justin Thompson 14, Willie Dunbar 17, Deuce Dean 15, Glover 6, Eaddy 2, Vernau 4. L: Marks 5, Jones 3, Kamilo Evans 13, Michael Christmas 30, Auzenne 2, Stukes 4, Freeze 2.

Pepsi Classic

Blythewood 64, Hartsville 60

H: Trae Hanibal 10, Rhodes 3, Mack 7, Blakney 7, Davis 2, S. Joyner 1, Kyron Gray 20. B: Keith Matthews 10, Trey Jackson 30, Riley 6, Bowers 8, Dawkins 1, Khalil Shakir-Harris 10. Records: H 5-9, B 9-4.

Hilton Sandestin Blowout Tournament

Hughes 81, Lexington 74

L: Carver 5, Caleb Shakleford 16 (on all Tournament team), Darius Bryant 35 (on all Tournament team), Will Haney 11, Neuberger 2, Reed 2. H: Rosado 19, Smith 17, Santos's 2, Long 32, Copeland 6, Robinson 2, Thomas 3

Comporium Classic Championship

Lower Richland 64, Andrew Jackson 45

LR leading scorers: Clyde Trapp 24, Ja’Cor Nelson 17

Poinsettia Tournament

Championship

A.C. Flora 64, Greenville 57

ACF leading scorer: James Reese 29 (Tournament MVP)

Third-place game

Westwood 71, Beaufort 53

Westwood leading scorers: Russell Jones 29, Terrell Harris 15.

Late Thursday

Poinsettia Tournament

A.C. Flora 38, Westwood 32

ACF leading scorers: Christian Brown 20, James Reese 12. Westwood leading scorers: Cam Wormack 8, Terrance Barnes 8

Lowe’s Classic

Brookland-Cayce 63, Union Co. 37

B-C: Dominique Perry 15, McCoy 9, Williams 5, Lloyd Hemming 11, Hook 4, Brown 5, Taylor 2, Giles 4, Taylor 4, Reese 2, Moore 2. UC: Thompson 5, Savage 2, Glover 8, Eison 3, Foster 3, Davis 5, Tyriek Goss 12.

Girls

Bayside (ala.) 45, Lexington 42

L leading scorers: Olivia Thompson 18, McClary 9

Carolina Invitational Coastal Division Championship

Ridge View 56, Goose Creek 47

RV: Ajukwa 3, Armani Armanii Grice 17, Erica Tisdale 15, Harts 11, Bolden 6. GC: Linney 11, Shivers 4, Oliver 11, Davis 2, Broughton 3, Nelson 10, Saylor 6

Farm Bureau Insurance Classic

Westwood 66, Volunteer (Tenn.) 53

W: Unique Drake 24, Nyah Leveretter 13, Mya Belton 12, Marshall 4, Harling 4, Lockett 4, Frederick 4, Mines 1. V: Chloe Salyer 20, Bryna Minton 14, J. Salyer 7, Hammonds 7, Hensley 3, Boyd 2

Late Thursday

Lowe’s Classic

Fort Mill 45, Mid-Carolina 25

Ft. Mill: Kelke 3, Meredith Christopher 22, Ford 4, Cortazar 9, Robinson 2, Geiger 2, Payne 2, Giarizzi 4. MC: Hester 5, Fulmer 2, Swugert 2, Coker 2, Hall 5, Alford 4.

High School Sports

