White Knoll remembers Williams as practice opens

White Knoll baseball coach Charles Assey had to catch himself when he was making out the schedule for Monday’s practice.
Assey was used to penciling Brett Williams’ name into the batting practice schedule and still had his name on some of the templates. Williams died Jan. 17 as the result of complications related to a recent illness.
But the South Carolina baseball commit was definitely on the minds of his teammates and coaches as they took the field for the first official practice of the season. Williams’ No. 22 was cut into the grass behind the plate and his name was mentioned prominently during the team prayer at the beginning of practice.
“I’m still counting for 27 guys and he isn’t here, so it feels weird,” Assey said. “He is on every one of my sheets and I keep catching myself. We have constantly talked about him over the last 10 days with everything we are doing. We want to do things with energy and effort and with things we are doing for his legacy.”
Williams saw time as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and pitcher mound and was going to play some in the outfield this year. Assey said Williams was one of the team’s hardest workers and he was the top performer in the team’s offseason Road to May Challenge.
But coaches and players said it’s more than his production on the field that will hard to replace.
“He was like a brother to all of us, so it is going to be different. But we got our guardian angel up there,” center fielder Parker Wieder said. “We know he is in a better place. That is one thing we never had to worry about where he would go. He was close to God.”
Wieder was a close friend of Williams and they were two of the few underclassmen on last year’s team. The junior said he and Williams would ride around listening to country music and he was a big help to him, not only on the field but away from the game.
“He was working with me to go to church. I had a spiritual fault as you would say, but he would invite me to church and I started to get back on track with God,” Wieder said. “And he helped me in the batting cage and in the field. He was a great person all the way around.”
Williams’ locker and name plate remains inside the Timberwolves’ clubhouse. Assey said they plan to put a glass case around the locker with one of Williams’ jersey inside of it.
No player on the White Knoll team will wear Williams’ No. 22 this season. Assey said he thought about awarding the No. 22 to the hardest worker in practice or have a different player wear it each game, but thought this was the best way to honor him. Other teams around the Midlands and across the state also will honor Williams’ memory by not wearing No. 22 this season.
Assey said he wasn’t surprised by other schools rallying around and saw it last year when teams purchased T-shirts to honor Summerville’s Tripp Rabon, who was killed in a car accident.
“That is a testament of the state of South Carolina, the Midlands and baseball as a whole to the closeness of the players and coaches. It is a first-class community of baseball,” Assey said.
USC coach Chad Holbrook said he has plans to honor Williams this season, and it will likely happen March 8 when the Gamecocks host Winthrop. Williams’ brother, Wesley, is a catcher at Winthrop. The Timberwolves are off that night and plan to attend that game.
“If we didn’t want to make him the highlight of what we do, then it would be a wrong season,” White Knoll pitcher Jacob Jeffcoat said. “We got to do everything we can to put him at the top.”
Comments