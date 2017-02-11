High School Sports

Five Cardinal Newman wrestlers win SCISA individual state titles

By Lou Bezjak

Five wrestlers from state champion Cardinal Newman won SCISA individual state titles Saturday at Hammond High.

Dyllan Gorrdin (106), Luke Petit (126), Jonathan Dootson (160), Delson Coward (195) and Taylor Reed (225) were victorious Saturday, a week after helping the Cardinals win their fourth consecutive team title.

Other state champions were Ben Lippen’s Samuel Phoenix (132), Hudson Dye (170) and Garrett Summers (182) and Hammond’s Kendall Hemingway (113) and Duncan Ellison (120).

Heathwood Hall’s Reagan Olsen won the 145-pound crown for his 100th career victory. Augusta Christian’s Barrett Rodgers won the 152-pound title and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Results

106: Dyllan Gorrin (CN) d. Jake Clarkson (HH), pin, 3rd　pd.

113: Kendall Hemingway (Ham) d. AJ Kuse (HH), pin, 1st　pd.

120: Duncan Ellison (Ham) d. Ryan Lister (HH), pin,1st　pd.

126: Luke Petit (CN) d. Will Taylor (BL), pin, 3rd　pd.

132: Samuel Phoenix (BL) d. Cooper Schroeder (CN), 12-8

138: Larry Sullivan (ACS) d. Trey Grier (TH), pin, 3 OT

145: Reagan Olsen (HH) d. Logan Holmes (OP), pin, 1st　pd.　

152: Barrett Rodgers (ACS) d. Bucky O’Malley (CN), pin, 1st　pd.　

160: Jonathan Dootson (CN) d. Allen Foye (BL), pin, 2nd　pd.

170: Hudson Dye (BL) d. Drew Turner (Ham), pin, 1st　pd.

182: Garrett Summers (BL) d. Corey Lawrence (ACS), pin, 2nd　pd.

195: Delson Coward (CN) d. Jackson Avery (HH), pin, 1st　pd.

225: Taylor Reed (CN) d. Alder Snyder (JPII), pin, 1st　pd.

285: Ben Norris (ACS), forfeit

