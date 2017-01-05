Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
BOYS
White Knoll 34, Airport 28
WK: Evans 3, Jennings 9, K. Blackett 22. A: CJ Wright 11, Boozer 4, Brandon Jamison 10, Robinson 3
Brookland Cayce 75, Pelion 39
BC: Lloyd Hemming 22, Dominique Perry 14, Mike Williams 10, McCoy 7, R. Williams 5, Giles 5, Hook 4, Reese 3, W. Taylor 2, Brown 2, R. Taylor 1. P: Richard Kollie 15, Davis 8, Keith 6, Dwyer 4, Alston 2, Green 2, Strom 1, Austin 1
GIRLS
A.C. Flora 44, Chapin 37
ACF: Williams 5; Davis 1; Sumpter 6; Wongwon 4; Jordan Strange 26; Rhue 2. C: Whitman 7; Fafry 2; Borcky 6; Regan Dargan 12; Miller 2; Currie 5
Airport 63, White Knoll 53
A: Abbriana Washington 18, D'Ashia Douglas 10, Jackson 9, Weeks 9, Candelario 8, Corbitt 5, Davis 2, Ziegler 2. WK: E. Whitsett 15, A. Harper 12, J. Squirewell 10, Strawder 7, Norman 7, Johnson 2
Brookland-Cayce 50, Pelion 27
BC: Mya Benn 11, Anderson 2, Zaria Walker 17, Moore 2, Pettus 10, Wilson 8. P: Craft 4, Beems 10, Kell 5, Keith 5, Monarca 1, Kneeu 2.
SCHEDULE
Friday
Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville
Broome at Mid-Carolina (ppd., no makup date set)
C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek
Camden at Fairfield Central
Chester at Columbia
Dreher at Lower Richland
Eau Claire at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Keenan
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian
Irmo at Spring Valley
Lexington at Dutch Fork (girls at 4:30 p.m.; boys at 6 p.m.)
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville
Pelion at Brookland-Cayce
Richland Northeast at Westwood
South Pointe at Ridge View
Swansea at Gilbert
White Knoll at River Bluff (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)
Woodruff at Newberry
Saturday
Crestwood at Lower Richland (ppd.)
Ridge View at Blythewood
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin (ppd., to Feb. 1)
