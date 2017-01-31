Tuesday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

Basketball
BOYS
North Augusta 68, Airport 62
A: CJ Wright 26, Nygel Boozer 19, Jamison 9, Calhoun 3, Lawrence 3, Tucker 2. NA: Omarion Byrd 17, Darius Copeland 16, Tez Collins 11, Maddox 6, Mazone 6, Bell 4, Bland 2, Elam 2, Monroe 2, Washington 2.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 77, Batesburg-Leesville 66
Cardinal Newman 71, Ben Lippen 39
CN: Brandon Martin 12, Chico Carter 10, Christian Jones 12, Wynston Andrews 19, Pirie 8, Adams 1, Dunlop 4, Reedy 5. BL: Hester 4, Ryan McCray 17, Cureton 4, Shields 4, Haynesworth 4, Moore 3, Gibbs.
Brookland-Cayce 55, Gilbert 36
BC: Marquis McCoy 23, Lloyd Hemming 16, Teeter 4, W. Taylor 4, M. Williams 3, Lykes 2, Brown 2, Moore 2. G: Bright 9, Baston 7, Cook 5, Duncan 4, Williams 4, Smith 3, Tolen 2, Cintron 2.
Keenan 69, C.A. Johnson 40
CAJ: Smith 6; Javon Randolph 10; Teion Thomas 14; Marvin 2; Haggins 2; Moody 2; Robinson 4. K: Tariq Simmons 14; Dillon Jones 14; Sanders 7; Marshall 7; Taylor 6; Stone 5; Sinkler 5; Haynes 4; Horton 4.
Lugoff-Elgin 52, Darlington 46
L-E leading scorers: Kevon Roberson 13, Bradwin Salmond 12, Thomas 8, Campbell 8.
River Bluff 61, White Knoll 30
RB: Aaron Adams 19, Spencer 6, Matthews 3, Cunningham 1, Strehlow 3, Proffitt 5, Reeves 6, Smalls 1, Stephen Kight 11, Cribb 6. WK: Megette 5, Ludley 2, Jennings 6, Blackett 9, Jones 2, Evans 6.
Irmo 71, Spring Valley 52
I: Winston Hill 23, RJ Gunn 13, Jenkins 9, Heath 6, T. Rivers 6, Edwards 6, Caldwell 5, H. Rivers 2, Henryhand 2.
Gray Collegiate 103, Saluda 49
GC: Bruner 2, Khalik Robinson 13, Jordan Cooke 17, Juwan Gary 11, Jalek Felton 31, White 2, Shields 6, Rumph 1, Blanding 4, Livingston 2, Mike Marsh 14.
GIRLS
Mid-Carolina 65, Chapman 36
M-C: Edwards 2, Chazity Counts 15, Hester 8, Fulmer 2, Swygert 4, Coker 2, Nia Hall 25, Traylor 7. C: Aho 9, Bacoe 1, Musser 3, Martin 7, Mabry 1, Vernon 5, Staggs 10.
Lower Richland 38, Chapin 29
LR: Keondra Archie 15, Cailah Hicklin 10, Adams 7, Smith 2, Canty 4. C: Paige 2, Mackenzie 6, Reagan 2, Fabry 7, Rutherford 2, Mak Whitman 10.
Irmo 55, Spring Valley 44
I: Wagstaff 2, Taiylar DeMoss 17, Tianna Hampton 13, Taylor 4, Scott 7, Ashley Johnson 12. SV: Davis 2, Robinson1, Destiny Coleman 11, Taylor 9, Ashley Williamson 21.
Ridge View 68, Lancaster 24
RV: Laura Ajukwa 13, Tyler 5, Kelley 5, Armanii Grice 12, Beshear 8, Scott 7, Tisdale 8, Bolden 4, Whitmore 4, Harts 2. L: Mackey 4, Winfield 3, Fisher 8, Woods 7, Reid 2.
Brookland-Cayce 68, Gilbert 38
G: S. Maroney 9, B. McNatt 8, R. Kuntz 6, M. Strickland 4, Ma. Pride 4, D. Leaphart 3, C. Koon 2, C. Dent2. BC: Mya Benn 18, Zaria Walker 11, Tallessa Perry 10, Z. Pettus 9, J. Wilson 8, K. Preston 5, T. Anderson 5, D. Moore 1, J. Dolsanty 1.
