High School Sports

January 3, 2017 11:14 PM

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

BOYS

Airport 53, Strom Thurmond 47

A: CJ Wright 28, Nigel Boozer 11, Robinson 6, Areheart 3, Jamison 3, Calhoun 2. ST: Tyrese Nick 10, Whitt 9, Moore 8, Jones 6, Holloway 6, Holmes 5, Stevens 3.

Laurence Manning 59, Hammond 57 (OT)

H: Lucas Prickett 22, Jack Theodore 21, I. Washington 6, T. Neal 4, A. Prickett 4. LM: Jerry Kelly 18, Terrell Houston 15, Cam Singleton 11, Andino 1, J. Robinson 2, S. Robinson 3, Cokley 2, Dennis 3, Green 4.

Dutch Fork 51, Blythewood 47

DF: Jordan Davis 20, Deuce Dean 12, Warlick 8, Cannon 4, Thompson 2, Dunbar 2, Chatman 4. B: Tre Jackson 17, Matthews 7, Riley 8, Bowers 5, Williams 2, Dawkins 2, Braswell 8.

Lugoff-Elgin 62, Dreher 53

LE: Bradwin Salmond 19, Elliott Campbell 16, Kevon Roberson 11.

Spartanburg Day 64, Ben Lippen 48

BL: McCray 20, Hester 7, Moore 6, Oelhafen 6. SD: Zion Williamson 31.

Batesburg-Leesville 50, Fox Creek 49

BL: Jontavius Merritt 19. FC: Rod Culver 15.

GIRLS

Dutch Fork 35, Blythewood 29

DF: T.Jones 3, Harris 7, Jenna Mills, Madison Golden 11, Malovic 4. B: Jackson 5, Gallman 2, Mims 5, Smith, Ray 1, Weeks 2, Jackson, Bostick 8.

Hammond 54, Lawrence Manning 40

H: Clarke 6, Hain 8, Ellie Rhinehart 10, Turner 2, Brantley 2, Anna Felder 18 (15 rebounds), Jenkins 8. LMA: Cora Downer 10, Ward 6, Nalley 2, Brooke Bennett 10, Lexie Bennett 10, Ham 2.

Ben Lippen 48, Spartanburg Day School 33

BL (10-3): Elizabeth Rew 9, Dexter Reasons 2, Talia Roberts 19, Hannah Trawick 8, MyAngel Witherspoon 3, Malayah Montgomery 7. SDS: A. Muehlenbein 12, L. Oakes 6, K Owens 4, K. Mcbride 3, L. Lee 8.

Westwood 49, Fairfield Central 39

W: Mya Belton 14, Maliyah Lockett 13, Nyah Leveretter 11, Drake 7, Harling 4. FC: Jameka Henderson 14, Jamaria Sampson 10, Woodland 7, Gray 3, Buff 3, Collier 2.

Swansea 58, C.A. Johnson 35

S: Danae McNeal 25, Lauryn Robinson 10, Alexis James 11, Hampton 4, Gillings 2, Davis 2, Pressley 2, Sloan 2. CAJ: S. Taylor 15, Davis 4, Reese 3, J. Walton 13.

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Fox Creek 8

BL: Mylasia Gates 19, Sabrona Gantt 8, Taleah Tolen 7, Dazuna Lott 6, Shandora Cheeseboro 6, Lay Hair 2, Christina Oswald 2, Niquia Culbreath 2.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Columbia at Fairfield Central

Eau Claire at Gilbert

Dreher at Lexington (girls only)

Lower Richland at Crestwood

PAC at Heathwood Hall

Pelion at Mid-Carolina

Richland Northeast at Cardinal Newman

Ridge View at Irmo

Westwood at Spring Valley

Thursday

Airport at White Knoll

Friday

Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville

Broome at Mid-Carolina

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Camden at Fairfield Central

Chapin at A.C. Flora

Chester at Columbia

Dreher at Lower Richland

Eau Claire at Saluda

Gray Collegiate at Keenan

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian

Irmo at Spring Valley

Lexington at Dutch Fork

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville

Pelion at Brookland-Cayce

Richland Northeast at Westwood

South Pointe at Ridge View

Swansea at Gilbert

White Knoll at River Bluff

Woodruff at Newberry

Saturday

Crestwood at Lower Richland

Ridge View at Blythewood

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Midlands Boys Swimmer of Year: Brian Loos

View more video

Sports Videos