Midlands non-football signees

Boys Soccer
Cardinal Newman
Wyatt Millard, Navy
Chapin
Andrew Gallagher, Newberry
River Bluff
Marcelo Malpartida, College of Charleston
White Knoll
Victor Oladipo, College of Charleston
Isaiah Daley, Lander
Girls Soccer
A.C. Flora
Spencer Ann Marshall, Maryville College
Ben Lippen
Katie Couble, Erskine
Cardinal Newman
Chloe Cobb, Presbyterian
Dutch Fork
Meredith Holton, College of Charleston
Irmo
Kristen Bane, Presbyterian
Kaylyn Hernandez, Columbia International
Janna Rickenbacker, Columbia International
Bekah Reinhard, Columbia International
Lexington
Maggie Schopp, North Greenville
River Bluff
Bryce Kinard, Lander
Jordan Thomas, Lander
White Knoll
Harley King, USC Aiken
Brianne Marshall, The Citadel
Madison Stoll, Erskine
Boys Lacrosse
A.C. Flora
Sam Duffie, North Greenville
Softball
Chapin
Makenzie Whitman, Winthrop
Dutch Fork
Meagan Murphy, Emroy University
Irmo
Robin Abernethy, Columbia College
Sydney Kay, Methodist
Track & Field
Irmo
Jer’Nasia Coleman, USC Upstate
Comments