High School Sports

February 17, 2017 11:24 PM

Friday’s High School basketball playoff scoreboard and schedule

Staff Reports

High School

Basketball

Girls

Ben Lippen 51, Orangeburg Prep 32

BL: Reasons 2, Rew 2, Malayah Montgomery 14, Hannah Trawick 12, Witherspoon 13, Roberts 8. OP: Montgomery 4, Banks 3, Robinson 8, Salley 4, Baltzegar 8, Livingston 2, Nettles 4.

Keenan 55, Cheraw 27

K: Logan McDaniel 12, Courtney Jones 10, J. Hickman 9, I. Hill 2, A. Hammonds 7, J. Walker 2, A. Wilson, R Stirrup 7. C: C. Bryant 2,D. Mckiver 13, T. Kelley 2, A. Waters 6, A. Robinson 15, K. McCray 2

Irmo 57, Carolina Forest 47

I: Wagstaff 5, Taiylar DeMoss 26, Tianna Hampton 12, Scott 7, Johnson 2, Woodruff 5. CF: Pyles 8, Bowen 3, Ellen Nordella 24, Alexis Tomlin 12.

Richland Northeast 52, Greer 50

RNE: Jackson 9, Windley 9, Wright 8, Godfrey 6, Britt 12, Toney 8. G: Henderson 6, Lttlefield 2, Bradford 11, Shiflet 18, Rawls 1, M Murray 12.

Batesburg-Leesville 53, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45

BL: Mylasia Gates 28, Tolen 8, Cheeseboro 8, Gantt 6, Gilliam 3.

Conway 54, Dutch Fork 45

DF: W. Butler 3, E. Jones 12, I. Harris 3, J. Mills 4, M. Gidden 17, L. Malove 4. C: L. Evans 15, N. Hemingway 26, Z. Chadmon 5, C. Moore 6, J. Stanzione 2.

Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29

L: McClary 2, St. Andrews 8, Alanna Langford 13, Foulks 6. GC: Mariah Linney 23, Ciera Shivers 11, Shayla Nelson 15, Adams 1, Oliver 4, Davis 7, White 1, Saylor 6.

North Augusta 63, Westwood 44

W: Unique Drake 12, Belton 8, Leveretter 6, Lockett 6, Marshall 6, Frederick 2, Gray-Williams 2, P. Smith 2. NA: Amari Young 22, Mya Burns 15, Crews 6, A. Burns 2, D. Jackson 2.

Lower Richland 55, Hartsville 53

H: Bishop 5, Dawson 8, Johnson 9, Joyner 8, McDonald 17, Thompson 4. LR: Zhayla Adams 11, Cailah Hicklin 14 (hit game-winning shot), Washington 2, Smith 2, Keondra Archie 24, Canty 2

Hammond 50, Porter-Gaud 44

H: Ahlea Myers 11, Trinity Johnson 11, Mikayla Turner 10, Felder 9, Hain 5. PG: Berlin 7, Halle Kilburn 13, Becky Van Kirk 11, Wade 7, Pearson 4, McAvley 2.

Wilson Hall 55, Heathwood Hall 24

WH: Courtney Clark 14, Mary Daniel Stokes 11, Maddie Elmore 10, Segars 8, Crawford 3, Noyes 3, Jarecki 2. HH: Rachael Whittaker 11, McInnis 7, Goodwin 4, Parker 2

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

BOYS

Friday

Class 3A

Upper State

Berea 84, Chester 82 (3 OT)