Westwood 42, York 20
W: Belton 9, Drake 8, Marshall 8, Leveretter 6, Lockett 6, Frederick 2, A. Smith 2, Gray-Williams 1. Y: Graham 9, McClure 5, Morris 3, Staines 2, Love 1.
White Knoll 76, River Bluff 47
RB: Lamarria Colter 21, Taylor 7, Howell 6, Carson 5, Sims 4, Walker 3, Strehlow 1.
Keenan 59, C.A. Johnson 26
CAJ: Serenity Taylor 15, Walston 5, Stroy 3, Reese 2, Davis 1. K: A. Hammond 16, L. McDaniel 14, J. Hickman 13, Woods 5, Jones 5, Wilson 4, Sturrup 2.
Cardinal Newman 61, Ben Lippen 57
CN: Tyra Beadle 23, Mya Parter 16, Mary Emma Dayhuff 15, Hill 3, Meyers 3. BL: Talia Roberts 21, Malayah Montgomery 14, Rew 7, Witherspoon 7, Trawick 6, Beers 2.
Gray Collegiate 48, Saluda 47
S: Carroll 2, Hill 7, Nichols 7, Star Ergle 22, Holland 5, Lott 2, Culbreath 2. GC: Dopico 2, Yamia Johnson 28, Caitlyn Bankins 10, Potts 8.
Eau Claire 40, Fox Creek 8
EC: D. Burke 12, T Richardson 8, A. Starks 8, D. Johnson 4. FC: R. Childers 3, B. Maref 2, B. Water 2.
Batesburg-Leesville 44, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 37
B-L: Mylasia Gates 25, Shandora Cheeseboro 11, Gantt 5, Tolen 3.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Broome at Mid-Carolina
Fox Creek at Batesburg-Leesville
Lower Richland at Fairfield Central
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
Thursday
Anderson at W.W. King
Curtis Baptist at Covenant Christian
Wrestling
SC Mat rankings
As of Jan. 31
Class 5A
1. Fort Mill; 2. Rock Hill; 3. River Bluff; 4. Dorman; 5. Hillcrest; 6. Ashley Ridge; 7. Fort Dorchester; 8. Stratford; 9. Dutch Fork; 10. Goose Creek; 11. Wando; 12. Summerville; 13. Byrnes; 14. Mauldin; 15. Lexington; 16. Boiling Springs; 17. Carolina Forest; 18. Westside; 19. Woodmont; 20. JL Mann
Class 4A
1. Eastside; 2. Belton-Honea Path; 3. Lugoff-Elgin; 4. Chapin; 5. Cane Bay; 6. Hilton Head; 7. Beaufort; 8. South Pointe; 9. York; 10. North Myrtle Beach; 11. St. James; 12. Pickens; 13. Union County; 14. Hartsville; 15. Westwood; 16. Berkeley; 17. Myrtle Beach; 18. Airport; 19. Blue Ridge; 20. Dreher
Class 3A
1. Battery Creek; 2. West-Oak; 3. Crescent; 4. Emerald; 5. Timberland; 6. Chester; 7. Indian Land; 8. Broome; 9. Woodruff; 10. Camden; 11. Powdersville; 12. Palmetto; 13. Chapman; 14. Hanahan; 15. Lake City; 16. Aynor; 17. Columbia; 18. Swansea; 19. Edisto; 20. May River
Class A/2A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 2. Chesnee; 3. Liberty; 4. Cheraw; 5. Marion; 6. North Central; 7. Abbeville; 8. Whitmire; 9. North Charleston; 10. Landrum; 11. Buford; 12. Andrew Jackson; 13. Garrett; 14. St. John's; 15. Whale Branch; 16. Ware Shoals; 17. High Point Academy; 18. Ninety-Six; 19. St. Joseph’s; 20. Keenan
SCISA
1. Cardinal Newman; 2. Hammond; 3. Heathwood Hall; 4. Ben Lippen; 5. Orangeburg Prep; 6. Augusta Christian; 7. Ridge Christian
