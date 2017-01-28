Spring story lines for Midlands teams

With practice for spring sports beginning Monday, here are some story lines to look at for Midlands teams.
“Fly high 22”
The White Knoll baseball team will dedicate this season to Brett Williams.
The sophomore and South Carolina commit died Jan. 17, and his teammates are hoping to honor his memory with a big season. The Timberwolves will wear a sticker with Williams’ No. 22 and a cross in the middle on their batting helmets. Many teams from around the Midlands and across the state have announced they won’t have any player wear No. 22 in honor of Williams.
Pitch-count limit
For the first-time, high school baseball pitchers in South Carolina will be on pitch-count limits.
In July, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced each state would be required to regulate how many pitches a player can throw in a game this season.
For the South Carolina High School League, pitchers that reach 90-110 pitches for a game must be given five calendar days of rest before pitching again. Other limits and mandatory rest periods include 31-45 pitches (one day), 46-60 pitches (two days) 61-75 pitches (three days) and 76-90 (four days).
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association adopted its own rule, pitchers that throw 105 pitches in a game must be given five-calendar days of rest. They’ll use the same parameters as SCHSL for limits between 31-90 pitches.
Faulkner takes over at Blythewood
After leading Summerville to the Class 4A title last year, Banks Faulkner is back in the Midlands to take over the Blythewood baseball program.
Faulkner was an assistant at Blythewood from 2006-08 and also at Lexington before landing at Summerville. He inherits a young Bengal squad, which went 15-10 last season.
Midlands teams look to get back to baseball title games
Midlands baseball teams have been shut out of the championship series for the past two seasons, but there are several teams that have a chance to end that streak.
No. 5 Lexington and No. 8 River Bluff enter the season ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A. Lugoff-Elgin is No. 1 in Class 4A and is seeking its first title since 2010. The Demons are joined by A.C. Flora (No. 3) and Chapin (No. 5) in Class 4A poll.
Gilbert is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, and Swansea is 10th.
All-star baseball games headed to Midlands
The South Carolina Baseball Coaches All-Star games will be held in the Midlands this year.
The games will be held at Lexington High, May 24-25. There will be no SC-NC Select Game and it will be replaced with a select game involving South Carolina players. The all-star teams will be divided in four teams – Class 5A, 2A and Class A North and South and 3A and 4A North and South.
Soccer squads have tough act to follow
It was a banner year for soccer in the Midlands last year, and it might hard to duplicate that success.
Chapin boys and girls, River Bluff boys, Lexington girls and Cardinal Newman girls all won state championships, while Heathwood Hall boys made a surprising run to the title game.
Lexington (No. 3), River Bluff (No. 6) and Chapin boys (No. 17) all finished the year ranked nationally USA Today/NSCAA soccer polls. River Bluff’s Marcelo Malpartida was named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year and to the All-USA first team. Gators coach Phil Savitz was named Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America and the National Federation.
Malpartida is back for his senior season as will try to help Savitz win his 16th state title. Lexington girls return most of its roster, including Midlands Player of Year Brooke Power and leading goal scorer Megan Classer, who scored 35 goals including the game-winning goal in the state title game.
Flora golf looks to continue dominance
A.C. Flora has been the premier golf program in the state and looks to continue its championship run this season.
The Falcons have won seven consecutive state, and nine of 10, Class 3A titles. They move to 4A this year because of realignment. A.C. Flora has a strong squad back, led by Wofford signee Dwight Cauthen and South Carolina signee Jack Parrott, who transferred from Heathwood Hall.
Lexington’s Burgess teeing it up with the boys
Junior Gracyn Burgess helped the Lexington girls team to the Class 5A state title in the fall and will try to do the same for the boys.
Burgess, a Clemson commit and the No. 1 ranked girls golfer by South Carolina Junior Golf Association, will be playing on the boys team this season for the first time.
A.C. Flora tennis eyes another trip to championship
The A.C. Flora boys tennis team has played for three state titles in a row and will try to continue that trend this year.
The Falcons must replace three seniors from last year’s squad.
Softball teams look to take next step
No softball teams played for a state title last year, but Chapin and Lugoff-Elgin came close.
The Demons made it to the 4A Upper State final and Chapin made it to the 3A Upper State championship before losing to Union County. Lexington won its first district title since 2002 before losing in the 4A Lower State semifinals. White Knoll made it to district championship game.
L-E returns a bulk of their squad, led by Baleigh Lunsford, The State’s Midlands Player of Year.
Dutch Fork boys try to repeat in track
The Dutch Fork boys track team will look for its second state title this season.
The Silver Foxes won their first 4A title as they finished second in the 4x400 to claim the crown. Dutch Fork returns senior Austin Connor, who finished second in the 100 and 200 last year.
Other individual state champions returning are River Bluff’s D.J. Ledell (triple jump), Camden’s Lindsay Pierce (pole vault), Newberry’s Tyler Duncan (3,200), Columbia’s Syteria Dorsey (shot put), C.A. Johnson’s Jewels Walston (discus) and Ridge View girls 4x100 relay team.
Comments