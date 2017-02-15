Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Blythewood 69, Stratford 43
B: Matthews 8, Breeland 5, Tre Jackson 22, Kameron Riley 12, Bowers 4, Shakir-Harris 4, Robert Braswell 12, Bailey 2. S: Sheinken 1, D. Thompson 10, C. Sabb 18, Burks 7, Samuel 5.
Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31
K: Tariq Simmons 18, Rod Marshall 20, Sanders 2, Jones 8, Taylor 8, Sligh-Rodgers 4, Horton 4, Stone 8, Sinkler 6, Wyche 5, Morris 4. B: Dre Green 12, E. Rodgers 2, Smith 4, J. Rodgers 7, Graves 6.
Saluda 51, St. Joseph 49
S: Dallan Wright 25, Zack Johnson 9, Raquon Hartley 8, Kelijiha Brown 6. SJ: Micah Banks 18, Caleb Coleman 10, Jared Rex 8, Colin Burns 7.
Westwood 53, Belton-Honea Path 35
B: Tiavion Mack 12, Nance 7, Scott 6, Moss 6, Gary 4. W: Adam Douglas 12, Cameron Wormack 11, Russell Jones 11, Barnes 8, Hawkins 4, Watson 3, Peachers 2, Brown 2.
Gray Collegiate 114, Chesnee 33
GC: Tommy Bruner 17, Khalil Robinson 14, Cooke 7, Juwan Gary 23, Jalek Felton 25, Shields 1, Rumph 3, Blanding 5, Livingston 2, Mike Marsh 11, Oakman 6.
Wilson 73, Chapin 26
C: Stewart 7, Thomas 5, Haywood 2, Kerr 2, Lovett 2, Huffstetler 8. W: Caldwell 8, Williams 5, Walker 9, Allen Williamson 10, Burch 9, Jamal Bryant 16, Boatwright 2, Brown 3, Quick 8, McKnight 2.
Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52
D: Simon Grant 24, Darby 4, Mays 3, Rojas 2, Clarke 2, Brown 9, Dreshaun Jones 11. MB: Woodbury 4, Allen 2, Robert Swanson 11, Chestnut 5, John 4, Knox 20, McBride 6.
Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58
SV: Gantt 5, Smith 3, Addison 6, Elkins 2, Jones 8, R. Williams 6, Jamal Williams 12, Alicia 4, Quincy Hill 10. S: Tiller 4, Jaylenn Corbett 13, Missildine 8, Williams 8, Felder 2, Isiah Moore 22, Sibblies-Simon 5, Jackson 6, Johnson 9.
Lexington 71, West Ashley 64
L: Carver 7, Foulks 8, Caleb Shackleford 14, Darius Bryant 19, Will Haney 17, Neuberger 6.
Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66
Wren leaders: Neubia, 23; Kanaan, 13; Willis, 12; RNE leaders: Goode, 23; Fuller-Davis, 20.
Irmo 52, Wando 47
I: Winston Hill 24, Noah Jenkins 11, R.J. Gunn 11, Caldwell 4, Henryhand 2.
Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57
DF: Jordan Davis 10, Chatman 6, Dunbar 6, Deuce Dean 12, Bryson Cannon 14, Taylor 3, Glover 8, Vernau 2, Hancock 2. C: Moody 9, Stanley 9, Timothy Steele 13, Jimmy Nichols 16, Moody 8, O’Neal 1, Grainger 1.
Wednesday’s Midlands playoff scores
BOYS
Wednesday
Class 5A
Lower State
Class 4A
Upper State
Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66
Ridge View 63, Daniel 49
Westwood 53, Belton-Honea Path 35
Lower State
A.C. Flora 75, Marlboro County 58
Wilson 73, Chapin 26
Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52
Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda 51, St. Joseph’s 49
Gray Collegiate 114, Chesnee 33
Greenville Tech 60, North Central 46
Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31
Lower State
Kingstree 67, Batesburg-Leesville 44
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
BOYS
Friday
Class 3A
Upper State
Camden at Southside
Lower State
Timberland at Brookland-Cayce
Saturday
Class 5A
Lower State
Dutch Fork at Goose Creek
West Florence at Irmo
Lexington at Sumter
Summerville at Blythewood
Class 4A
Upper State
North Augusta at Ridge View
Westwood at Aiken
Lower State
Crestwood at A.C. Flora
Lower Richland at Lakewood
Dreher at Berkeley
Class 2A
Upper State
Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.
Keenan at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Saluda at Southside Christian
GIRLS
Thursday
Class 3A
Upper State
Southside at Fairfield Central
Pendleton at Newberry
Lower State
Manning at Swansea
Friday
Class 5A
Lower State
Lexington at Goose Creek
Irmo at Carolina Forest
Dutch Fork at Conway
Socastee at Spring Valley
Class 4A
Upper State
Midland Valley at Ridge View, 6 p.m.
