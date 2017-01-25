High School Sports

January 25, 2017 11:10 PM

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Batesburg-Leesville 75, Wagener-Salley 54

B-L: Bishop Cannon 15, Shiffner 11.

Ridge View 65, Spring Valley 64

GIRLS

Ridge View 64, Spring Valley 46

RV: Laura Ajukwa 11, Armanii Grice 16, Beshear 4, Erica Tisdale 14, Bolden 9, McKeyzia Harts 10. SV: Davis 3, Ebony Graham 12, Coleman 4, Lauryn Taylor 13, Ashley Williamson 14.

North 41, CA Johnson 36

CAJ: Jewel Walston 18, Taylor 6, Stroy 6, Davis 4, Reese 2. N: Jessman Darby 20, T. Brooks 12, Larry 7, Summers 2.

Batesburg-Leesville 74, Wagener-Salley 25

BL: Mylasia Gates 21, Sabronna Gantt 16, Ashanti Gilliam 13, Taleah Tolen 11, Cheeseboro 6, Lott 2, Culbreath 2, Tolen 2, Hair 1.

Blythewood 47, River Bluff 36

RB: Destinee Taylor 11, Carson 5, Walker 5, Colter 5, Howell 4, Hutchinson 4, Strehlow 2.

Late Tuesday

Mid-Carolina 49, Broome 38

M-C: Gracen Hester 10, Alex Fulmer 18, Hall 8, Alford 2, Charlsy Traylor 11. B: Davis 8, Reid 5, Hodge 9, Rochester 5, Morrissey 2, Hasson 5, Mahoney 4.

Batesburg-Leesville 55, Allendale-Fairfax 36

B-L: Mylasia Gates 25, Gantt 9, Hair 8, Cheeseboro 5, Lott 4, Tolen 4.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Hammond at Trinity-Byrnes

Friday

A.C. Flora at Chapin

Anderson at Richard Winn

Airport at Midland Valley

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Brookland-Cayce at Pelion

Broome at Newberry

Clinton at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Chester

Dutch Fork at Blythewood

Fairfield Central at Camden

Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson

Gilbert at Swansea

Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Keenan at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

Lee Central at North Central

Lexington at River Bluff

Lower Richland at Dreher

Newberry Academy at WW King

Ridge View at South Pointe

White Knoll at Irmo

Westwood at Richland Northeast

Wrestling

Cardinal Newman 45, Hammond 30

Lower Richland 35, A.C. Flora 27

Lexington 57, Blythewood 24

Dutch Fork 55, Blythewood 24

Dutch Fork 34, Lexington 28

River Bluff 65, White Knoll 6

River Bluff 65, Spring Valley 12

