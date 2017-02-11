Five Cardinal Newman wrestlers win SCISA individual state titles

Five wrestlers from state champion Cardinal Newman won SCISA individual state titles Saturday at Hammond High.
Dyllan Gorrdin (106), Luke Petit (126), Jonathan Dootson (160), Delson Coward (195) and Taylor Reed (225) were victorious Saturday, a week after helping the Cardinals win their fourth consecutive team title.
Other state champions were Ben Lippen’s Samuel Phoenix (132), Hudson Dye (170) and Garrett Summers (182) and Hammond’s Kendall Hemingway (113) and Duncan Ellison (120).
Heathwood Hall’s Reagan Olsen won the 145-pound crown for his 100th career victory. Augusta Christian’s Barrett Rodgers won the 152-pound title and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Results
106: Dyllan Gorrin (CN) d. Jake Clarkson (HH), pin, 3rd pd.
113: Kendall Hemingway (Ham) d. AJ Kuse (HH), pin, 1st pd.
120: Duncan Ellison (Ham) d. Ryan Lister (HH), pin,1st pd.
126: Luke Petit (CN) d. Will Taylor (BL), pin, 3rd pd.
132: Samuel Phoenix (BL) d. Cooper Schroeder (CN), 12-8
138: Larry Sullivan (ACS) d. Trey Grier (TH), pin, 3 OT
145: Reagan Olsen (HH) d. Logan Holmes (OP), pin, 1st pd.
152: Barrett Rodgers (ACS) d. Bucky O’Malley (CN), pin, 1st pd.
160: Jonathan Dootson (CN) d. Allen Foye (BL), pin, 2nd pd.
170: Hudson Dye (BL) d. Drew Turner (Ham), pin, 1st pd.
182: Garrett Summers (BL) d. Corey Lawrence (ACS), pin, 2nd pd.
195: Delson Coward (CN) d. Jackson Avery (HH), pin, 1st pd.
225: Taylor Reed (CN) d. Alder Snyder (JPII), pin, 1st pd.
285: Ben Norris (ACS), forfeit
