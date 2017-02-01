High School Sports

February 1, 2017 10:17 PM

Midlands non-football signees

By Lou Bezjak

Boys Soccer

Cardinal Newman

Wyatt Millard, Navy

Chapin

Andrew Gallagher, Newberry

River Bluff

Marcelo Malpartida, College of Charleston

White Knoll

Victor Oladipo, College of Charleston

Isaiah Daley, Lander

Girls Soccer

A.C. Flora

Spencer Ann Marshall, Maryville College

Ben Lippen

Katie Couble, Erskine

Cardinal Newman

Chloe Cobb, Presbyterian

Dutch Fork

Meredith Holton, College of Charleston

Irmo

Kristen Bane, Presbyterian

Kaylyn Hernandez, Columbia International

Janna Rickenbacker, Columbia International

Bekah Reinhard, Columbia International

Lexington

Maggie Schopp, North Greenville

River Bluff

Bryce Kinard, Lander

Jordan Thomas, Lander

White Knoll

Harley King, USC Aiken

Brianne Marshall, The Citadel

Madison Stoll, Erskine

Boys Lacrosse

A.C. Flora

Sam Duffie, North Greenville

Softball

Chapin

Makenzie Whitman, Winthrop

Dutch Fork

Meagan Murphy, Emroy University

Irmo

Robin Abernethy, Columbia College

Sydney Kay, Methodist

Track & Field

Irmo

Jer’Nasia Coleman, USC Upstate

