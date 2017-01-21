High School Sports

January 21, 2017 9:21 AM

SC high school baseball coaches preseason rankings

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

The S.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason high school team poll.

Class 5A

1. Northwestern

2. J.L. Mann

3. Easley

4. Ashley Ridge

5. Lexington

6. Summerville

7. Boiling Springs

8. Dorman

9. River Bluff

10. Mauldin

Class 4A

1. Lugoff-Elgin

2. Belton-Honea Path

3. A.C. Flora

4. St. James

5. Chapin

6. Wren

7. Hilton Head

8. Hartsville

9. South Pointe

10. South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Seneca

2. Gilbert

3. Chapman

4. Waccamaw

5. Aynor

6. Bishop England

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Powdersville

9. Dillon

10. Swansea

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Chesness

3. Ninety-Six

4. Barnwell

5. Cheraw

6. Latta

7. Buford

8. Johnsonville

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. McBee

4. Lewisville

5. Whitmire

6. Hannah-Pamplico

7. Dixie

8. Green Sea-Floyds

9. East Clarendon

10. Branchville

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights, postgame comments from Blythewood's win over Irmo

View more video

Sports Videos