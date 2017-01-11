High School Sports

January 11, 2017 11:24 PM

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Late Tuesday

York 58, Westwood 54

W: Terrance Barnes 19. Y: Malcolm Kennedy 20

Blythewood 64, Lexington 47

L: Carver 4, Foulks 1, Shacklleford 12, Darius Bryant 16, Haney 3, Newberger 5, Reed 6. B: Keith Matthews 13, Kam Riley 15, Jackson 4, Breeland 5, Bowers 3, Khalil Shakir-Harris 16, Braswell 8.

Ridge View 76, Lancaster 62

RV: Kaiden Rice 17, Tre’ High 12, Trakell Fleming 11 , Walyn Napper 11, Josiah Coatie 10, Johnson 9, McCrea 2, Wilson 2 ,Neal-Taylor 2. L: R. Stevenson 3, Ingram 5, Thompson 7, Totten, 3, N. McGriff 25, J. Steveson 14.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin

Friday

A.C. Flora at Lower Richland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Blythewood at White Knoll

C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire

Chesterfield at North Central

Clinton at Newberry

Columbia at Dreher

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Indian Land at Camden

Keenan at Saluda

Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin

Lancaster at Westwood

Mid-Carolina at Chapman

North Augusta at Airport

Richland Northeast at Ridge View

River Bluff at Irmo

Swansea at Pelion

Saturday

Fairfield Central at Newberry

Oceanside Academy at Columbia

White Knoll at Brookland-Cayce

Crescent Construction Girls MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

A.C. Flora vs. Spring Valley, 11 a.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hammond, 12:30 p.m.

Dorman vs. Westwood, 2 p.m.

Wilson vs. Lower Richland, 3:30 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Dreher, 5 p.m.

Monday

Crescent Construction Boys MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

Heathwood Hall vs. Richland Northeast, 11 a.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. Lower Richland, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

White Knoll 58 Blythewood 21

108lbs Dodd (WK) pinned Bright

115lbs Kirk (WK) maj. dec. Canino 19-7

122lbs Hudson (WK) pinned Shepard

128lbs Jeter (WK) pinned Boseman

134lbs Behney (Bly) won by Forfeit

140lbs McGreer (Bly) dec. Newsbomb 11-4

147lbs Porter (WK) pinned Marshall

154lbs Rawls (WK) pinned Davis

162lbs Tucker (WK) pinned Quillen

172lbs Terry (Bly) pinned Lorick

184lbs Martin (WK) pinned Lantz

197lbs Jennings (WK) pinned Ely

222lbs Sanchez (WK) pinned Jiang

HWY Tucker (Bly) won by Forfeit

River Bluff 43, Dutch Fork 25

Hammond 54, Augusta Christian 24

Hammond 46, Heathwood Hall 36

Gilbert 57, Pelion 15

Spring Valley 40, Lexington 32

Lexington 39, Irmo 33

SC Mat rankings

As of Jan. 10

Class 5A

1. Rock Hill, 2. River Bluff, 3. Fort Mill, 4. Dorman, 5. Hillcrest, 6. Stratford, 7. Ashley Ridge, 8. Wando, 9. Goose Creek, 10. Fort Dorchester. 11. Summerville, 12. Lexington, 13. Boiling Springs, 14. Carolina Forest, 15. Dutch Fork, 17. Mauldin, 18. Byrnes, 19. Westside, 20. Woodmont, 20. JL Mann.

Class 4A

1. Eastside, 2. Lugoff-Elgin, 3. Chapin, 4. Hilton Head, 5. Beaufort, 6. Belton-Honea Path, 7. Cane Bay, 8. South Pointe, 9. St. James, 10. York. 11. Pickens, 12. Union County, 13. Hartsville, 14. Westwood, 15. Berkeley, 16. Myrtle Beach, 17. Midland Valley, 18. North Myrtle Beach, 19. Airport, 20. Greer.

Class 3A

1. West-Oak, 2. Battery Creek, 3. Crescent, 4. Emerald, 5. Woodruff, 6. Indian Land, 7. Camden, 8. Chester, 9. Broome, 10. Powdersville. 11. Palmetto, 12. Chapman, 13. Hanahan, 14. Lake City, 15. Aynor, 16. Columbia, 17. Swansea, 18. Gilbert, 19. Timberland, 20. Brookland-Cayce.

Class A/2A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 2. Liberty, 3. Marion, 4. North Central, 5. Cheraw, 6. Chesnee, 7. Abbeville, 8. Whitmire, 9. Buford, 10. Landrum. 11. Andrew Jackson, 12. Ninety-Six, 13. North Charleston, 14. Garrett, 15. St. John's, 16. Ware Shoals, 17. Burke, 18. Whale Branch, 19. St. Joseph's, 20. Keenan.

SCISA

1. Hammond, 2. Cardinal Newman, 3. Heathwood Hall, 4. Ben Lippen, 5. Augusta Christian, 6. Orangeburg Prep, 7. Ridge Christian.

