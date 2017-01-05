High School Sports

January 5, 2017 11:18 PM

Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

BOYS

White Knoll 34, Airport 28

WK: Evans 3, Jennings 9, K. Blackett 22. A: CJ Wright 11, Boozer 4, Brandon Jamison 10, Robinson 3

Brookland Cayce 75, Pelion 39

BC: Lloyd Hemming 22, Dominique Perry 14, Mike Williams 10, McCoy 7, R. Williams 5, Giles 5, Hook 4, Reese 3, W. Taylor 2, Brown 2, R. Taylor 1. P: Richard Kollie 15, Davis 8, Keith 6, Dwyer 4, Alston 2, Green 2, Strom 1, Austin 1

GIRLS

A.C. Flora 44, Chapin 37

ACF: Williams 5; Davis 1; Sumpter 6; Wongwon 4; Jordan Strange 26; Rhue 2. C: Whitman 7; Fafry 2; Borcky 6; Regan Dargan 12; Miller 2; Currie 5

Airport 63, White Knoll 53

A: Abbriana Washington 18, D'Ashia Douglas 10, Jackson 9, Weeks 9, Candelario 8, Corbitt 5, Davis 2, Ziegler 2. WK: E. Whitsett 15, A. Harper 12, J. Squirewell 10, Strawder 7, Norman 7, Johnson 2

Brookland-Cayce 50, Pelion 27

BC: Mya Benn 11, Anderson 2, Zaria Walker 17, Moore 2, Pettus 10, Wilson 8. P: Craft 4, Beems 10, Kell 5, Keith 5, Monarca 1, Kneeu 2.

SCHEDULE

Friday

Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville

Broome at Mid-Carolina (ppd., no makup date set)

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Camden at Fairfield Central

Chester at Columbia

Dreher at Lower Richland

Eau Claire at Saluda

Gray Collegiate at Keenan

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian

Irmo at Spring Valley

Lexington at Dutch Fork (girls at 4:30 p.m.; boys at 6 p.m.)

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville

Pelion at Brookland-Cayce

Richland Northeast at Westwood

South Pointe at Ridge View

Swansea at Gilbert

White Knoll at River Bluff (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Woodruff at Newberry

Saturday

Crestwood at Lower Richland (ppd.)

Ridge View at Blythewood

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin (ppd., to Feb. 1)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Midlands Boys Swimmer of Year: Brian Loos

View more video

Sports Videos