S.C. High School Golf Coaches polls

S.C. High School Golf Association Polls
Class 5A
1. Boiling Springs 2. Gaffney 3. Wando 4. Byrnes 5. Dorman 6. Lexington 7. JL Mann 8. Easley 9. Spring Valley 10. Sumter
Class 4A
1. A.C, Flora 2. Wren 3. North Myrtle Beach 4. Hilton Head 5. North Augusta 6. Eastside 7. Myrtle Beach 8. Harstville 9. South Aiken 10. Chapin
Class 3A
1. Waccamaw 2. Bishop England 3. Pendleton 4. Gilbert 5. Bluffton 6. Emerald 7. Mid-Carolina 8. Aynor 9. Camden 10. Oceanside Collegiate
Class A/2A
1. Christ Church 2. Ninety Six 3. St. Joseph’s 4. Fox Creek 5. Andrew Jackson 6. Buford 7. McBee 8. Southside Christian 9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10. (Tie) Saluda, Barnwell
