Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Late Tuesday
York 58, Westwood 54
W: Terrance Barnes 19. Y: Malcolm Kennedy 20
Blythewood 64, Lexington 47
L: Carver 4, Foulks 1, Shacklleford 12, Darius Bryant 16, Haney 3, Newberger 5, Reed 6. B: Keith Matthews 13, Kam Riley 15, Jackson 4, Breeland 5, Bowers 3, Khalil Shakir-Harris 16, Braswell 8.
Ridge View 76, Lancaster 62
RV: Kaiden Rice 17, Tre’ High 12, Trakell Fleming 11 , Walyn Napper 11, Josiah Coatie 10, Johnson 9, McCrea 2, Wilson 2 ,Neal-Taylor 2. L: R. Stevenson 3, Ingram 5, Thompson 7, Totten, 3, N. McGriff 25, J. Steveson 14.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin
Friday
A.C. Flora at Lower Richland
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Blythewood at White Knoll
C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire
Chesterfield at North Central
Clinton at Newberry
Columbia at Dreher
Dutch Fork at Spring Valley
Fairfield Central at Chester
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek
Heathwood Hall at Hammond
Indian Land at Camden
Keenan at Saluda
Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin
Lancaster at Westwood
Mid-Carolina at Chapman
North Augusta at Airport
Richland Northeast at Ridge View
River Bluff at Irmo
Swansea at Pelion
Saturday
Fairfield Central at Newberry
Oceanside Academy at Columbia
White Knoll at Brookland-Cayce
Crescent Construction Girls MLK Bash
At Eau Claire
A.C. Flora vs. Spring Valley, 11 a.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hammond, 12:30 p.m.
Dorman vs. Westwood, 2 p.m.
Wilson vs. Lower Richland, 3:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Dreher, 5 p.m.
Monday
Crescent Construction Boys MLK Bash
At Eau Claire
Heathwood Hall vs. Richland Northeast, 11 a.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Lower Richland, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
White Knoll 58 Blythewood 21
108lbs Dodd (WK) pinned Bright
115lbs Kirk (WK) maj. dec. Canino 19-7
122lbs Hudson (WK) pinned Shepard
128lbs Jeter (WK) pinned Boseman
134lbs Behney (Bly) won by Forfeit
140lbs McGreer (Bly) dec. Newsbomb 11-4
147lbs Porter (WK) pinned Marshall
154lbs Rawls (WK) pinned Davis
162lbs Tucker (WK) pinned Quillen
172lbs Terry (Bly) pinned Lorick
184lbs Martin (WK) pinned Lantz
197lbs Jennings (WK) pinned Ely
222lbs Sanchez (WK) pinned Jiang
HWY Tucker (Bly) won by Forfeit
River Bluff 43, Dutch Fork 25
Hammond 54, Augusta Christian 24
Hammond 46, Heathwood Hall 36
Gilbert 57, Pelion 15
Spring Valley 40, Lexington 32
Lexington 39, Irmo 33
SC Mat rankings
As of Jan. 10
Class 5A
1. Rock Hill, 2. River Bluff, 3. Fort Mill, 4. Dorman, 5. Hillcrest, 6. Stratford, 7. Ashley Ridge, 8. Wando, 9. Goose Creek, 10. Fort Dorchester. 11. Summerville, 12. Lexington, 13. Boiling Springs, 14. Carolina Forest, 15. Dutch Fork, 17. Mauldin, 18. Byrnes, 19. Westside, 20. Woodmont, 20. JL Mann.
Class 4A
1. Eastside, 2. Lugoff-Elgin, 3. Chapin, 4. Hilton Head, 5. Beaufort, 6. Belton-Honea Path, 7. Cane Bay, 8. South Pointe, 9. St. James, 10. York. 11. Pickens, 12. Union County, 13. Hartsville, 14. Westwood, 15. Berkeley, 16. Myrtle Beach, 17. Midland Valley, 18. North Myrtle Beach, 19. Airport, 20. Greer.
Class 3A
1. West-Oak, 2. Battery Creek, 3. Crescent, 4. Emerald, 5. Woodruff, 6. Indian Land, 7. Camden, 8. Chester, 9. Broome, 10. Powdersville. 11. Palmetto, 12. Chapman, 13. Hanahan, 14. Lake City, 15. Aynor, 16. Columbia, 17. Swansea, 18. Gilbert, 19. Timberland, 20. Brookland-Cayce.
Class A/2A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 2. Liberty, 3. Marion, 4. North Central, 5. Cheraw, 6. Chesnee, 7. Abbeville, 8. Whitmire, 9. Buford, 10. Landrum. 11. Andrew Jackson, 12. Ninety-Six, 13. North Charleston, 14. Garrett, 15. St. John's, 16. Ware Shoals, 17. Burke, 18. Whale Branch, 19. St. Joseph's, 20. Keenan.
SCISA
1. Hammond, 2. Cardinal Newman, 3. Heathwood Hall, 4. Ben Lippen, 5. Augusta Christian, 6. Orangeburg Prep, 7. Ridge Christian.
