High School Sports

January 23, 2017 11:14 PM

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

Boys

Heathwood Hall 54, Ben Lippen 37

HH: I. Caldwell 3, Matthew Lee 12, Josh Caldwell 18, Arrington 2, Edwards 3, Graham Kemper 10, Joseph 6. BL: Hester 5, Ryan McCray 15, Oelhafen 9, Curten 2, Moore 4, Yunana 2. Records: HH 11-6 (3-1), BL 7-11 (2-2)

Covenant Christian 53, WW King 27

CC: Seth McNulty 17, Javonte Cooke 14, Taylor Smith 10, Aaron Elliot 10, Craddock 2

Girls

Heathwood Hall 46, Pelion 37

P: Keith 13, A. Kneece 10, W. Craft 9, Kell 3, Beams 2. HH: Shaniya Parker 11, I. Hanna 9, L. McInnis 8, Goodwin 7, Whittaker 7, Edwards 4.

Covenant Christian 33, WW King 22

CC: Jaylina Johnson 14, Allie Carter 12, Murphy 7

Schedule

Tuesday

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall

Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax

Blythewood at River Bluff

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

Dreher at Chapin

Fairfield Central at Columbia

Lexington at Irmo

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

Mid-Carolina at Broome

Newberry at Woodruff

Newberry Academy at Northside

North Central at Camden

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. Flora

Richard Winn at Wardlaw

Saluda at Eau Claire

South Pointe at Ridge View

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Wednesday

Batesburg-Leesville at Wagener-Salley

C.A. Johnson at North

North Central at Cheraw

PAC at Heathwood Hall

Ridge View at Spring Valley

Thursday

Hammond at Trinity-Byrnes

Friday

A.C. Flora at Chapin

Anderson at Richard Winn

Airport at Midland Valley

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Brookland-Cayce at Pelion

Broome at Newberry

Clinton at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Chester

Dutch Fork at Blythewood

Fairfield Central at Camden

Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson

Gilbert at Swansea

Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Keenan at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

Lee Central at North Central

Lexington at River Bluff

Lower Richland at Dreher

Newberry Academy at WW King

Ridge View at South Pointe

White Knoll at Irmo

Westwood at Richland Northeast

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights, postgame comments from Blythewood's win over Irmo

View more video

Sports Videos