Notebook: Ex-Irmo coach Sligh to be part of Hall class

Former Irmo baseball coach Strother Sligh will be part of this year’s class for the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Sligh, who died in February, will be part of the four-member class to be inducted May 23. He goes in with Parker High’s Forrest “Whitie” Kendall, Lewisville’s Bennie McMurray and R.B. Stall’s Jerry Stoots.
Sligh won 515 games at Irmo from 1972-99 and led the Yellow Jackets to six state championship appearances, winning in 1985, 1987 and 1998. He was inducted into the South Carolina Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009.
Midlands baseball coaches picked
Irmo’s Ray Canady and Camden’s Denny Beckley have been selected to coach in the S.C. Baseball Coaches All-Star games.
Canady will be one of the coaches for the South Select Team, while Beckley will be coaching the North Select Team.
Games will be played May 24-25 at Lexington High School.
There will be six teams: Class A/2A/5A North and South, Class 3A/4A North and South and North-South Select. The North-South select game replaces the NC/SC Select game and will feature some of the top senior prospects in the state.
Adams to enroll at Green Hope
Former Blythewood standout Jordyn Adams has found a new high school.
Adams will attend Green Hope High in Cary, N.C. His first day of class will be Wednesday.
Adams, a junior, announced in December he and his family would be leaving Blythewood to move with his father Deke Adams, a former South Carolina assistant coach who was on staff at East Carolina at the time. Deke Adams has since taken a job at North Carolina, where he will be the defensive line coach.
Adams is rated as a four-star prospect in football, according to 247Sports and also is a standout baseball player. This season, he threw for 2,350 yards, rushed for 735 with 35 total touchdowns.
Adams has several Division I offers to play both sports, including South Carolina, Clemson and North Carolinaand is being recruited as a receiver in football. He will visit Clemson this weekend.
