White Knoll players wonder: ‘Why was he taken so young?’

White Knoll baseball coach Charles Assey described his team’s “emotions, tears, questions, not understanding why,” as the shock of the death of teammate Brett Williams set in Wednesday.
“You know he is in a better place, but you wonder why he was taken so young and had to so much to offer,” Assey said. “ But if you believe in the Bible, God had a plan.”
Williams, a 16-year-old sophomore, died Tuesday after complications from a recent illness.
Assey called Williams the quintessential “All-American” kid with strong character and work ethic.
Those qualities and memories of Williams were discussed when Assey gathered with his team Wednesday morning to remember.
Assey and athletics director Dean Howell talked, and the players shared their thoughts and stories about Williams. White Knoll players wore white T-shirts to school with Williams’ name and No. 22 written on them.
Williams has been a part of the Timberwolves since he was a seventh grader and on the B Team. He moved up to JV in eighth grade and played on the varsity as a freshman.
Williams, who was expected to be one of the team’s starters on the mound and in the field this season, committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.
“There is a reason he was committed to South Carolina. He was a special kid,” Assey said. “From my years of coaching on the college and high school level, you know what it takes for players to be good and Brett had it.
“Coach Holbrook and coach (Jerry) Myers aren’t going to make an offer to a sophomore who doesn’t work hard and put the time in. He was always there first and then after practice you would hear the pinging of him still hitting off the tee.”
Assey said Williams was at practice Friday but became sick over the weekend. He got a text from Williams on Monday, saying he wasn’t going to be at school Tuesday.
Williams’ condition worsened and he was taken to Palmetto Richland Children’s hospital where he died Tuesday afternoon.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday and Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said preliminary results will be released Thursday. She said final results will be released in two or three weeks.
A visitation for Williams will be held on Friday at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday at Northside Baptist Church, where Williams attended and was involved in the church’s youth ministry. A time hasn’t been announced.
River Bluff High School has set up a Brett Williams Fund through Body Shop Athletics in Lexington to raise money to help with funeral expenses. Donations can me made at http://bodyshopathletics.
USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook tweeted Wednesday the Gamecocks plan to do several things for the Williams’ family.
Assey said the team plans to honor Williams during the season. Williams’ No. 22 has already been cut into the grass behind the plate at the baseball stadium. The Timberwolves’ first official practice will be on Jan. 30.
