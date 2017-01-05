Blythewood High grads could add to national title haul

Dan Morgan is a South Carolina fan, but he is putting his Gamecock allegiance to the side when it comes to Monday’s national championship game between Clemson and Alabama.
Morgan, the former Blythewood football coach, will be cheering on two former Bengal players, Greg Huegel and linebacker Jalen Williams, and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as they try to help the Tigers win their first national championship since 1981.
"I’m a Gamecock fan but you root for Clemson because they are an extension of the school and we love what they been able to do," Morgan said. "It is a great situation and great for football to have team from the state on national stage."
The two players and assistant coach look to add former Blythewood’s recent run of success in national championship games. Former Blythewood player Andrew Beckwith won a national title in July when he helped lead the Coastal Carolina baseball program to its first championship. Beckwith was named the Most Outstanding Player in the College World Series.
Scott, who coached Blythewood its only state football championship in 2006, the school’s first year as a varsity program. Scott returned to the the school in the fall when the Bengals celebrated the 10th anniversary of the team.
"Coach Scott set he standard and began the tradition here at Blythewood, and it’s been great to see what he has been able to accomplish," Morgan said.
Huegel and Williams played for Morgan at Blythewood and have had key roles in Clemson’s back-to-back national championship appearances. Huegel walked on last season and earned All-America honors for the Tigers when he scored a school-record 138 points and connected on 27-of-32 field goal attempts.
This season, Huegel was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, which is given to the nation’s top kicker.He was 1-of-2 on field goals in last week’s semifinal win against Ohio State.
Williams, a sophomore, is back-up linebacker to Dorian O’Daniel on defense and has appeared in 10 games with one start. He has 24 tackles and two pass breakups.
"Coach (Reggie Kennedy) named Greg ‘Ice Cold’ his freshman year and he certainly has lived up to it," Morgan said. "And Jalen, not many schools believed in him, but assistant coach (Brent) Venables did and he has a great eye for talent."
