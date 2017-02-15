Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School Sports

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Blythewood 69, Stratford 43

B: Matthews 8, Breeland 5, Tre Jackson 22, Kameron Riley 12, Bowers 4, Shakir-Harris 4, Robert Braswell 12, Bailey 2. S: Sheinken 1, D. Thompson 10, C. Sabb 18, Burks 7, Samuel 5.

Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31

K: Tariq Simmons 18, Rod Marshall 20, Sanders 2, Jones 8, Taylor 8, Sligh-Rodgers 4, Horton 4, Stone 8, Sinkler 6, Wyche 5, Morris 4. B: Dre Green 12, E. Rodgers 2, Smith 4, J. Rodgers 7, Graves 6.

Saluda 51, St. Joseph 49

S: Dallan Wright 25, Zack Johnson 9, Raquon Hartley 8, Kelijiha Brown 6. SJ: Micah Banks 18, Caleb Coleman 10, Jared Rex 8, Colin Burns 7.

Westwood 53, Belton-Honea Path 35

B: Tiavion Mack 12, Nance 7, Scott 6, Moss 6, Gary 4. W: Adam Douglas 12, Cameron Wormack 11, Russell Jones 11, Barnes 8, Hawkins 4, Watson 3, Peachers 2, Brown 2.

Gray Collegiate 114, Chesnee 33

GC: Tommy Bruner 17, Khalil Robinson 14, Cooke 7, Juwan Gary 23, Jalek Felton 25, Shields 1, Rumph 3, Blanding 5, Livingston 2, Mike Marsh 11, Oakman 6.

Wilson 73, Chapin 26

C: Stewart 7, Thomas 5, Haywood 2, Kerr 2, Lovett 2, Huffstetler 8. W: Caldwell 8, Williams 5, Walker 9, Allen Williamson 10, Burch 9, Jamal Bryant 16, Boatwright 2, Brown 3, Quick 8, McKnight 2.

Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52

D: Simon Grant 24, Darby 4, Mays 3, Rojas 2, Clarke 2, Brown 9, Dreshaun Jones 11. MB: Woodbury 4, Allen 2, Robert Swanson 11, Chestnut 5, John 4, Knox 20, McBride 6.

Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58

SV: Gantt 5, Smith 3, Addison 6, Elkins 2, Jones 8, R. Williams 6, Jamal Williams 12, Alicia 4, Quincy Hill 10. S: Tiller 4, Jaylenn Corbett 13, Missildine 8, Williams 8, Felder 2, Isiah Moore 22, Sibblies-Simon 5, Jackson 6, Johnson 9.

Lexington 71, West Ashley 64

L: Carver 7, Foulks 8, Caleb Shackleford 14, Darius Bryant 19, Will Haney 17, Neuberger 6.

Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66

Wren leaders: Neubia, 23; Kanaan, 13; Willis, 12; RNE leaders: Goode, 23; Fuller-Davis, 20.

Irmo 52, Wando 47

I: Winston Hill 24, Noah Jenkins 11, R.J. Gunn 11, Caldwell 4, Henryhand 2.

Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57

DF: Jordan Davis 10, Chatman 6, Dunbar 6, Deuce Dean 12, Bryson Cannon 14, Taylor 3, Glover 8, Vernau 2, Hancock 2. C: Moody 9, Stanley 9, Timothy Steele 13, Jimmy Nichols 16, Moody 8, O’Neal 1, Grainger 1.

Wednesday’s Midlands playoff scores

BOYS

Wednesday

Class 5A

Lower State

Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57

Irmo 52, Wando 47

Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58

Lexington 71, West Ashley 66

Blythewood 69, Stratford 43

Class 4A

Upper State

Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66

Ridge View 63, Daniel 49

Westwood 53, Belton-Honea Path 35

Lower State

A.C. Flora 75, Marlboro County 58

Wilson 73, Chapin 26

Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52

Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda 51, St. Joseph’s 49

Gray Collegiate 114, Chesnee 33

Greenville Tech 60, North Central 46

Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31

Lower State

Kingstree 67, Batesburg-Leesville 44

SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

BOYS

Friday

Class 3A

Upper State

Camden at Southside

Lower State

Timberland at Brookland-Cayce

Saturday

Class 5A

Lower State

Dutch Fork at Goose Creek

West Florence at Irmo

Lexington at Sumter

Summerville at Blythewood

Class 4A

Upper State

North Augusta at Ridge View

Westwood at Aiken

Lower State

Crestwood at A.C. Flora

Lower Richland at Lakewood

Dreher at Berkeley

Class 2A

Upper State

Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.

Keenan at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Saluda at Southside Christian

GIRLS

Thursday

Class 3A

Upper State

Southside at Fairfield Central

Pendleton at Newberry

Lower State

Manning at Swansea

Friday

Class 5A

Lower State

Lexington at Goose Creek

Irmo at Carolina Forest

Dutch Fork at Conway

Socastee at Spring Valley

Class 4A

Upper State

Midland Valley at Ridge View, 6 p.m.

