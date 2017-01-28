High School Sports

January 28, 2017 9:01 PM

Saturday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Oak Hill (Va.) 79, A.C. Flora 54

ACF: Christian Brown 22, James Reese 17, D. Brown 6, Foulks 3, Hollingsworth 2, Thomas 2, N. Boyce 2. OH: B. Preston 19, D. McCormack 15, T. Alexander 15, M. Coleman 15, D. Shuler 11, Kayouloud 2, Nwuba 2

Late Friday

Ben Lippen 55, Augusta Christian 43

BL: Hester 9, Ryan McCray 16, Oelhafen 8, Cureton 8, Haynesworth 1, Fautley 2, Garrison Moore 11. AC: Dodge 6, Whitten 8, Nasworthy 3, Troxel 4, Nate Dunlop 22.

GIRLS

Late Friday

Hammond 52, Meade Hall 27

H: Clarke 5, Tompkins 2, Rhinehart 4, Brantley 7, Felder 8, Ahlea Myers 22, Turner 4. MH: Faith Kneece 16, Cordova 2, Williams 3, Johnson 5.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Airport at North Augusta

Batesburg-Leesville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert

C.A. Johnson at Keenan

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

Chapin at Lower Richland

Chapman at Mid-Carolina

Cheraw at North Central

Chester at Camden

Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Eau Claire at Fox Creek

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

Lancaster at Ridge View

Newberry at Clinton

PAC at Covenant Christian

Pelion at Edisto

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

River Bluff at White Knoll

Spring Valley at Irmo

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

York at Westwood

Wednesday

Broome at Mid-Carolina

Fox Creek at Batesburg-Leesville

Lower Richland at Fairfield Central

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Thursday

Anderson at W.W. King

Curtis Baptist at Covenant Christian

Friday

Airport at Aiken

Blythewood at Lexington

Buford at North Central

Camden at Indian Land

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Chester at Fairfield Central

Dreher at Columbia

Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

Hammond at Ben Lippen

W.W. King Academy at Richard Winn

Lower Richland at A.C. Flora

Mid-Carolina at Woodruff

Newberry at Chapman

Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy

Pelion at Swansea

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

White Knoll at Dutch Fork

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

Saluda at Keenan

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Wardlaw at Covenant Christian

Westwood at Lancaster

Wrestling

Scores

River Bluff 55, Irmo 22

River Bluff 75, Blythewood 6

Dutch Fork 43, Spring Valley 15

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and postgame comments from Gray Collegiate's win over Keenan

View more video

Sports Videos