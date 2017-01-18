High School Sports

January 18, 2017 11:13 PM

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Late Tuesday

Keenan 59, Fox Creek 36

K: Tariq Simmons 10; Sanders 2; Marshall 4; Dillon Jones 12; Taylor 9; Haynes 3; Sligh-Rodgers 6; Horton 2; Stone 3; Sinkler 8. FC: Rod Culver 14; Freeman 6; J. Carter 4; McCoy 8; D. Carter 2; Mitchem 2.

Blythewood 96, Spring Valley 66

SV: Gantt 7, Daveon Davis 11, Smith 2, Naquan Addison 10, Grant 2, Earle 9, Jones 2, Rasheed 8, Jamel Williams 11, Hill 2, Alicia 2. B: Keith Matthews 15, Jonathan Breeland 10, Charles Jackson 13, Riley 8, Josh Bowers 14, Williams 2, Dawkins 3, Khalil Shakir Harris 11, Robert Braswell 10, Jenkins 6, Thompson 2, Johnson 2.

Westwood 58, South Pointe 55

W: Russell Jones 16, Xavier Dobey 16, Cam Wormack. SP: BJ Davis, Derion Kendrick 16.

Ben Lippen 54, Hammond (3 OT)

BL: Hester 3, Ryan McCray 19, Aaron Oelhafen 13, Will Cureton 11, Shields 2, Moore 6. H: Jack Theodore 10, Cantey 10, Lucas Prickett 19, Lipsitz 1.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

First Baptist at Cardinal Newman

Newberry Academy at Covenant Christian

W.W. King at Anderson Christian

Friday

Airport at South Aiken

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Batesburg-Leesville at Calhoun County

Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall

Camden at Columbia

Chapin at Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher at A.C. Flora

Eau Claire at Keenan

Fairfield Central at Indian Land

Gilbert at Pelion

Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson

Irmo at Blythewood

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Newberry at Mid-Carolina

Newberry Academy at Anderson Christian

North Central at Andrew Jackson

Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist

Richland Northeast at York

River Bluff at Dutch Fork

Spring Valley at Lexington

Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Edisto

Westwood at Ridge View

White Knoll at Aiken

W.W. King at South Aiken Christian

Wrestling

River Bluff 53, Lexington 12

Dutch Fork 44, Irmo 30

Dutch Fork 54, White Knoll 24

Hammond 42, Ben Lippen 30

Dreher 39, Swansea 39 (Dreher wins tiebreaker)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

View more video

Sports Videos