Richland Northeast at Greer

Westwood at North Augusta

Lower State

Hartsville at Lower Richland

Class 2A

Upper State

Cheraw at Keenan

Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA

BOYS

Saturday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, noon

Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hill, 12:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Laurens at Heathwood Hall, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Northside vs. Spartanburg Day at Sumter Civic Center, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Hammond vs. First Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A

At Sumter Civic Center

Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen/Wilson Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning/Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Low County Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

W.W. King vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Hammond vs. Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Cardinal Newman vs. Heathwood Hall/Wilson Hall winner at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.

ALL-STATE TEAMS

South Carolina Basketball Coaches All-State Teams

BOYS

CLASS 5A

Silas Crisler, Westside; Hayden Brown, Byrnes; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Zach Butler, Dorman; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Jalen Cameron, West Florence; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Shaq Davis, Summerville; Marquis Collins, Goose Creek; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill; Will Edwards, Wade Hampton

Player of the Year: Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork

CLASS 4A

Trey McGowens, Wren; Pantry McKinney, Eastside; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Devon Young, Aiken; Grant Singleton, Lakewood; Jamal Bryant, Wilson; Devin McCoy, Stall; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Ja’ Morant, Crestwood; Christian Brown, A.C. Flora; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Bo McKinney, Travelers Rest; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Blake Walker, Wilson; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland

Player of the Year: James Reese, A.C. Flora

CLASS 3A

Braden Galloway, Seneca; Jalen McKelvey, Southside; Jalen Carter, Clinton; Keenan Norman, Dillon; Brendan McHale, Bishop England; Tre’Von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Raymond Williams, Berea; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Malik Williams, Chester; Effix Miller, Swansea; Travis Walter, Loris; Ta’seon Johnson, Timberland; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton

Player of the Year: Lloyd Hemming, Brookland Cayce

CLASS 2A

Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Foster Bridges, Landrum; Matthew Kormylo; Southside Christian; JaQuan Felton, Marion; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Cameron Johnson, Calhoun County; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Kendrick Holloman, Lee Central

Trey Smith, Landrum; Rod Cullver, Fox Creek; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Greene, Carvers Bay; Kenny Brown, Whale Branch; Jordan Rodgers, Blacksburg; Quinton Alston, Kingstree

Player of the Year: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate

CLASS A

Mike Hill, Lewisville; Javarzia Belton, Calhoun Falls; Keyshawn Toney, Williston-Elko; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Johama Tisdale, C.E. Murray; Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune-Bowman; Tawon Buie, Charleston Math & Science; Marlo Gilmore, Hunter Tyler Kinard; DeAndre Green, Great Falls; Shawn Lowe, Ware Shoals; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Mateo Durant, McCormick; Aaron Rivers, Timmonsville; Darius Taylor, Hemingway; Tyson Bettis, Ridge Spring Monetta

Player of the Year: Desmond Pressley, Hemingway

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Laimani Simmons, Woodmont; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Taiylar DeMoss, Irmo; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; JaRae Smith, Woodmont; Mikenzi Walker, Gaffney; Lenaejha Evans, Conway; Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Clare McTighe, Wando

Player of the Year: Mariah Linney, Goose Creek

CLASS 4A

Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County; Madisen Smith, Greenville; Diamon Shiflet, Greer; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Amari Young, North Augusta; Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood; Unique Drake, Westwood; Kamryn Jackson, Hilton Head; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Camille Hobby, Daniel; Saquita Joyner, Hartsville; Aysha Scott, South Aiken; Miniya Reese, Travelers Rest

Player of the Year: Jaelynn Murray, Dreher

CLASS 3A

Anne Hamilton, Seneca; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; Nigeria Davis, Newberry; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Ikela Green, Loris; Rhetta Moore, Bishop England; Quanjia; Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Khamele Manning, Dillon; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Tamia Grate, Pendleton; Anayah Rice, Southside; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Mahogny Green, Manning; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek

Player of the Year: Danae McNeal, Swansea

CLASS 2A

Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Tajea Barr, Ninety Six; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Star Ergle, Saluda; Yamia Johnson, Gray Collegiate; A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson; A’Yanah Lucus, Lee Central; My’Lasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Katelyn Kinard, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Shadea Kelly, Burke; Serenity Hunt, Mullins; Ariaher Morrisey, Marion

Player of the Year: Brittani McDonald, Mullins

CLASS A

Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Chelsie Edwards, C.E. Murray; Alaya Simmons, Charleston Math and Science; Simone Durant, Lamar; Makyla Commander, Timmonsville; Taylor Peay, Whitmire; Destiny Edwards, McCormick; Grace I. Johnson, Denmark-Olar; Jessman Darby, North; Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon; Olivia McDaniel, Lake View; Roche Brown, Estill

Co-Player of the Year: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta

Co-Player of the Year: Toniyah Wideman, McCormick

