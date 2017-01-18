Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams Pause

1:17 Attorney: Rep. Chris Corley has not resigned his House seat

1:11 Keenan vs. Lakewood highlights from MLK Bash

1:24 Gray Collegiate vs A.C. Flora highlights at MLK Bash

4:03 Gamecocks talk Florida

3:36 Frank Martin reacts after Gamecocks' win over Florida

0:46 Thornwell: 'These are the games you live for and play basketball for'

1:41 Gamecocks celebrate win over Gators

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing