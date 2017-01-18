Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Late Tuesday
Keenan 59, Fox Creek 36
K: Tariq Simmons 10; Sanders 2; Marshall 4; Dillon Jones 12; Taylor 9; Haynes 3; Sligh-Rodgers 6; Horton 2; Stone 3; Sinkler 8. FC: Rod Culver 14; Freeman 6; J. Carter 4; McCoy 8; D. Carter 2; Mitchem 2.
Blythewood 96, Spring Valley 66
SV: Gantt 7, Daveon Davis 11, Smith 2, Naquan Addison 10, Grant 2, Earle 9, Jones 2, Rasheed 8, Jamel Williams 11, Hill 2, Alicia 2. B: Keith Matthews 15, Jonathan Breeland 10, Charles Jackson 13, Riley 8, Josh Bowers 14, Williams 2, Dawkins 3, Khalil Shakir Harris 11, Robert Braswell 10, Jenkins 6, Thompson 2, Johnson 2.
Westwood 58, South Pointe 55
W: Russell Jones 16, Xavier Dobey 16, Cam Wormack. SP: BJ Davis, Derion Kendrick 16.
Ben Lippen 54, Hammond (3 OT)
BL: Hester 3, Ryan McCray 19, Aaron Oelhafen 13, Will Cureton 11, Shields 2, Moore 6. H: Jack Theodore 10, Cantey 10, Lucas Prickett 19, Lipsitz 1.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Newberry Academy at Covenant Christian
W.W. King at Anderson Christian
Friday
Airport at South Aiken
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Batesburg-Leesville at Calhoun County
Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall
Camden at Columbia
Chapin at Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher at A.C. Flora
Eau Claire at Keenan
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Gilbert at Pelion
Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson
Irmo at Blythewood
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Newberry at Mid-Carolina
Newberry Academy at Anderson Christian
North Central at Andrew Jackson
Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist
Richland Northeast at York
River Bluff at Dutch Fork
Spring Valley at Lexington
Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Edisto
Westwood at Ridge View
White Knoll at Aiken
W.W. King at South Aiken Christian
Wrestling
River Bluff 53, Lexington 12
Dutch Fork 44, Irmo 30
Dutch Fork 54, White Knoll 24
Hammond 42, Ben Lippen 30
Dreher 39, Swansea 39 (Dreher wins tiebreaker)
