Saturday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Oak Hill (Va.) 79, A.C. Flora 54
ACF: Christian Brown 22, James Reese 17, D. Brown 6, Foulks 3, Hollingsworth 2, Thomas 2, N. Boyce 2. OH: B. Preston 19, D. McCormack 15, T. Alexander 15, M. Coleman 15, D. Shuler 11, Kayouloud 2, Nwuba 2
Late Friday
Ben Lippen 55, Augusta Christian 43
BL: Hester 9, Ryan McCray 16, Oelhafen 8, Cureton 8, Haynesworth 1, Fautley 2, Garrison Moore 11. AC: Dodge 6, Whitten 8, Nasworthy 3, Troxel 4, Nate Dunlop 22.
GIRLS
Late Friday
Hammond 52, Meade Hall 27
H: Clarke 5, Tompkins 2, Rhinehart 4, Brantley 7, Felder 8, Ahlea Myers 22, Turner 4. MH: Faith Kneece 16, Cordova 2, Williams 3, Johnson 5.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday
Airport at North Augusta
Batesburg-Leesville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
C.A. Johnson at Keenan
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
Chapin at Lower Richland
Chapman at Mid-Carolina
Cheraw at North Central
Chester at Camden
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Eau Claire at Fox Creek
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Lancaster at Ridge View
Newberry at Clinton
PAC at Covenant Christian
Pelion at Edisto
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
River Bluff at White Knoll
Spring Valley at Irmo
Swansea at Strom Thurmond
York at Westwood
Wednesday
Broome at Mid-Carolina
Fox Creek at Batesburg-Leesville
Lower Richland at Fairfield Central
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
Thursday
Anderson at W.W. King
Curtis Baptist at Covenant Christian
Friday
Airport at Aiken
Blythewood at Lexington
Buford at North Central
Camden at Indian Land
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Chester at Fairfield Central
Dreher at Columbia
Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate at Allen University
Hammond at Ben Lippen
W.W. King Academy at Richard Winn
Lower Richland at A.C. Flora
Mid-Carolina at Woodruff
Newberry at Chapman
Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy
Pelion at Swansea
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
White Knoll at Dutch Fork
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
Saluda at Keenan
Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Wardlaw at Covenant Christian
Westwood at Lancaster
Wrestling
Scores
River Bluff 55, Irmo 22
River Bluff 75, Blythewood 6
Dutch Fork 43, Spring Valley 15
