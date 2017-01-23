Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
Boys
Heathwood Hall 54, Ben Lippen 37
HH: I. Caldwell 3, Matthew Lee 12, Josh Caldwell 18, Arrington 2, Edwards 3, Graham Kemper 10, Joseph 6. BL: Hester 5, Ryan McCray 15, Oelhafen 9, Curten 2, Moore 4, Yunana 2. Records: HH 11-6 (3-1), BL 7-11 (2-2)
Covenant Christian 53, WW King 27
CC: Seth McNulty 17, Javonte Cooke 14, Taylor Smith 10, Aaron Elliot 10, Craddock 2
Girls
Heathwood Hall 46, Pelion 37
P: Keith 13, A. Kneece 10, W. Craft 9, Kell 3, Beams 2. HH: Shaniya Parker 11, I. Hanna 9, L. McInnis 8, Goodwin 7, Whittaker 7, Edwards 4.
Covenant Christian 33, WW King 22
CC: Jaylina Johnson 14, Allie Carter 12, Murphy 7
Schedule
Tuesday
Airport at Brookland-Cayce
Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall
Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax
Blythewood at River Bluff
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Dreher at Chapin
Fairfield Central at Columbia
Lexington at Irmo
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
Mid-Carolina at Broome
Newberry at Woodruff
Newberry Academy at Northside
North Central at Camden
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. Flora
Richard Winn at Wardlaw
Saluda at Eau Claire
South Pointe at Ridge View
White Knoll at Spring Valley
Wednesday
Batesburg-Leesville at Wagener-Salley
C.A. Johnson at North
North Central at Cheraw
PAC at Heathwood Hall
Ridge View at Spring Valley
Thursday
Hammond at Trinity-Byrnes
Friday
A.C. Flora at Chapin
Anderson at Richard Winn
Airport at Midland Valley
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Brookland-Cayce at Pelion
Broome at Newberry
Clinton at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Chester
Dutch Fork at Blythewood
Fairfield Central at Camden
Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson
Gilbert at Swansea
Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Keenan at Gray Collegiate at Allen University
Lee Central at North Central
Lexington at River Bluff
Lower Richland at Dreher
Newberry Academy at WW King
Ridge View at South Pointe
White Knoll at Irmo
Westwood at Richland Northeast
