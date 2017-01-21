SC high school baseball coaches preseason rankings

The S.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason high school team poll.
Class 5A
1. Northwestern
2. J.L. Mann
3. Easley
4. Ashley Ridge
5. Lexington
6. Summerville
7. Boiling Springs
8. Dorman
9. River Bluff
10. Mauldin
Class 4A
1. Lugoff-Elgin
2. Belton-Honea Path
3. A.C. Flora
4. St. James
5. Chapin
6. Wren
7. Hilton Head
8. Hartsville
9. South Pointe
10. South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Seneca
2. Gilbert
3. Chapman
4. Waccamaw
5. Aynor
6. Bishop England
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Powdersville
9. Dillon
10. Swansea
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Chesness
3. Ninety-Six
4. Barnwell
5. Cheraw
6. Latta
7. Buford
8. Johnsonville
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Christ Church
Class A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. McBee
4. Lewisville
5. Whitmire
6. Hannah-Pamplico
7. Dixie
8. Green Sea-Floyds
9. East Clarendon
10. Branchville
