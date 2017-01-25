Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Batesburg-Leesville 75, Wagener-Salley 54
B-L: Bishop Cannon 15, Shiffner 11.
Ridge View 65, Spring Valley 64
GIRLS
Ridge View 64, Spring Valley 46
RV: Laura Ajukwa 11, Armanii Grice 16, Beshear 4, Erica Tisdale 14, Bolden 9, McKeyzia Harts 10. SV: Davis 3, Ebony Graham 12, Coleman 4, Lauryn Taylor 13, Ashley Williamson 14.
North 41, CA Johnson 36
CAJ: Jewel Walston 18, Taylor 6, Stroy 6, Davis 4, Reese 2. N: Jessman Darby 20, T. Brooks 12, Larry 7, Summers 2.
Batesburg-Leesville 74, Wagener-Salley 25
BL: Mylasia Gates 21, Sabronna Gantt 16, Ashanti Gilliam 13, Taleah Tolen 11, Cheeseboro 6, Lott 2, Culbreath 2, Tolen 2, Hair 1.
Blythewood 47, River Bluff 36
RB: Destinee Taylor 11, Carson 5, Walker 5, Colter 5, Howell 4, Hutchinson 4, Strehlow 2.
Late Tuesday
Mid-Carolina 49, Broome 38
M-C: Gracen Hester 10, Alex Fulmer 18, Hall 8, Alford 2, Charlsy Traylor 11. B: Davis 8, Reid 5, Hodge 9, Rochester 5, Morrissey 2, Hasson 5, Mahoney 4.
Batesburg-Leesville 55, Allendale-Fairfax 36
B-L: Mylasia Gates 25, Gantt 9, Hair 8, Cheeseboro 5, Lott 4, Tolen 4.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Hammond at Trinity-Byrnes
Friday
A.C. Flora at Chapin
Anderson at Richard Winn
Airport at Midland Valley
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Brookland-Cayce at Pelion
Broome at Newberry
Clinton at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Chester
Dutch Fork at Blythewood
Fairfield Central at Camden
Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson
Gilbert at Swansea
Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Keenan at Gray Collegiate at Allen University
Lee Central at North Central
Lexington at River Bluff
Lower Richland at Dreher
Newberry Academy at WW King
Ridge View at South Pointe
White Knoll at Irmo
Westwood at Richland Northeast
Wrestling
Cardinal Newman 45, Hammond 30
Lower Richland 35, A.C. Flora 27
Lexington 57, Blythewood 24
Dutch Fork 55, Blythewood 24
Dutch Fork 34, Lexington 28
River Bluff 65, White Knoll 6
River Bluff 65, Spring Valley 12
