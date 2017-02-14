High School Sports

February 14, 2017 10:46 AM

S.C. High School Golf Coaches polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

S.C. High School Golf Association Polls

Class 5A

1. Boiling Springs 2. Gaffney 3. Wando 4. Byrnes 5. Dorman 6. Lexington 7. JL Mann 8. Easley 9. Spring Valley 10. Sumter

Class 4A

1. A.C, Flora 2. Wren 3. North Myrtle Beach 4. Hilton Head 5. North Augusta 6. Eastside 7. Myrtle Beach 8. Harstville 9. South Aiken 10. Chapin

Class 3A

1. Waccamaw 2. Bishop England 3. Pendleton 4. Gilbert 5. Bluffton 6. Emerald 7. Mid-Carolina 8. Aynor 9. Camden 10. Oceanside Collegiate

Class A/2A

1. Christ Church 2. Ninety Six 3. St. Joseph’s 4. Fox Creek 5. Andrew Jackson 6. Buford 7. McBee 8. Southside Christian 9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10. (Tie) Saluda, Barnwell

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork

View more video

Sports Videos