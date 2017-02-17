Friday’s High School basketball playoff scoreboard and schedule

High School
Basketball
Girls
Ben Lippen 51, Orangeburg Prep 32
BL: Reasons 2, Rew 2, Malayah Montgomery 14, Hannah Trawick 12, Witherspoon 13, Roberts 8. OP: Montgomery 4, Banks 3, Robinson 8, Salley 4, Baltzegar 8, Livingston 2, Nettles 4.
Keenan 55, Cheraw 27
K: Logan McDaniel 12, Courtney Jones 10, J. Hickman 9, I. Hill 2, A. Hammonds 7, J. Walker 2, A. Wilson, R Stirrup 7. C: C. Bryant 2,D. Mckiver 13, T. Kelley 2, A. Waters 6, A. Robinson 15, K. McCray 2
Irmo 57, Carolina Forest 47
I: Wagstaff 5, Taiylar DeMoss 26, Tianna Hampton 12, Scott 7, Johnson 2, Woodruff 5. CF: Pyles 8, Bowen 3, Ellen Nordella 24, Alexis Tomlin 12.
Richland Northeast 52, Greer 50
RNE: Jackson 9, Windley 9, Wright 8, Godfrey 6, Britt 12, Toney 8. G: Henderson 6, Lttlefield 2, Bradford 11, Shiflet 18, Rawls 1, M Murray 12.
Batesburg-Leesville 53, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45
BL: Mylasia Gates 28, Tolen 8, Cheeseboro 8, Gantt 6, Gilliam 3.
Conway 54, Dutch Fork 45
DF: W. Butler 3, E. Jones 12, I. Harris 3, J. Mills 4, M. Gidden 17, L. Malove 4. C: L. Evans 15, N. Hemingway 26, Z. Chadmon 5, C. Moore 6, J. Stanzione 2.
Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29
L: McClary 2, St. Andrews 8, Alanna Langford 13, Foulks 6. GC: Mariah Linney 23, Ciera Shivers 11, Shayla Nelson 15, Adams 1, Oliver 4, Davis 7, White 1, Saylor 6.
North Augusta 63, Westwood 44
W: Unique Drake 12, Belton 8, Leveretter 6, Lockett 6, Marshall 6, Frederick 2, Gray-Williams 2, P. Smith 2. NA: Amari Young 22, Mya Burns 15, Crews 6, A. Burns 2, D. Jackson 2.
Lower Richland 55, Hartsville 53
H: Bishop 5, Dawson 8, Johnson 9, Joyner 8, McDonald 17, Thompson 4. LR: Zhayla Adams 11, Cailah Hicklin 14 (hit game-winning shot), Washington 2, Smith 2, Keondra Archie 24, Canty 2
Hammond 50, Porter-Gaud 44
H: Ahlea Myers 11, Trinity Johnson 11, Mikayla Turner 10, Felder 9, Hain 5. PG: Berlin 7, Halle Kilburn 13, Becky Van Kirk 11, Wade 7, Pearson 4, McAvley 2.
Wilson Hall 55, Heathwood Hall 24
WH: Courtney Clark 14, Mary Daniel Stokes 11, Maddie Elmore 10, Segars 8, Crawford 3, Noyes 3, Jarecki 2. HH: Rachael Whittaker 11, McInnis 7, Goodwin 4, Parker 2
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Friday
Class 3A
Upper State
Berea 84, Chester 82 (3 OT)
Clinton 53, Pendleton 42
Southside 65, Camden 52
Seneca 92, Chapman 84
Lower State
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 85, Loris 63
Brookland-Cayce 60, Timberland 36
Dillon 56, Wade Hampton 44
Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60
Class A
Upper State
Calhoun Falls 62, McBee 53
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 64, McCormick 57
Lewisville 76, Estill 41
Williston-Elko 58, Timmonsville 41
Lower State
Bethune Bowman 92, Hannah-Pamplico 52
East Clarendon 59, Military Magnet 52
Hemingway 88, C.E. Murray 61
Baptist Hill 61, Scott’s Branch 51
Saturday
Class 5A
Upper State
Spartanburg at T.L. Hanna
Gaffney at Wade Hampton
Hillcrest at Dorman
Riverside at Fort Mill
Lower State
Dutch Fork at Goose Creek
West Florence at Irmo
Lexington at Sumter
Summerville at Blythewood
Class 4A
Upper State
South Aiken at Wren
North Augusta at Ridge View
South Pointe at Eastside
Westwood at Aiken
Lower State
Crestwood at A.C. Flora
Wilson at Hartsville
Lower Richland at Lakewood
Dreher at Berkeley
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda at Southside Christian
Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.
Landrum at Greenville Tech
Keenan at Lee Central at (Game to be played at Lee Central Middle School), 6 p.m.
Lower State
Whale Branch at Marion
Garrett at Burke
Kingstree at Calhoun County
Woodland at Carvers Bay
Tuesday
Class 3A
Upper State
Clinton at Berea
Seneca at Southside
Lower State
Brookland-Cayce vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Estill High School
Bishop England at Dillon
Class A
Upper State
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Calhoun Falls
Williston-Elko at Lewisville
Lower State
East Clarendon at Bethune-Bowman
Baptist Hill at Hemingway
GIRLS
Friday
Class 5A
Upper State
Clover 62, T.L. Hanna 55
Wade Hampton 54, Nation Ford 44
Dorman 63, Westside 40
Rock Hill 57, Woodmont 52
Lower State
Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29
Irmo 57, Carolina Forest 47
Conway 54, Dutch Fork 45
Socastee 50, Spring Valley 47
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenville 53, Eastside 37
Ridge View 49, Midland Valley 44
Richland Northeast 52, Greer 50
North Augusta 63, Westwood 44
Lower State
Lower Richland 55, Hartsville 53
Myrtle Beach 46, Darlington 22
Crestwood 56, O-W 39
Wilson 64, Lakewood 34
Class 2A
Upper State
Christ Church 66, Lee Central 23
Keenan 55, Cheraw 27
Landrum 79, Chesterfield 40
Andrew Jackson 63, Gray Collegiate 41
Lower State
Mullins 85, Carvers Bay 43
Burke 49, Barnwell 24
Batesburg-Leesville 53, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45
Marion 40, Woodland 27
Monday
Class 5A
Upper State
Clover at Wade Hampton
Woodmont at Dorman
Lower State
Socastee at Conway
Irmo at Goose Creek
Class 4A
Upper State
Ridge View at Greenville
Richland Northeast at North Augusta
Lower State
Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland
Wilson at Crestwood
Class 3A
Upper State
Newberry at Fairfield Central, 6:30 p.m.
Seneca at Emerald
Lower State
Manning at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Bishop England at Dillon
Class 2A
Upper State
Christ Church at Keenan
Landrum at Andrew Jackson
Lower State
Carvers Bay at Burke
Marion at Batesburg-Leesville
Class A
Upper State
Estill at Denmark-Olar
Timmonsville at Lamar
Lower State
Green Sea-Floyds at Cross
Charleston M&S at East Clarendon
SCISA
BOYS
Saturday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, noon
Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hill, 12:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian vs. Laurens at Heathwood Hall, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Northside vs. Spartanburg Day at Sumter Civic Center, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Hammond vs. First Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen/Wilson Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning/Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Friday
Class A
Richard Winn 63 Low County Prep 36
Dorchester 44, W.W. King 18
Class 3A
Hammond 50, Porter Gaud 4
Ben Lippen 51, Orangeburg Prep 32
Wilson Hall 55, Heathwood Hall 24
Monday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Curtis Baptist at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.
Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Comments