Richland Northeast at Greer
Westwood at North Augusta
Lower State
Hartsville at Lower Richland
Class 2A
Upper State
Cheraw at Keenan
Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
BOYS
Saturday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, noon
Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hill, 12:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Laurens at Heathwood Hall, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Northside vs. Spartanburg Day at Sumter Civic Center, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Hammond vs. First Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen/Wilson Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning/Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Friday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Low County Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.
W.W. King vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Hammond vs. Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Cardinal Newman vs. Heathwood Hall/Wilson Hall winner at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.
ALL-STATE TEAMS
South Carolina Basketball Coaches All-State Teams
BOYS
CLASS 5A
Silas Crisler, Westside; Hayden Brown, Byrnes; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Zach Butler, Dorman; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Jalen Cameron, West Florence; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Shaq Davis, Summerville; Marquis Collins, Goose Creek; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill; Will Edwards, Wade Hampton
Player of the Year: Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork
CLASS 4A
Trey McGowens, Wren; Pantry McKinney, Eastside; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Devon Young, Aiken; Grant Singleton, Lakewood; Jamal Bryant, Wilson; Devin McCoy, Stall; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Ja’ Morant, Crestwood; Christian Brown, A.C. Flora; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Bo McKinney, Travelers Rest; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Blake Walker, Wilson; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland
Player of the Year: James Reese, A.C. Flora
CLASS 3A
Braden Galloway, Seneca; Jalen McKelvey, Southside; Jalen Carter, Clinton; Keenan Norman, Dillon; Brendan McHale, Bishop England; Tre’Von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Raymond Williams, Berea; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Malik Williams, Chester; Effix Miller, Swansea; Travis Walter, Loris; Ta’seon Johnson, Timberland; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton
Player of the Year: Lloyd Hemming, Brookland Cayce
CLASS 2A
Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Foster Bridges, Landrum; Matthew Kormylo; Southside Christian; JaQuan Felton, Marion; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Cameron Johnson, Calhoun County; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Kendrick Holloman, Lee Central
Trey Smith, Landrum; Rod Cullver, Fox Creek; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Greene, Carvers Bay; Kenny Brown, Whale Branch; Jordan Rodgers, Blacksburg; Quinton Alston, Kingstree
Player of the Year: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate
CLASS A
Mike Hill, Lewisville; Javarzia Belton, Calhoun Falls; Keyshawn Toney, Williston-Elko; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Johama Tisdale, C.E. Murray; Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune-Bowman; Tawon Buie, Charleston Math & Science; Marlo Gilmore, Hunter Tyler Kinard; DeAndre Green, Great Falls; Shawn Lowe, Ware Shoals; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Mateo Durant, McCormick; Aaron Rivers, Timmonsville; Darius Taylor, Hemingway; Tyson Bettis, Ridge Spring Monetta
Player of the Year: Desmond Pressley, Hemingway
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Laimani Simmons, Woodmont; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Taiylar DeMoss, Irmo; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; JaRae Smith, Woodmont; Mikenzi Walker, Gaffney; Lenaejha Evans, Conway; Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Clare McTighe, Wando
Player of the Year: Mariah Linney, Goose Creek
CLASS 4A
Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County; Madisen Smith, Greenville; Diamon Shiflet, Greer; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Amari Young, North Augusta; Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood; Unique Drake, Westwood; Kamryn Jackson, Hilton Head; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Camille Hobby, Daniel; Saquita Joyner, Hartsville; Aysha Scott, South Aiken; Miniya Reese, Travelers Rest
Player of the Year: Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
CLASS 3A
Anne Hamilton, Seneca; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; Nigeria Davis, Newberry; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Ikela Green, Loris; Rhetta Moore, Bishop England; Quanjia; Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Khamele Manning, Dillon; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Tamia Grate, Pendleton; Anayah Rice, Southside; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Mahogny Green, Manning; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek
Player of the Year: Danae McNeal, Swansea
CLASS 2A
Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Tajea Barr, Ninety Six; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Star Ergle, Saluda; Yamia Johnson, Gray Collegiate; A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson; A’Yanah Lucus, Lee Central; My’Lasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Katelyn Kinard, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Shadea Kelly, Burke; Serenity Hunt, Mullins; Ariaher Morrisey, Marion
Player of the Year: Brittani McDonald, Mullins
CLASS A
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Chelsie Edwards, C.E. Murray; Alaya Simmons, Charleston Math and Science; Simone Durant, Lamar; Makyla Commander, Timmonsville; Taylor Peay, Whitmire; Destiny Edwards, McCormick; Grace I. Johnson, Denmark-Olar; Jessman Darby, North; Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon; Olivia McDaniel, Lake View; Roche Brown, Estill
Co-Player of the Year: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta
Co-Player of the Year: Toniyah Wideman, McCormick
