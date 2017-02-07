Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Basketball
BOYS
Hammond 73, Augusta Christian 42
H: Lucas Prickett 15, Jack Theodore 10, C. Canty 4, T. Green 5, Isaiah Washington 17, T. Neal 5, A. Prickett 6, J. Lipsitz 9, A. Wilson 2. AC: Dodge 2, Whitten 4, Mossatt 2, Trozel 7, Mccombs 4, Dunlop 23.
Richland Northeast 53, Lancaster 47
RNE: James Fuller Davis 22, Iman Goode 10, Brockington 8, Jackson 8, Davis 4. L: R Stevenson 2, D Ingram 3, K Cloud 2, J Canty 5, S Clyburn 1, T Thompson 14, C Tinsley 2, N McGriff 14, J Stevenson 2, A Cooper 2.
Dutch Fork 88, Spring Valley 68
DF: Jordan Davis 20, Jordan Warlick 10, Bryson Cannon 19, Chatman 2, Thompson 2, Dunbar 4, Glover 9, Dean 8, Eaddy 2, Joe Vernau 12. SV: Gantt 5, Davis 5, Earle 8, Monterey 2, Elkins 2, Keandre 3, Williams 9, Jamal 6, Quincy Hill 10, Axel Alicia 10, Darius 6, Joshua 4.
Irmo 66, River Bluff 49
RB: Aaron Adams 17, Spencer 6, Strehlow 3, Matthew Proffitt 13, Kight 3, Cribb 7. I: Edwards 2, Winston Hill 13, R.J. Gunn 24, Noah Jenkins 15, Heath 4, Henryhand 3, Rivers 5.
Heathwood Hall 63, Ben Lippen 38
HH: I. Caldwell 2, Matthew Lee 14, Josh Caldwell 20, Dawkins 1, Arrington 4, Squirewell 6, Mason 2, Kemper 5, Hill 4, Joseph 4. BL: McClure 2, Wegren 4, Seth Hester 10, Caldwell 3, McCray 8, Oelhafen 4, Cureton 2, Fautley 2, Yunana 2, Gibbs 1.
South Aiken 70, Airport 60
SA: Allen 2, Bell 2, Dra Patterson 12, Daniel Parrish 18, Harrison 2, Melvin McKie 17, Drayton 2, Green 8, Clayton 5. A: CJ Wright 36, Calhoun 7, Boozer 2, Lawrence 2, Jamison 4, Robinson 9.
Saluda 78, C.A. Johnson 48
S: Graham 4, Hartley 6, Wright 13, Johnson 18, Brown 10, Brooks 17, Suber 3, Baker 3, Brunson 2, Robinson 2. CAJ: Smith 13, Randolph 6, Thomas 10, Felder 12, Haggins 2, Brown 1, Chinn 2, Rivers 2.
Lakewood 65, Lugoff-Elgin 48
L-E leaders: Bradwin Salmond 17, Kevon Roberson 12, Robert Samuel 11.
GIRLS
Hammond 53, Augusta Christian 30
H: Johnson 5, Hain 9, Rickenman 3, Rhinehart 2, Peacock 2, Felder 8, Ahlea Meyers 16, Turner 4, Jenkins 4. AC: Jakeria Bonner 11, Marchant 2, Tapp 6, Liza Spratling 11.
Spring Valley 60, Dutch Fork 37
DF: Robertson 4, Butler 2, Jones 7, Iyonna Haris 10, Williams 1, Golden 9, Bishop 4. SV: Davis 2, Graham 8, Wall 4, Destiny Coleman 18, Taylor 4, Ashley Williamson 24.
Ben Lippen 64, Heathwood Hall 31
BL: Gilliam 4, Dexter Reasons 15, Talia Roberts 10, Trawick 4, MyAngel Witherspoon 17, Malayah Montgomery 14. HH: Edwards 5, Goodwin 2, Whittaker 5, Hennig 2, Parker 3, Hanna 6, Allen 4, McInnis 4.
Saluda 37, C.A. Johnson 35
S: Culbreath 13, Carroll 6, Nichols 5, Hill 4, Daniel 4, Lott 3, Watson 2. CAJ: Jewel Walston 11, DAndria Stroy 10, Reese 7, Davis 7.
Irmo 45, River Bluff 26
RB: Strehlow 6, Colter 6, Taylor 4, Howell 4, Hutchinson 3, Carson 2, Sims 1. I: Ehrial Wagstaff 11, Taiylar DeMoss 11, Hampton 2, Scott 3, Ashley Johnson 10, Woodruff 8.
Edisto 57, Gilbert 28
G: S. Maroney 6, B. McNatt 4, C. Dent 4, R. Kuntz 3, M. Hass 2, M. Strickland 2, D. Leaphart 2, C. Koon 2, Mo. Pride 2, Ma. Pride 1. E: G. Brown 26, Q. Champs 14, T. Singleton 6, E. Simons 5, D. Wade 4, Zaf. Morton 2.
Richland Northeast 56, Lancaster 44
RNE: D Jackson 21, K Brown 8, C Windley 5, S Godfrey 12, T Britt 2, A Brooks 2, J Drakes 4, T Toney 2. L: T Mackey 8, A Winfield 1, K Howze 13, Z. Woods 16, A Reid 6.
Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 29
B-L: Mylasia Gates 28, Sabrona Gantt 17, Hair 5, Cheeseboro 4, Gilliam 3, Lott 2, Culbreath 2.
Ridge View 54, York 18
RV: Ajukwa 2, Armanii Grice 17, Narjai Beshear 13, Scott 4, Elisabeth Whitmore 14, Harts 4. Y: Love 4, Graham 6, Starnes 2, Suarez 2, McClure 2, Worthy 2.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville
York Prep at Cardinal Newman
Thursday
Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond
C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University
Camden Military at Heathwood Hall
Edisto at Swansea
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Fox Creek at Saluda
Pelion at Gilbert
Friday
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Dutch Fork at Irmo
Keenan at Eau Claire
Lexington at White Knoll
North Central at Central
Oceanside Academy at Ben Lippen
Ridge View at Westwood
York at Richland Northeast
Wrestling
Wednesday
Lower state championships
Class 5A
River Bluff at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin
Upper State championship
2A
North Central at Cheraw
Comments