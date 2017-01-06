Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
Boys
Irmo 65, Spring Valley 61
Irmo leading scorers: R.J. Gunn 17, Winston Hill 12, Shyheem Edwards 10, Jenkins 9, Rivers 8, Caldwell 4, Henryhand 3, Heath 2.
River Bluff 56, White Knoll 32
WK: Jamison 2, Magette 1, Talley 2, Booker 2, McDaniel 3, Jennings 5, Kylie Blackett 10, Jones 2, Davis 3, Brabham 2. RB: Adams 5, Spencer 3, Matthews 6, Strehlow 6, Poffitt 7, Reeves 3, Smalls 3, Stephen Kight 16, Cribb 7
Richland Northeast 48, Westwood 44
RNE: James Fuller Davis 20, Brockington 10, Davis 10. W: Terrance Barnes 11, Xavier Dobey 9, Russell Jones 9.
Swansea 54, Gilbert 49
G: Duncan 2, Jy Tolen 14, Baston 1, Manny Bright 14, Williams 1, Cook 8, Smith 3, Touchberry 6, S: Moore 3, E. Miller 20, K. Coates 16, Washington 2, K. Brooks 10, Jackson 3.
Cardinal Newman 63, Hammond 51
CN: Christiaan Jones 25, Wynston Andrews 16, Carter, Jr. 6, O’Connor 6, Pirie 5, Dunlap 4, Reedy 1. H: Lucas Prickett 14, Isaiah Washington 12, Theodore 9, Lipsitz 7, A. Prickett 7, Canty 2. Record: CN 9-7 (1-0).
Heathwood Hall 66, Augusta Christian 41
H: I. Caldwell 5, Matthew Lee 12, Josh Caldwell 21, Squirewell 8, Edwards 2, Justice Hill 14, Joseph 4. AC: Dodge 3, Whitten 5, T.J. Wilson 13, Nasworthy 2, Miller 1, Triceps 8, Dunlop 9. Records: H 8-4, AC 6-6
Fox Creek 54, CA Johnson 49, OT
FC: Rod Culver 24, Keelyn Freeman 21, D. Carter 3, J. Carter 2, McCoy 2, Mitchem 2. CAJ: Javon Randolph 19, Deondre Martin 17, Thomas 7, Rivens 4, Smith 2
Saluda 71, Eau Claire 45
S: Kelijiah Brown 15, Jay Baker 13, Raquon Hartley 12, Zack Johnson 11, Wright 6. EC: J Gunter 9, R Davis 7, R Johnson 6, T Salley 6, T Glenn 5.
Late Thursday
A.C. Flora 75, Chapin 61
ACF: James Reese 26, Christian Brown 15, Diamonte Brown 10, Boyce 4, Flemming 4, Iriel 1, D. Thomas 2, Jamison 3, Dillon 2, Gibson 2, Hollingsworth 6.
Girls
Cardinal Newman 54, Hammond 39
CN: Mya Parter 15, Tyra Beadle 17, Dayhuff 8, Taylor Beadle 8, Meyers 4, Hill 2. H: Ahlea Myers 21, McKenzie Turner 12, Anna Felder 4, Rhinehart 2
Richland Northeast 70, Westwood 60
W: Unique Drake 17, Mya Belton 16, Maliyah Lockett 14, Harling 7, Leveretter 4. RNE: Daisha Jackson 30, Sharita Godfrey 18, Taylor Britt 18, Wright 3, Windley 2. Records: W 10-3 (1-0), RNE 11-3 (1-0)
Saluda 56, Eau Claire 37
S: Carroll 4, Coats 2, Hill 5, Samantha Nichols 14, Star Ergle 28, Daniels 2, Watson 1. EC: Jones 2, McCarty 3, Zee Brown 10, Solchian 3, Burch 6, Adams 3, Hardy 1, Starks 8, Johnson 1
C.A. Johnson 58, Fox Creek 23
CAJ: Jewel Walston 22, Serenity Taylor 16, Stroy 9, Reese 6, Davis 4, Guinyard 1. FC: R. Childres 14, McCoy 4, Waters 3, Pace 2.
Swansea 62, Gilbert 29
G: B. McNatt 9, K. Hendrix 6, D. Leaphart 3, C. Koon 3, R. Kuntz 2, C. Dent 2, M. Strickland 2, M. Hass 2. S: D. McNeal 26, L. Robinson 15, A. James 8, Z. Gillings 6, M. Davis 4, K. Pressley 3
White Knoll 60, River Bluff 58
WK: Harper 6, Singleton 2, E. Whitsett 25, Strawder 6, J. Squirewall 10, Norman 3, Campbell 6. RB: Lamarria Colter 15, Carson 2, Hutchinson 4, Sims 3, Howell 9, Taylor 2, Walker 5
Heathwood Hall 42, Augusta Christian 29
HH: Rachael Whittaker 13, Morgan Goodwin 9, Hanna 6, Edwards 6, Parker 4, Leidinger 2, McInnis 2. AC: J. Bonner 10, Spratlink 7, Marchant 5, Hanson 4, Drake 2, Gibson 1
Batesburg-Leesville 48, A.-Fairfax 31
BL leading scorers: Mylasia Gates 25, Sabrona Gantt 11, Hair 6, Cheeseboro 2, Gilliam 2, Tolen 2.
Postponements/Cancellations
Friday
Broome at Mid-Carolina (ppd., no makeup date set)
Camden at Fairfield Central (ppd., to Jan. 17)
Chester at Columbia (ppd., no makeup date set)
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville (ppd., to Feb. 8)
North Central at Cheraw (ppd., to Jan. 25)
Saturday
Crestwood at Lower Richland (ppd., no makeup date set)
Ridge View at Blythewood (ppd., no makeup date set)
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin (ppd., to Feb. 1)
