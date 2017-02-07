High School Sports

February 7, 2017 11:13 PM

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Basketball

BOYS

Hammond 73, Augusta Christian 42

H: Lucas Prickett 15, Jack Theodore 10, C. Canty 4, T. Green 5, Isaiah Washington 17, T. Neal 5, A. Prickett 6, J. Lipsitz 9, A. Wilson 2. AC: Dodge 2, Whitten 4, Mossatt 2, Trozel 7, Mccombs 4, Dunlop 23.

Richland Northeast 53, Lancaster 47

RNE: James Fuller Davis 22, Iman Goode 10, Brockington 8, Jackson 8, Davis 4. L: R Stevenson 2, D Ingram 3, K Cloud 2, J Canty 5, S Clyburn 1, T Thompson 14, C Tinsley 2, N McGriff 14, J Stevenson 2, A Cooper 2.

Dutch Fork 88, Spring Valley 68

DF: Jordan Davis 20, Jordan Warlick 10, Bryson Cannon 19, Chatman 2, Thompson 2, Dunbar 4, Glover 9, Dean 8, Eaddy 2, Joe Vernau 12. SV: Gantt 5, Davis 5, Earle 8, Monterey 2, Elkins 2, Keandre 3, Williams 9, Jamal 6, Quincy Hill 10, Axel Alicia 10, Darius 6, Joshua 4.

Irmo 66, River Bluff 49

RB: Aaron Adams 17, Spencer 6, Strehlow 3, Matthew Proffitt 13, Kight 3, Cribb 7. I: Edwards 2, Winston Hill 13, R.J. Gunn 24, Noah Jenkins 15, Heath 4, Henryhand 3, Rivers 5.

Heathwood Hall 63, Ben Lippen 38

HH: I. Caldwell 2, Matthew Lee 14, Josh Caldwell 20, Dawkins 1, Arrington 4, Squirewell 6, Mason 2, Kemper 5, Hill 4, Joseph 4. BL: McClure 2, Wegren 4, Seth Hester 10, Caldwell 3, McCray 8, Oelhafen 4, Cureton 2, Fautley 2, Yunana 2, Gibbs 1.

South Aiken 70, Airport 60

SA: Allen 2, Bell 2, Dra Patterson 12, Daniel Parrish 18, Harrison 2, Melvin McKie 17, Drayton 2, Green 8, Clayton 5. A: CJ Wright 36, Calhoun 7, Boozer 2, Lawrence 2, Jamison 4, Robinson 9.

Saluda 78, C.A. Johnson 48

S: Graham 4, Hartley 6, Wright 13, Johnson 18, Brown 10, Brooks 17, Suber 3, Baker 3, Brunson 2, Robinson 2. CAJ: Smith 13, Randolph 6, Thomas 10, Felder 12, Haggins 2, Brown 1, Chinn 2, Rivers 2.

Lakewood 65, Lugoff-Elgin 48

L-E leaders: Bradwin Salmond 17, Kevon Roberson 12, Robert Samuel 11.

GIRLS

Hammond 53, Augusta Christian 30

H: Johnson 5, Hain 9, Rickenman 3, Rhinehart 2, Peacock 2, Felder 8, Ahlea Meyers 16, Turner 4, Jenkins 4. AC: Jakeria Bonner 11, Marchant 2, Tapp 6, Liza Spratling 11.

Spring Valley 60, Dutch Fork 37

DF: Robertson 4, Butler 2, Jones 7, Iyonna Haris 10, Williams 1, Golden 9, Bishop 4. SV: Davis 2, Graham 8, Wall 4, Destiny Coleman 18, Taylor 4, Ashley Williamson 24.

Ben Lippen 64, Heathwood Hall 31

BL: Gilliam 4, Dexter Reasons 15, Talia Roberts 10, Trawick 4, MyAngel Witherspoon 17, Malayah Montgomery 14. HH: Edwards 5, Goodwin 2, Whittaker 5, Hennig 2, Parker 3, Hanna 6, Allen 4, McInnis 4.

Saluda 37, C.A. Johnson 35

S: Culbreath 13, Carroll 6, Nichols 5, Hill 4, Daniel 4, Lott 3, Watson 2. CAJ: Jewel Walston 11, DAndria Stroy 10, Reese 7, Davis 7.

Irmo 45, River Bluff 26

RB: Strehlow 6, Colter 6, Taylor 4, Howell 4, Hutchinson 3, Carson 2, Sims 1. I: Ehrial Wagstaff 11, Taiylar DeMoss 11, Hampton 2, Scott 3, Ashley Johnson 10, Woodruff 8.

Edisto 57, Gilbert 28

G: S. Maroney 6, B. McNatt 4, C. Dent 4, R. Kuntz 3, M. Hass 2, M. Strickland 2, D. Leaphart 2, C. Koon 2, Mo. Pride 2, Ma. Pride 1. E: G. Brown 26, Q. Champs 14, T. Singleton 6, E. Simons 5, D. Wade 4, Zaf. Morton 2.

Richland Northeast 56, Lancaster 44

RNE: D Jackson 21, K Brown 8, C Windley 5, S Godfrey 12, T Britt 2, A Brooks 2, J Drakes 4, T Toney 2. L: T Mackey 8, A Winfield 1, K Howze 13, Z. Woods 16, A Reid 6.

Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 29

B-L: Mylasia Gates 28, Sabrona Gantt 17, Hair 5, Cheeseboro 4, Gilliam 3, Lott 2, Culbreath 2.

Ridge View 54, York 18

RV: Ajukwa 2, Armanii Grice 17, Narjai Beshear 13, Scott 4, Elisabeth Whitmore 14, Harts 4. Y: Love 4, Graham 6, Starnes 2, Suarez 2, McClure 2, Worthy 2.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville

York Prep at Cardinal Newman

Thursday

Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond

C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

Camden Military at Heathwood Hall

Edisto at Swansea

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Fox Creek at Saluda

Pelion at Gilbert

Friday

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Dutch Fork at Irmo

Keenan at Eau Claire

Lexington at White Knoll

North Central at Central

Oceanside Academy at Ben Lippen

Ridge View at Westwood

York at Richland Northeast

Wrestling

Wednesday

Lower state championships

Class 5A

River Bluff at Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Upper State championship

2A

North Central at Cheraw

High School Sports