Clinton 53, Pendleton 42

Southside 65, Camden 52

Seneca 92, Chapman 84

Lower State

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 85, Loris 63

Brookland-Cayce 60, Timberland 36

Dillon 56, Wade Hampton 44

Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60

Class A

Upper State

Calhoun Falls 62, McBee 53

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 64, McCormick 57

Lewisville 76, Estill 41

Williston-Elko 58, Timmonsville 41

Lower State

Bethune Bowman 92, Hannah-Pamplico 52

East Clarendon 59, Military Magnet 52

Hemingway 88, C.E. Murray 61

Baptist Hill 61, Scott’s Branch 51

Saturday

Class 5A

Upper State

Spartanburg at T.L. Hanna

Gaffney at Wade Hampton

Hillcrest at Dorman

Riverside at Fort Mill

Lower State

Dutch Fork at Goose Creek

West Florence at Irmo

Lexington at Sumter

Summerville at Blythewood

Class 4A

Upper State

South Aiken at Wren

North Augusta at Ridge View

South Pointe at Eastside

Westwood at Aiken

Lower State

Crestwood at A.C. Flora

Wilson at Hartsville

Lower Richland at Lakewood

Dreher at Berkeley

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda at Southside Christian

Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.

Landrum at Greenville Tech

Keenan at Lee Central at (Game to be played at Lee Central Middle School), 6 p.m.

Lower State

Whale Branch at Marion

Garrett at Burke

Kingstree at Calhoun County

Woodland at Carvers Bay

Tuesday

Class 3A

Upper State

Clinton at Berea

Seneca at Southside

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Estill High School

Bishop England at Dillon

Class A

Upper State

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Calhoun Falls

Williston-Elko at Lewisville

Lower State

East Clarendon at Bethune-Bowman

Baptist Hill at Hemingway

GIRLS

Friday

Class 5A

Upper State

Clover 62, T.L. Hanna 55

Wade Hampton 54, Nation Ford 44

Dorman 63, Westside 40

Rock Hill 57, Woodmont 52

Lower State

Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29

Irmo 57, Carolina Forest 47

Conway 54, Dutch Fork 45

Socastee 50, Spring Valley 47

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenville 53, Eastside 37

Ridge View 49, Midland Valley 44

Richland Northeast 52, Greer 50

North Augusta 63, Westwood 44

Lower State

Lower Richland 55, Hartsville 53

Myrtle Beach 46, Darlington 22

Crestwood 56, O-W 39

Wilson 64, Lakewood 34

Class 2A

Upper State

Christ Church 66, Lee Central 23

Keenan 55, Cheraw 27

Landrum 79, Chesterfield 40

Andrew Jackson 63, Gray Collegiate 41

Lower State

Mullins 85, Carvers Bay 43

Burke 49, Barnwell 24

Batesburg-Leesville 53, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45

Marion 40, Woodland 27

Monday

Class 5A

Upper State

Clover at Wade Hampton

Woodmont at Dorman

Lower State

Socastee at Conway

Irmo at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State

Ridge View at Greenville

Richland Northeast at North Augusta

Lower State

Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland

Wilson at Crestwood

Class 3A

Upper State

Newberry at Fairfield Central, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca at Emerald

Lower State

Manning at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Bishop England at Dillon

Class 2A

Upper State

Christ Church at Keenan

Landrum at Andrew Jackson

Lower State

Carvers Bay at Burke

Marion at Batesburg-Leesville

Class A

Upper State

Estill at Denmark-Olar

Timmonsville at Lamar

Lower State

Green Sea-Floyds at Cross

Charleston M&S at East Clarendon

SCISA

BOYS

Saturday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill at Wilson Hall, noon

Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hill, 12:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian vs. Laurens at Heathwood Hall, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Northside vs. Spartanburg Day at Sumter Civic Center, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Hammond vs. First Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A

At Sumter Civic Center

Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen/Wilson Hall winner, 3:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning/Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday

Class A

Richard Winn 63 Low County Prep 36

Dorchester 44, W.W. King 18

Class 3A

Hammond 50, Porter Gaud 4

Ben Lippen 51, Orangeburg Prep 32

Wilson Hall 55, Heathwood Hall 24

Monday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Curtis Baptist at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.

Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights, postgame reaction: Brookland-Cayce defeats Timberland

View more video

Sports Videos