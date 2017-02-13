Monday;’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
GIRLS
Swansea 47, May River 20
S: Danae McNeal 18, Zharia Gillings 11, Lauryn Robinson 10, James 4, Pressley 2, Sloan 2. MR: E. Peluso 5, Ramsey 2, O. Peluso 7, Sullivan: 6
Playoff scoreboard
GIRLS
Monday
Class 3A
Upper State
Fairfield Central 48, Broome 28
Newberry 86, Camden 48
Indian Land 54, Mid-Carolina 38
Woodruff 48, Columbia 30
Lower State
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 56, Gilbert 26
Schedule
Regular season
Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman
Heathwood Hall at Camden Military
Thomas Sumter at Hammond
SCHSL Playoffs
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
BOYS
Class 3A
Tuesday
Upper State
Newberry at Camden
Fairfield Central at Chapman
Lower State
Pelion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Wade Hampton
Wednesday
Class 5A
Lower State
Dutch Fork at Conway
Wando at Irmo
Spring Valley at Sumter
Lexington at West Ashley
Stratford at Blythewood
Class 4A
Upper State
Richland Northeast at Wren
Daniel at Ridge View, 6 p.m.
Belton-Honea Path at Westwood
Lower State
Marlboro County at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Wilson
North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda at St. Joseph’s
Chesenee at Gray Collegiate at Allen
North Central at Greenville Tech
Blacksburg at Keenan
Lower State
Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville
GIRLS
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lower State
Lexington at West Florence
West Ashley at Irmo
Blythewood at Conway
Dutch Fork at Wando
James Island at Spring Valley
Class 4A
Upper State
Wren at Ridge View, 6 p.m.
Richland Northeast at Daniel
Pickens at Westwood
Lower State
St. James at Lower Richland
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
A.C. Flora at Wilson
All-region teams
Boys
Region 3-4A
Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Wayln Napper, Ridge View; Tre’ High, Ridge View; Cameron Womack, Westwood; Russell Jones, Westwood; Malieck Wilcok, South Pointe; B J Davis, South Pointe; James Fuller Davis, Richland Northeast; Malcom Kennedy York; Nehemiah McGriff, Lancaster
Player of Year: Kaiden Rice, Ridge View
Newcomer of the Year: Wayln Napper, Ridge View
Coach of the Year: Yerrick Stoneman, Ridge View
Region 4-3A
Malik Williams, Chester; Quay Hollis, Chester; T.J. Hollis, Chester; Donovan Belton, Camden; Devin Martin, Camden; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Audwin Armstrong, Fairfield Central; Shamon Alston, Indian Land Herrick Palmer, Indian Land; Chris Colb, Columbia
Player of Year: Malik Williams, Chester
POLLS
Midlands Boys Top 10
Team
Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (15-7)
1
2. Blythewood (18-5)
3
3. Keenan (18-5)
4
4. Irmo (19-5)
5
5. A.C. Flora (14-10)
6
6. Lower Richland (16-4)
5
7. Brookland-Cayce (15-8)
8
8. Ridge View (13-7)
7
9. Lexington (20-6)
8
10. Cardinal Newman (16-10)
NR
Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork
Dropped out: Dutch Fork
Midlands Girls Top 10
Team
Prv
1. Ridge View (20-3)
1
2. Swansea (20-0)
2
3. Newberry (20-4)
5
4. Spring Valley (19-6)
5
5. Irmo (18-6)
6
6. Westwood (18-5)
4
7. Keenan (15-4)
7
8. Lower Richland (14-8)
T9
9. (tie) Richland Northeast (17-6)
8
Batesburg-Leesville (19-2)
T9
10. Cardinal Newman (16-6)
10
Others receiving votes: None
Dropped out: None
