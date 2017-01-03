Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
BOYS
Airport 53, Strom Thurmond 47
A: CJ Wright 28, Nigel Boozer 11, Robinson 6, Areheart 3, Jamison 3, Calhoun 2. ST: Tyrese Nick 10, Whitt 9, Moore 8, Jones 6, Holloway 6, Holmes 5, Stevens 3.
Laurence Manning 59, Hammond 57 (OT)
H: Lucas Prickett 22, Jack Theodore 21, I. Washington 6, T. Neal 4, A. Prickett 4. LM: Jerry Kelly 18, Terrell Houston 15, Cam Singleton 11, Andino 1, J. Robinson 2, S. Robinson 3, Cokley 2, Dennis 3, Green 4.
Dutch Fork 51, Blythewood 47
DF: Jordan Davis 20, Deuce Dean 12, Warlick 8, Cannon 4, Thompson 2, Dunbar 2, Chatman 4. B: Tre Jackson 17, Matthews 7, Riley 8, Bowers 5, Williams 2, Dawkins 2, Braswell 8.
Lugoff-Elgin 62, Dreher 53
LE: Bradwin Salmond 19, Elliott Campbell 16, Kevon Roberson 11.
Spartanburg Day 64, Ben Lippen 48
BL: McCray 20, Hester 7, Moore 6, Oelhafen 6. SD: Zion Williamson 31.
Batesburg-Leesville 50, Fox Creek 49
BL: Jontavius Merritt 19. FC: Rod Culver 15.
GIRLS
Dutch Fork 35, Blythewood 29
DF: T.Jones 3, Harris 7, Jenna Mills, Madison Golden 11, Malovic 4. B: Jackson 5, Gallman 2, Mims 5, Smith, Ray 1, Weeks 2, Jackson, Bostick 8.
Hammond 54, Lawrence Manning 40
H: Clarke 6, Hain 8, Ellie Rhinehart 10, Turner 2, Brantley 2, Anna Felder 18 (15 rebounds), Jenkins 8. LMA: Cora Downer 10, Ward 6, Nalley 2, Brooke Bennett 10, Lexie Bennett 10, Ham 2.
Ben Lippen 48, Spartanburg Day School 33
BL (10-3): Elizabeth Rew 9, Dexter Reasons 2, Talia Roberts 19, Hannah Trawick 8, MyAngel Witherspoon 3, Malayah Montgomery 7. SDS: A. Muehlenbein 12, L. Oakes 6, K Owens 4, K. Mcbride 3, L. Lee 8.
Westwood 49, Fairfield Central 39
W: Mya Belton 14, Maliyah Lockett 13, Nyah Leveretter 11, Drake 7, Harling 4. FC: Jameka Henderson 14, Jamaria Sampson 10, Woodland 7, Gray 3, Buff 3, Collier 2.
Swansea 58, C.A. Johnson 35
S: Danae McNeal 25, Lauryn Robinson 10, Alexis James 11, Hampton 4, Gillings 2, Davis 2, Pressley 2, Sloan 2. CAJ: S. Taylor 15, Davis 4, Reese 3, J. Walton 13.
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Fox Creek 8
BL: Mylasia Gates 19, Sabrona Gantt 8, Taleah Tolen 7, Dazuna Lott 6, Shandora Cheeseboro 6, Lay Hair 2, Christina Oswald 2, Niquia Culbreath 2.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Columbia at Fairfield Central
Eau Claire at Gilbert
Dreher at Lexington (girls only)
Lower Richland at Crestwood
PAC at Heathwood Hall
Pelion at Mid-Carolina
Richland Northeast at Cardinal Newman
Ridge View at Irmo
Westwood at Spring Valley
Thursday
Airport at White Knoll
Friday
Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville
Broome at Mid-Carolina
C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek
Camden at Fairfield Central
Chapin at A.C. Flora
Chester at Columbia
Dreher at Lower Richland
Eau Claire at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Keenan
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian
Irmo at Spring Valley
Lexington at Dutch Fork
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville
Pelion at Brookland-Cayce
Richland Northeast at Westwood
South Pointe at Ridge View
Swansea at Gilbert
White Knoll at River Bluff
Woodruff at Newberry
Saturday
Crestwood at Lower Richland
Ridge View at Blythewood
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
Comments