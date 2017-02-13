High School Sports

February 13, 2017 11:47 PM

Monday;’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

GIRLS

Swansea 47, May River 20

S: Danae McNeal 18, Zharia Gillings 11, Lauryn Robinson 10, James 4, Pressley 2, Sloan 2. MR: E. Peluso 5, Ramsey 2, O. Peluso 7, Sullivan: 6

Playoff scoreboard

GIRLS

Monday

Class 3A

Upper State

Fairfield Central 48, Broome 28

Newberry 86, Camden 48

Indian Land 54, Mid-Carolina 38

Woodruff 48, Columbia 30

Lower State

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 56, Gilbert 26

Swansea 47, May River 20

Schedule

Regular season

Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman

Heathwood Hall at Camden Military

Thomas Sumter at Hammond

SCHSL Playoffs

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

BOYS

Class 3A

Tuesday

Upper State

Newberry at Camden

Fairfield Central at Chapman

Lower State

Pelion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Wade Hampton

Wednesday

Class 5A

Lower State

Dutch Fork at Conway

Wando at Irmo

Spring Valley at Sumter

Lexington at West Ashley

Stratford at Blythewood

Class 4A

Upper State

Richland Northeast at Wren

Daniel at Ridge View, 6 p.m.

Belton-Honea Path at Westwood

Lower State

Marlboro County at A.C. Flora

Chapin at Wilson

North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda at St. Joseph’s

Chesenee at Gray Collegiate at Allen

North Central at Greenville Tech

Blacksburg at Keenan

Lower State

Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville

GIRLS

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lower State

Lexington at West Florence

West Ashley at Irmo

Blythewood at Conway

Dutch Fork at Wando

James Island at Spring Valley

Class 4A

Upper State

Wren at Ridge View, 6 p.m.

Richland Northeast at Daniel

Pickens at Westwood

Lower State

St. James at Lower Richland

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

A.C. Flora at Wilson

All-region teams

Boys

Region 3-4A

Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Wayln Napper, Ridge View; Tre’ High, Ridge View; Cameron Womack, Westwood; Russell Jones, Westwood; Malieck Wilcok, South Pointe; B J Davis, South Pointe; James Fuller Davis, Richland Northeast; Malcom Kennedy York; Nehemiah McGriff, Lancaster

Player of Year: Kaiden Rice, Ridge View

Newcomer of the Year: Wayln Napper, Ridge View

Coach of the Year: Yerrick Stoneman, Ridge View

Region 4-3A

Malik Williams, Chester; Quay Hollis, Chester; T.J. Hollis, Chester; Donovan Belton, Camden; Devin Martin, Camden; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Audwin Armstrong, Fairfield Central; Shamon Alston, Indian Land Herrick Palmer, Indian Land; Chris Colb, Columbia

Player of Year: Malik Williams, Chester

POLLS

Midlands Boys Top 10

Team

Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (15-7)

1

2. Blythewood (18-5)

3

3. Keenan (18-5)

4

4. Irmo (19-5)

5

5. A.C. Flora (14-10)

6

6. Lower Richland (16-4)

5

7. Brookland-Cayce (15-8)

8

8. Ridge View (13-7)

7

9. Lexington (20-6)

8

10. Cardinal Newman (16-10)

NR

Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork

Dropped out: Dutch Fork

Midlands Girls Top 10

Team

Prv

1. Ridge View (20-3)

1

2. Swansea (20-0)

2

3. Newberry (20-4)

5

4. Spring Valley (19-6)

5

5. Irmo (18-6)

6

6. Westwood (18-5)

4

7. Keenan (15-4)

7

8. Lower Richland (14-8)

T9

9. (tie) Richland Northeast (17-6)

8

Batesburg-Leesville (19-2)

T9

10. Cardinal Newman (16-6)

10

Others receiving votes: None

Dropped out: None

