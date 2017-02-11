Photos: South Carolina Wrestling Championship

Chapin's Hank Manos, is declared victorious over Eastside's Eduardo Esparza in the 285 lbs. weight class during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Jake Watson, left, grapples with Eastside's Dave Maholtz in the 182 lbs. weight class match during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Jake Watson reacts after a loss in the 182 lbs. weight class match against Eastside's Dave Maholtz during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Cole Haile points to blood on Eastside's Chase Barnes in the 195 lbs. weight class during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Chapin's Hank Manos, right, grapples with Eastside's Eduardo Esparza in the 285 lbs. weight class during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Eastside's Alex Brown, right, celebrates a pin against Chapin's Cole Hodges in the 145 lbs. weight class match during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Eastside's Dave Maholtz celebrates a pin against Chapin's Jake Watson in the 182 lbs. weight class match during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Chapin coaching staff and wrestlers react to action on the mat during the South Carolina State Wrestling Championships at Dreher High School Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Eastside defeated Chapin. February 11, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com